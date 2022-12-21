Sam Bankman-Fried Will Be Extradited from the Bahamas to the US to Face Charges

Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of crypto exchange FTX who has been in Bahamian custody for the past week, is set to be extradited to the U.S. today (Dec. 21).

Bankman-Fried will head back to the U.S. on a federal aircraft following a courtroom hearing in the Bahamas, as reported by CNBC.

He is set to face eight charges from the U.S. Justice Department, which include wire fraud, conspiracy and violating campaign finance laws. The Security and Exchange Commission and Commodity Futures Trading Commission have also filed charges against him.

His lawyers initially said they planned to fight the former CEO’s return to the U.S., but Bankman-Fried has since signed extradition papers.

Earlier this week, a Bahamian judge denied a bail application from Bankman-Fried, who was arrested on Dec. 12, after determining he was too much of a flight risk. It’s yet to be seen if he will be granted bail after arriving in the U.S.

Mark Botnick, an spokesperson for Bankman-Fried, declined requests for comment.

Correction: An earlier version of this article incorrectly noted Mark Botnick as Bankman-Fried’s attorney, not his spokesperson.