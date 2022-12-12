Twitter Is Auctioning Off Office Furniture From Its San Francisco Headquarters

Twitter is auctioning off more than 200 items from its San Francisco headquarters, according to a new listing from Heritage Global Partners, an auction and liquidation firm.

Among the items up for auction are a statue of the blue Twitter bird logo, office chairs, desks, and kitchen equipment including espresso machines, ovens, and freezers. Starting bids range from $25 to $500. The one-day auction, which is set to take place Jan. 17, comes after Twitter downsized its workforce by 50 percent at the direction of new owner Elon Musk. The site is $13 billion in debt due to Musk’s heavily leveraged buyout, and as of Nov. 20 Twitter’s U.S. ad revenue was 80 percent below expectations, according to the New York Times.

Nick Dove, the president of Heritage Global Partners, told Fortune the auction has nothing to do with cost-cutting measures, and said revenue from the sales wouldn’t put a dent in Twitter’s debt.

“They’ve sold for $44 billion, and we’re selling a couple of chairs and desks and computers. So if anyone genuinely thinks that the revenue from selling a couple computers and chairs will pay for the mountain there, then they’re a moron,” Dove said.