What to Watch on Streaming This Week: December 16-22

An Oscar winner, a Doctor Who alum, and a summer box office smash walk onto a streaming platform. . . . Isn’t that how the joke’s supposed to go? This week is packed to the brim with exciting new titles, from impressive indies to a Parisian Netflix staple.

And, though it may not be new and noteworthy, fans of Westworld may want to squeeze in one more rewatch before it’s dumped from HBO Max; hold your HBO favorites tight, because who knows what’s next on the chopping block.

What to watch on Netflix





BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

It’s been seven years since The Revenant, but internationally acclaimed filmmaker Alejandro González Iñárritu is coming back with a bang — or, rather, a Bardo. Keeping in line with his other long-titled ventures, BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths adds to the auteur’s oeuvre of existential satire. This dramedy epic follows a journalist-slash-documentarian who returns home to Mexico and begins to experience strange and symbolic visions. Notably, Iñárritu responded to criticism his film received when it first premiered at festivals over the summer and cut over 20 minutes from the final product, a rare revision in the modern film industry. BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths premieres Friday, December 16th.





Emily in Paris

Regardless of whether France becomes a repeat World Cup champion this weekend or not, Francophiles can bask in the glory of Emily in Paris Season 3. The Lily Collins show returns with more fashion, more love triangles, more professional turmoil, and, of course, more glamor shots of the City of Lights and Love. Can Emily figure out her work-life balance? Can she figure out her feelings for Gabriel and Alfie? Can she cut her own bangs?! Find out all that and more this week. Season 3 of Emily in Paris premieres Wednesday, December 21st.

What to watch on Hulu





I Love My Dad

Strap in, because I Love My Dad is a strange one. James Morosini writes, directs, and stars in this film based on real events in his life. After blocking his father on social media, Franklin is happy to be well and truly estranged. However, his dad Chuck (Patton Oswalt) refuses to leave things as they are, so he sets up a fake account online — as a pretty, young waitress — to stay in his son’s life. What follows is that classic tale of a father catfishing his son (and hoping it doesn’t screw up their relationship even more). I Love My Dad streams Friday, December 16th.

What to watch on Amazon Prime





Nanny

This psychological horror has a social conscience, setting its sights and its scares on classism and the immigrant experience. Nanny won the top prize at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, becoming the first horror film to do so, and it’s no wonder why. The film follows a Senegalese woman who’s recently immigrated to New York, finding work as the nanny for an affluent couple’s daughter. However, she soon becomes haunted by the absence of her young son, who she hopes to bring stateside once she saves up enough money. Unfortunately, the American Dream becomes more of a nightmare. Nanny premieres Friday, December 16th.

What to watch on HBO Max





I Hate Suzie

Billie Piper gives a masterclass performance in I Hate Suzie, a British-imported dark dramedy about a teen popstar-turned-TV actress whose life and career get upended when her phone gets hacked and a bevy of compromising photos get leaked. Season 1 features eight episodes each modeled after a different stage of trauma, from shock to denial to bargaining to acceptance, so it’ll be easy to catch up before Season 2 premieres later in the week. A satire on stardom, it’s a gem of a show about modern womanhood and privacy in the age of ever-present social media. Season 2 of I Hate Suzie premieres Thursday, December 22nd.

What to watch on Paramount+





Top Gun: Maverick

Tom Cruise! Planes! A Lady Gaga track! Miles Teller with that mustache! Top Gun: Maverick has everything but the aircraft carrier kitchen sink. This megahit from over the summer is flying its way onto streaming this week. Cruise’s Maverick gets called away from his fulfilling life as a daring test pilot and is ordered back to Top Gun, where he’s asked to train a new crop of recruits for a nearly impossible mission. Teaching isn’t necessarily Maverick’s gig, so it’s only a matter of time before he hops back in the cockpit and back into action. Top Gun: Maverick starts streaming Thursday, December 22nd.

What to Watch is a regular endorsement of movies and TV worth your streaming time.