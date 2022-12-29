The Avatar Sequel Crossed the $1 Billion Threshold in Two Weeks

Avatar: The Way of
This achievement affirms the continued interest in the Avatar franchise 13 years after the original film premiered, but the sequel is still a long way from breaking even. Director James Cameron told GQ the film would have to make more than $2 billion to be profitable—making it one of the highest grossing films of all time. In the first two weeks, the film made $300 million domestically and $700 million overseas.
Industry box office hasn’t fully recovered from theater closures and a shift towards streaming during the pandemic. In 2019, nine movies passed the $1 billion mark as compared to three this year. The film’s 2009 predecessor is the highest grossing film to date with more than $2.9 billion in sales. Analysts project the sequel will make between $1.6 million and $1.9 million, according to Collider.
The Walt Disney Company might have spent upwards of $400 million on the film, not including the marketing budget, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Disney promised a total of four sequels, costing $1 billion total.