Kate Middleton Kicks Off the Festive Season in a Red Sequin Gown and Sparkling Tiara

The Princess of Wales' latest look is a masterclass in holiday dressing.

BRITAIN-ROYALS-DIPLOMACY
The Princess of Wales’ latest red gown is a masterclass in festive dressing. POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Princess of Wales went all out in a fittingly festive ensemble at Buckingham Palace this week. Last night, Prince Charles and Queen Camilla hosted the Diplomatic Corps reception at the royal residence, and Kate Middleton embraced the holiday season in a glittering gown and a sparkling tiara.

Princess Kate wore a regal red Jenny Packham gown for the special occasion; the long-sleeved dress is definitely a standout sartorial moment, thanks not only to the vibrant shade, but also the embroidered sequin embellishments and the slightest hint of a subtle train on the floor-length frock.

BRITAIN-ROYALS-DIPLOMACY
Princess Kate wore a glittering Jenny Packham gown for the occasion. POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Kate’s accessories were equally royal-worthy, including her blue sash and Royal Victorian Order badge, as well as Royal Family Order yellow badge. The most exciting accoutrement, however, was surely Kate’s sparkling tiara, as it’s one that she’s only been spotted wearing once. The Princess of Wales, who kept her hair down (a rarity when she wears a tiara!), wore the Lotus Flower Tiara, which she last wore in 2015 during a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace, when she also happened to sport a different glittering red Jenny Packham gown. Kate completed last night’s look with diamond earrings that once belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth.

Princess Kate isn’t seen in a tiara often, but this happens to be the second time in just two weeks that the Princess of Wales has attended events wearing one; she attended a State Banquet honoring South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa at Buckingham Palace on November 22 in a white Alexander McQueen gown with her most-frequently seen headpiece, the Lover’s Knot Tiara.

Below, see all the best photos of Prince William and Princess Kate at the Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace.

  • King Charles III Attends Reception For Members Of The Diplomatic Corps
    LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - DECEMBER 06: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Catherine, Princess of Wales (wearing the Lotus Flower Tiara) and Prince William, Prince of Wales depart after attending the annual Reception for Members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace on December 6, 2022 in London, England. This year's Reception for the Diplomatic Corp is the first hosted by King Charles III and the first since 2019 following a two year hiatus due to the COIVD-19 pandemic. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

    Prince William and Kate Middleton

  • King Charles III Attends Reception For Members Of The Diplomatic Corps
    LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - DECEMBER 06: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Catherine, Princess of Wales (wearing the Lotus Flower Tiara) departs after attending the annual Reception for Members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace on December 6, 2022 in London, England. This year's Reception for the Diplomatic Corp is the first hosted by King Charles III and the first since 2019 following a two year hiatus due to the COIVD-19 pandemic. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

    Kate Middleton

  • BRITAIN-ROYALS-DIPLOMACY
    Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, speaks to guests during a Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace in London late on December 6, 2022. (Photo by Victoria Jones / POOL / AFP) (Photo by VICTORIA JONES/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

    Kate Middleton in the Lotus Flower Tiara

  • King Charles III And Camilla, Queen Consort Host A Reception For Members Of The Diplomatic Corps
    LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 06: Catherine, Princess of Wales during a Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace on December 6, 2022 in London, England. The last Reception for the Diplomatic Corps was hosted by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace in December 2019. (Photo by Victoria Jones - Pool/Getty Images)

    Kate Middleton in Jenny Packham

  • BRITAIN-ROYALS-DIPLOMACY
    Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, speaks to guests during a Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace in London on December 6, 2022. (Photo by Victoria Jones / POOL / AFP) (Photo by VICTORIA JONES/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

    Kate Middleton in the Lotus Flower Tiara

  • BRITAIN-ROYALS-DIPLOMACY
    Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrive to a Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace in London late on December 6, 2022. (Photo by Victoria Jones / POOL / AFP) (Photo by VICTORIA JONES/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

    The Prince and Princess of Wales

