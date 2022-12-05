Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield Leaves Salesforce to Focus on Gardening and Personal Projects

Stewart Butterfield, the cofounder and CEO of Slack, is leaving its parent company Salesforce less than two years after the software giant acquired the workspace messaging app maker for $27 billion, Salesforce announced today (Dec. 5). Also stepping down are Slack’s product chief Tamar Yehoshua and Jonathan Prince, the head of Slack’s marketing, brand and communications, CNBC reported today.

Butterfield’s departure came at the heels of the resignation of Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor, who was promoted just a year ago to share the top job with Marc Benioff, Salesforce’s cofounder and the other co-CEO. In an internal Slack message reported by CNBC, Butterfield said his departure is not related to Taylor’s resignation last week.

He said he’s going to spend more time with his family and work on personal projects. Butterfield is currently married to Jen Rubio, cofounder of the Away luggage company. “These days my fantasies are about gardening,” he wrote.

Butterfield will be replaced by Lidiane Jones, a former Microsoft executive who joined Salesforce in 2019 to lead the company’s cloud-based digital experience products. In a statement, Salesforce said Butterfield was “instrumental” in choosing Jones as the next Slack CEO.