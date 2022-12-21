  PR Power List Honor Roll 2023

The firms on our 2023 PR Power List are often large and represent a wide variety of industries. But excellence in PR sometimes takes the form of a firm dedicated to a particular sector. Here is the 2023 PR Power List Honor Roll, recognizing specialist firms.

Travel

GO PR

Gizem Ozcelik’s laser-focused firm has snagged big-time hotel clients like NYC’s Gansevoort, Detroit’s Shinola, and the Walker Hotels brand.

J/PR

This was another year of massive growth for this energetic, strategic firm, whose clients include high-end hotels worldwide.

Hawkins International

Acquired by Finn Partners this year, Jennifer Hawkins’ agency continues to boast a glittery roster of luxury hotels and high-end destinations.

Sequel

Marriott International is a big client here, along with a range of consumer brands like Levi’s and Vestiare Collective.

Laura Davidson PR

Rock-solid firm with blue-chip clients from Visit Scotland to Abercrombie & Kent.

Music and entertainment

R&CPMK

Along with AppleTV+, Lionel Richie, and Oprah’s OWN Network, this mega-firm handled Elton John and Britney Spears in their epic song collab.

42West

Wide-ranging roster of entertainment personalities and brands; part of the Dolphin Entertainment PR conglomerate.

Nasty Little Man

Devil-horns salute to Steve Martin’s firm and its star-studded client list, from Nick Cave to Metallica to LCD Soundsystem to Foo Fighters.

Align PR

The roster at Nicole Perez-Krueger’s upstart firm includes names like Lea Michele, Iggy Azalea, Chelsea Handler, Matthew McConaughey, and…. Madonna.

Shore Fire

Clients of this venerable firm earned a record 43 Grammy nominations in 2023.

Art/design/architecture

Sutton

Global firm with prestige gallery and museum clients worldwide.

The Consultancy

Lauren Urband’s bicoastal firm represents some of the biggest makers in the business, along with upstart designers and creatives.

Cultural Counsel

Adam Abdallah’s constantly growing list of cultural movers and shakers includes A24, the Perez in Miami, Thom Browne, and Pioneer Works.

UpSpring PR

After 13 years, this energetic firm now counts 50+ staff and long list of residential/commercial design, architecture, and development clients.

Head & Hand PR

Katharina Platt and her team are consummate connectors, cross-pollinating upscale design brands, sought-after artists, and major cultural institutions.

Real Estate

DADA Goldberg

Defne Aydintasbas and Rebecca Goldberg-Brodsky’s shop has carved a niche with creative activations and artist-led campaigns that actually drive sales.

Optimist Consulting

Along with luxury brands and residential projects, this firm reps the giant PENN District redevelopment around Penn Station.

Quinn

Florence Quinn’s agency enjoys a rep as one of the most creative firms in the business, with high-end clients worldwide.

Great Ink Communications

On the commercial real-estate side, few people have more juice or connections than Roxanne Donovan and her team.

Relevance International

This firm’s 2022 assignments include Greece’s Ellinikon, one of the world’s largest urban-renewal projects, and DLF India, the nation’s leading residential developer.

Dining/food/spirits

Shadow

Spirits are just part of what this powerhouse agency handles; beauty, fashion, and even automotive clients tap Shadow for killer campaigns on social and traditional platforms.

The Hall Company

One of the smartest people in the business, Steven Hall counsels clients like white-hot Unapologetic Foods and Blackfood Hospitality.

Curich Weiss

Young, energetic agency whose client roster has expanded from spirits to food, hospitality, media, and nightlife.

Rachel Harrison Communications

From food, spirits, and hospitality, RHC has grown to represent destinations, consumer products, and designers.

Mona Creative

Along with restaurants and hotels, this firm’s built a stellar client list of chefs and personalities, including Samin Nosrat and Mark Forgione.

Tech

Antenna Group

Proptech, environmental technology, green energy, electric charging, and healthcare innovation clients power this 20-year-old firm.

Clarity

High-level tech is the specialty here; 2022 clients include Carbonpay, Keurig, Neato Robotics, and Momentive, maker of SurveyMonkey.

Launchsquad

IheartMedia, Uber, Netflix, gettyimages, and Monday.com are among the big brands this 22-year-old agency represents.

Crenshaw Communications

Longtime tech pros whose brainy clients power the back end of the internet, cloud, streaming, and advertising.

Source Code Communications

High-energy, fast-growing agency with clients on the enterprise/b-to-b side of technology.

Finance

Dukas Linden

PR firm as newsroom is Dukas Linden’s approach; the firm claims 1,200 client media placements this year in top-tier outlets.

Gastalther

Gasthalter, whose work includes huge deals and acquisitions, supplied our fave press-release headline of 2022: “Hashflow Partners With Wormhole To Power Cross-Chain Messaging Needs”

Joele Frank

Among its other achievements, this heavyweight firm ranked #1 IR / PR Adviser in Bloomberg’s 2022 First Half Global Activism Review.

Vested

Mini-conglomerate that includes its own VC fund and business-news site along with PR for clients like American Express and Goldman Sachs.

ICR

Huge consultancy offering PR, IR, and branding to clients from startups to multinationals