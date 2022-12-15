Kate Middleton Wore a Fittingly Festive Burgundy Dress to Host a Special Christmas Concert

The Princess of Wales loves a good festive dressing moment, and she really goes all out during the holiday season. She’s also shown her very impressive skills when it comes to coordinating outfits for the whole family, which were on fully display tonight in London.

Kate Middleton is hosting her second annual Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey, and wore a fittingly festive burgundy outfit for the occasion. She was one of the first to arrive at the Royal Carols: Together at Christmas event, sporting an all-burgundy look. Princess Kate wore a long-sleeved, wrap-style coat dress with two gold button accents on the front, and kept up the monochrome aesthetic with matching burgundy suede heels and a berry-hued croc-embossed clutch, as well as suede gloves in the same colorway. The Princess of Wales even opted for jewelry in the same festive shade, with dangling red earrings.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

Prince William joined shortly thereafter, bringing along with Princess Charlotte and Prince George, who made their first appearance at the concert. Princess Charlotte wore her own adorable burgundy coat dress, for a sweet mommy-and-me fashion moment, while the Prince of Wales sported a coordinating burgundy tie with his suit.

This year’s royal Christmas carol service is particularly special, as it will pay tribute to the life of the late Queen Elizabeth, as well as bringing together community leaders and volunteers, charity staff, frontline workers, military personnel and others to “celebrate the joy that human connection can bring.” King Charles and Queen Camilla were in attendance to support the Princess of Wales, as were Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Prince Edward and Countess Sophie, as well as Michael and Carole Middleton and Pippa Middleton and James Matthews.

Below, see all the best photos of Princess Kate’s festive berry ensemble—and many a matching family fashion moment—at the Christmas carol concert.

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.