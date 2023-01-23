Apple Aims to Make 25% of iPhones in India By 2025

As Apple diversifies its supply chain away from China, the company is looking to manufacture a quarter of its iPhones in India by 2025, up from today’s 5 to 7 percent, India’s Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said at a press conference today (Jan. 23) in India.

Apple currently produces more than 90 percent of iPhones in China, through factories owned by Taiwan-based Foxconn. However, frequent Covid lockdowns and worker protests at Foxconn’s major factories in China in 2022 led Apple to reconsider its supply chain approach and accelerate its shift away from China.

Last year, Apple began manufacturing its newest iPhone 14 at a Foxconn factory in Sriperumbudur, on the outskirts of Chennai in eastern India. The California-headquartered tech giant has been producing older-model iPhones in India since 2017.

Apple didn’t respond to an inquiry confirming its 2025 iPhone production target.

Three of Apple’s main suppliers, Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron, all qualify for tax incentives under Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s $6 billion government program to boost domestic electronics manufacturing.