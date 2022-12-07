Kate Middleton Kicks Off the Festive Season in a Red Sequin Gown and Sparkling Tiara

The Princess of Wales went all out in a fittingly festive ensemble at Buckingham Palace this week. Last night, Prince Charles and Queen Camilla hosted the Diplomatic Corps reception at the royal residence, and Kate Middleton embraced the holiday season in a glittering gown and a sparkling tiara.

Princess Kate wore a regal red Jenny Packham gown for the special occasion; the long-sleeved dress is definitely a standout sartorial moment, thanks not only to the vibrant shade, but also the embroidered sequin embellishments and the slightest hint of a subtle train on the floor-length frock.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

Kate’s accessories were equally royal-worthy, including her blue sash and Royal Victorian Order badge, as well as Royal Family Order yellow badge. The most exciting accoutrement, however, was surely Kate’s sparkling tiara, as it’s one that she’s only been spotted wearing once. The Princess of Wales, who kept her hair down (a rarity when she wears a tiara!), wore the Lotus Flower Tiara, which she last wore in 2015 during a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace, when she also happened to sport a different glittering red Jenny Packham gown. Kate completed last night’s look with diamond earrings that once belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth.

Princess Kate isn’t seen in a tiara often, but this happens to be the second time in just two weeks that the Princess of Wales has attended events wearing one; she attended a State Banquet honoring South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa at Buckingham Palace on November 22 in a white Alexander McQueen gown with her most-frequently seen headpiece, the Lover’s Knot Tiara.

Below, see all the best photos of Prince William and Princess Kate at the Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace.

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.