Kate Middleton Visits Harvard in a Sophisticated Houndstooth Dress

The Prince and Princess of Wales are finishing up their three-day royal tour in the U.S., and today, Kate Middleton attended her first solo outing of the trip. Princess Kate headed to Cambridge to visit Harvard’s Center on the Developing Child, where she joined a meeting and spoke with researchers about how advances in science can be applied to improving children’s futures.

It’s a very fitting engagement for the Princes of Wales, as it’s in line with her longtime interest and support in early childhood development. Last year, Princess Kate launched the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, which focuses on the impact of a child’s early years; the first inaugural report (titled Big Change Starts Small) was written in collaboration with both Harvard’s Center on the Developing Child and the London School of Economics.

For the occasion, Princess Kate went for a blue color palette with items from a few of her most-worn go-to designers; she wore a custom-made, long-sleeved blue houndstooth dress by Emilia Wickstead, with a ladylike collar and belted waist. She accessorized with a baby blue Mulberry leather purse and navy suede Gianvito Rossi pointy-toe heels.

Kate hasn’t disappointed with her fashion on the Waleses’ Boston trip; she started out the royal tour with no less than three outfits on the first day, and two more on the second, including multiple suiting looks. The main event, though, is the Earthshot Awards ceremony tonight, when the Princess of Wales is sure to go all out in a glamorous evening ensemble.

Below, see all the best photos of Kate Middleton’s chic houndstooth look from her solo trip to Harvard.

