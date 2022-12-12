  The Wall Street Journal Names Emma Tucker Editor-in-Chief, Succeeding Matt Murray

The Wall Street Journal named Emma Tucker its first female editor-in-chief today (Dec. 12). The British editor will succeed Matt Murray, who has been in the role since June 2018.

The change comes as Fox Corporation is trying to reacquire News Corp, which oversees the Journal. The Murdoch family owns both companies, but a merger would nest News Corp under Fox News’ conservative sway, which has reportedly displeased some in the Journal’s newsroom, according to the New York Times. In his time as editor in chief, Murray sometimes clashed with News Corp. regarding the future of the paper.

Tucker will assume the role on Feb. 1. She currently works as the editor-in-chief of the Sunday Times, a British newspaper also owned by News Corp. There, Tucker prioritized audience growth and supported investigative journalism, according to the Journal. She has previous experience reporting on politics and economics, and served in editor roles at FT Weekend and the Times of London.

“As a long-time admirer and reader of the brilliant journalism of The Wall Street Journal, it is my honor to edit this great newspaper,” Tucker said, per the Journal.

Murray will take a senior position at News Corp where he will report to the CEO.