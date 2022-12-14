Kate Middleton Wore Her Favorite Sneakers for the Wales Family Christmas Card—And They’re on Sale Right Now

The Prince and Princess of Wales got into the holiday spirit early this year, as they’ve released their family Christmas card. Prince William and Kate Middleton shared an adorable new photo for the occasion; in the snap, the Prince and Princess of Wales are shown walking hand-in-hand with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

It’s giving a very low-key vibe, with the entire family in coordinating blue, denim and white ensembles. The photo was taken by Matt Porteous earlier this year at the Wales’ country home in Norfolk, likely prior to the family’s move to their current residence, Adelaide Cottage, at Windsor.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

The entire family is wearing casual outfits for the photo, with Prince George and Prince Louis both in shorts and polo shirts, Prince Charlotte in a chambray romper, and Prince William and Princess Kate both in jeans. The entire family is wearing sneakers, and Princess Kate happens to be wearing a rather affordable pair that she’s shown to be one of her favorites over the years—her go-to white Superga Cotu Classic Sneakers, which typically retail for about $65 and never go out of style.

For the Christmas card, Kate paired the sneakers with her usual skinny jeans (proof that the style is not going anywhere anytime soon, despite Gen Z’s claims!) and a white cotton broderie anglaise blouse by Mih Jeans, which she’s been spotted in before.

Kate is frequently spotted in the preppy white trainers; they’re a staple for the Princess whenever she’s in more casual attire. She recently wore the Supergas during a trip earlier this year to Plymouth, as well as during the Prince and Princess of Wales’ royal tour of the Caribbean in March. Those who want to scoop up a pair of the versatile sneakers are in luck, as they’re not yet sold out and they happen to be available at what might be the lowest price yet; the shoes are currently listed for sale on Superga’s website for a mere $19.99.