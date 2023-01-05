5 French Girl Approved Fashion Brands to Shop Now

Tap over to your Instagram discover page and you’ll find a sprawl of carefully curated images meant just for you—whipped butter, sun-drenched Scandinavian interiors and snoozing kittens all happen to feature prominently in mine. Talia Loubaton, the Parisian founder and designer of Liberowe also relies on the platform as a way to discover interesting fashion designers and new luxury brands. Whether it’s tapping on a brand’s own page, or simply on a friend or favorite influencer’s latest OOTD, there’s no better way to keep up with what’s next for French women like Jeanne Damas and Anne-Laure Mais, even when she’s in London, her current home base.

These days, Loubaton finds herself drawn to two seemingly-paradoxical aesthetics of French style. “I’m loving the gender fluidity, and also women embracing their femininity even more in a very strong and confident way,” she says. The freedom to explore multiple facets of your own personal style, while still embracing the Parisian ease of getting dressed, is a fine balance, but one that is easily achieved, even for those who may not be fashion industry insiders.

Loubaton will be showing her collection in Paris for the first time this season. “It’ll be such a big achievement for me and for my brand,” she says. But, aside from the major French fashion houses like Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Dior, Hermès, Celine and Yves Saint Laurent, or the more well known french clothing brands like Sandro, Maje, Zadig & Voltaire, Isabel Marant, Sézane, Claudie Pierlot and Ba&sh, what are the emerging labels that have the potential to take off in 2023? Below, find five high-quality, Parisian-approved brands to put on your radar.

Flattered This Stockholm-based label, which was originally launched in 2013, is a French-girl and fashion world favorite for its minimalist, elevated takes on the "It" silhouettes. Shop the label if you too are looking for boots or even clogs that will take your outfit from casual to cool. Add in a trench coat, Frankie Shop blazer, or leather jacket and Saint James breton tee for good measure.

$189, Shop Now Natasha Leather Ballet Flats $179, Shop Now

$179, Shop Now Cher Leather Boots $309, Shop Now

Liberowe Loubaton's own brand specializes in jackets and tailoring, drawing inspiration from both Paris and India. The pieces are fanciful and elegant, but, as with many high-end French fashion brands, can easily be styled with a pair of Veja sneakers and a T-shirt while still feeling special.

$1,875, Shop Now Raja Signature Jacket $1,500, Shop Now

$1,500, Shop Now Cropped Raja Jacket $1,375, Shop Now

Talia Byre "Currently, I'm obsessed with Talia Byre and it's not only because we share the same name," says Loubaton of the London-based brand. "We also both graduated from the same master at Central Saint Martins. I just can't get over how amazing the knitwear she designs is and the colors she uses—it's definitely a go to brand for me."

$885, Shop Now White Cutout Blouse $535, Shop Now

$535, Shop Now Purple Knit Cardigan $585, Shop Now

Tiphaine Guiran Digital creator Tiphanie Guiran lives in Provence, France where she makes clothes and jewelry (she also sells vintage finds). The pieces are often made to order, so you know when you pick something out that it's specially chosen for you.

€170, Shop Now Candy Mohair Knit Vest €170, Shop Now

€170, Shop Now Puente Jeans €160, Shop Now