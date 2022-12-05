Pantone’s 2023 Color of the Year is ‘Viva Magenta’

Viva Magenta is Pantone’s Color of the Year for 2023.

Replacing last year’s periwinkle, the vibrant pinkish-red is a new color for Pantone, according to a press release.

In its description of Viva Magenta, which was created with the help of artificial intelligence, Pantone said “Welcome to the Magentaverse,” making an allusion to the metaverse. The shade was available for viewers to experience in an exhibition at Art Basel, which featured interactive rooms all colored in Viva Magenta.

An unconventional shade for an unconventional time:

a new vision. Color of the Year 2023: PANTONE 18-1750 Viva Magenta Vibrating with vim and vigor, a shade rooted in nature descending from the red family demonstrating a new signal of strength.

The Pantone Color Institute, which has chosen a color of the year since 2000, provides color trend forecasting and consulting for designers across the fashion and technology industries.

“In this age of technology, we look to draw inspiration from nature and what is real,” said Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of Pantone Color Institute, in a statement. “Viva Magenta descends from the red family, and is inspired by the red of cochineal, one of the most precious dyes belonging to the natural dye family as well as one of the strongest and brightest the world has known.”