Twitter Suspends @ElonJet, the Account Tracking Musk’s Private Flights

A popular Twitter account tracking the location of Elon Musk’s private jet has been suspended from the platform, despite Musk’s promises not to ban the account.
“My commitment to free speech extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk,” said Musk in a Nov. 6 tweet, a few weeks after he completed the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter.
Private jet tracking accounts on Twitter typically use public data from plane transponders in order to produce automated posts on the whereabouts of private flights.
Musk previously offered Sweeney $5,000 to shut down the account for security reasons, which the student rejected. Sweeney also runs other accounts following celebrity jets used by public figures like Vladimir Putin, Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates.