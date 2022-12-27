Lifestyle

Experts Predict These 6 Fashion Trends Will Take Off in 2023

2023 is poised to be a year of change for the fashion world.

With the arrival of the new year, it’s time for reassessment. Out with the old (relationships that aren’t working, a job that’s dragging you down and a pile of shoes you never managed to wear in 2022), and in with the new! 2023 is poised to be a year of change for the fashion world. Alessandro Michele is out at Gucci, Daniel Lee is in at Burberry. But for you, as a shopper and a dresser, what matters is what you find exciting when it comes time to reach into your wardrobe. 

“When I bring something new into my closet, I want to make sure it’s something that I will wear for years to come,” says Rickie De Sole, Women’s Designer Fashion and Editorial Director at Nordstrom. “Investing in talent, smart design and quality pieces that have longevity inspires my own wardrobe and also inspires me to think about our customer and what would be worth their investment.” In predicting how she sees the major trends playing out for the spring, De Sole sticks to her guns, suggesting that a return to simplicity (albeit, with an aughts bent) is at hand. 

This same idea is expanded upon by Marc Rofsky, Buying Director, RTW at Moda Operandi. He explains that when getting dressed, he’s inspired by “the modern sense of personal style, which is being reshaped by breaking down rules of the past and subverting the conventional.” Fashion’s classic staples are here to stay—but a renewed focus on individual style as well as personal values have customers increasingly exploring vintage styles or eco-friendly alternatives.

Ahead, the experts share six key trends to expect in the year ahead. 

The Easy Slinky Dress

“We feel strongly about what we’re referring to as the ‘ESD,’ or the easy slinky dress,” says Rofsky. “Characterized by draped jersey or bias cut satin, often with a cowl neck or slip dress silhouette, it carries a versatile and seductive, effortless appeal.” For spring, it’s a trend that De Sole sees taking off too. “Skin is still in, but there are new ways to reveal the body through draping and sheer fabrications,” she says.

Clean & Simple

“I’m loving this idea of the New Uniform—practical functionality and relaxed tailoring combined for a polished uniform of elevated basics with subtle Y2K details,” says De Sole. For this trend, casual polish is the way. Keep silhouettes simple, but opt for interesting materials or unique fits. “Think great cargo pants, unexpected poplin shirting, soft suiting and sheer layering pieces.”

Going Green

Sustainability is a big conversation on social media, with Stella McCartney’s Mylo bag and Chloe’s B-Corp certification getting checked by influencers of all ages,” says De Sole. When shopping, customers are often looking not just for style, but for how pieces are made. Look to brands with sustainability practices in place. 

‘00s Redux

“The Y2K resurgence of recent seasons gave way to the early aughts—which, in turn, gave us one of our favorite spring ’23 trends, what we’re calling ‘the new model-off-duty,’” says Rofsky. “The look is effortlessly cool—think: an oversized, cruiser-style moto jacket, an updated tank top, low-slung cargos and head-to-toe denim looks.” Shop for ‘00s inspired basics and statement pieces with a little flair. Accessories are an easy way to adopt the look. 

“Oh Thanks, It's Vintage”

Old is the new new. Whether you’re investing in classics or looking to touch on the latest trends, try hitting a local vintage store or your favorite pre-owned online retailer to find something special. “We’re excited about the rise in archival vintage fashion,” says Rofsky. Moda Operandi’s partnerships with Tab Vintage and Rebag are proof of the retailer’s commitment to expanding the availability of vintage pieces.

Quiet Luxury

For Spring, look to the resurgence of elegant minimalism sans flashy logos. “In a recent TikTok where the voiceover laments that no one in her hometown would know that her shoes were from The Row, commenters were eager to share that it’s their special secret,” explains De Sole. The overall message: it’s ok to treat yourself to secret splurges.

