Lily Collins Wore Four Stylish French Girl Looks in One Day

The third season of Emily in Paris is set to premiere next week, and ahead of the Netflix show’s release, Lily Collins is on a whirlwind promotional tour, with many a chic French girl outfit involved. The actress is on quite the fashionable streak, and donned no less than four ensembles yesterday in New York City.

While her on-screen persona, Emily Cooper, tends to gravitate towards bold patterns and blinding colorways, Collins went for a more subdued take on classic French style, starting out her day at Good Morning America in a tan Fendi houndstooth look. Collins wore the designer’s structured mini dress over a black high-neck top, and added on a matching houndstooth blazer, also by Fendi, with sheer black tights and a towering pair of black patent Giuseppe Zanotti ankle-strap platforms, as well as a small black Cartier handbag. She went for a French vibe when it came to her hair, as well, with a casual updo and fringe bangs.

Collins didn’t keep the Fendi look on for too long, as she arrived for an appearance on The View in a classic camel-colored double breasted wool coat, which she wore over a baby blue strapless wide-legged jumpsuit by Del Core. She accessorized with another sky-high platform pump in an attention-grabbing glittery hue, as well as the same top-handle Cartier leather purse.

She gave a glimpse at her off-duty aesthetic later in the day, when she went on a stroll through Soho with her husband, Charlie McDowell, for which she sported off-white, ankle-length straight-leg jeans, a knit sweater and a nearly floor-length maroon coat, as well as a cozy white hat, black gloves and comfy New Balance sneakers. The one accessory she kept was the black Cartier bag, which she also toted around for her final appearance later in the evening.

Collins, who works with stylist team Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, saved the most dramatic look for her last stop of the day, on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Collins arrived at the studio in a short-sleeved black lace Dior dress, with a feminine collar and paneling, as well as sheer black tights and pointed-toe strappy Christian Louboutin heels, with a netted veil headpiece. It seemed Collins was embracing another Netflix character’s aesthetic, and she was very much aware of that, as she shared a photo of the look with the caption, “Channeling Wednesday on a Monday.”

Below, see all the best photos of Lily Collins’ very stylish four-outfit day.

