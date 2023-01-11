Bernard Arnault Names His Daughter as Dior’s Newest CEO in LVMH Shakeup

Bernard Arnault, the world’s richest person and head of luxury goods group LVMH, today (Jan. 11) announced the appointment of his daughter Delphine as CEO and chair of Christian Dior.

She will replace Pietro Beccari to run Dior, LVMH’s second largest brand, after working nearly 10 years as executive vice president of Louis Vuitton. “Her keen insights and incomparable experience will be decisive assets in driving the ongoing development of Christian Dior,” said Arnault in a statement.

In its reshuffle, LVMH named Beccari as the new CEO and chairman of Louis Vuitton.

The move strengthens the family’s influence within LVMH and comes a month after Arnault’s eldest son Antoine was named CEO of Christian Dior SE, the group’s holding company. Arnault’s three remaining children all hold executive positions at LVMH companies, including Louis Vuitton, Tiffany and Tag Heuer.

Arnault has a net worth of $178 billion, according to Bloomberg, and surpassed Elon Musk in December to become the richest man in the world.