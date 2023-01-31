Jet Set: How to Put Together the Best Airport Outfits to Travel in Style

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is starting to open up again, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. Once you’ve finished packing up your travel bag, it’s time to put on your airport outfit and get ready for takeoff. Putting together a cute travel outfit is all about making sure you’re the right combination of comfy and stylish, in closet staples that you’ll be able to wear again during your trip. Layering is key, because you never know how in-transit temperatures are going to be, so throw in a hoodie or a cozy cardigan. If you want a more put together look, consider a blazer, which instantly elevates any ensemble. A relaxed matching set is great if you’re heading on an overnight flight, but that doesn’t mean you have to wear a full sweatpants or tracksuit getup—instead, consider a tapered pair of joggers or black leggings. Not sure where to start when it comes to a cute airport outfit? Don’t fret, because we’ve done the hard work for you, and found all the best pieces to add to your travel wardrobe for your next trips. From a flowing white button-up and comfy leather sneakers to a soft cashmere sweater and the best classic t-shirt, here’s what we’re loving and coveting right now.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.
The Best Travel Staple Pieces
Out of airport outfit ideas? Don’t fret, because we’ve got you covered with all the best jet set staples.
-
Levi's Premium '90s Trucker Jacket
When it comes to lightweight and versatile layers, a denim jacket ranks high on the list. Wear this classic Levi’s jean number with a pair of minimalist black leggings and a white t-shirt for a simple yet stylish airport ensemble. Plus, as much as we adore a good jean topper, though, they’re not the easiest to pack, which is why they’re great for wearing while en route.
-
Lolë Piper Rain Jacket
If you’re traveling somewhere with rain in the forecast, don’t forget to bring the appropriate outerwear. This classic black rain jacket won’t ruin your whole aesthetic, and the best part is that it’s truly made for those on the go, as it transforms into a mini backpack that you can wear on its own or throw into your carry-on.
-
Mott and Bow Fitted Marcy Tee
A dependable white crewneck t-shirt is a must for any capsule wardrobe, including your travel wardrobe. This short-sleeve top is super flattering and is perfect for layering under a sweater, denim jacket or on its own. It’s also *so* soft. It comes in a long-sleeve version too, and we highly recommend scooping up both.
-
Felina Velvety Soft High Waisted Leggings
A reliable pair of black leggings is a total travel style powerhouse. We’re partial to this particularly soft silhouette from Felina, which you also happen to be able to shop on Amazon.
-
Veronica Beard Classic Dickey Jacket
There’s nothing wrong with incorporating fashion trends into your wardrobe, but the real emphasis should be on staples that you’ll wear time and time again. This black Veronica Beard blazer (which is compatible with all the brand’s cult-favorite dickeys) is polished but still comfy, and lends an effortlessly chic edge to even the most casual of ensembles—seriously, just try this with joggers.
-
Reebok Club C 85 Sneaker
A dependable and stylish pair of white sneakers is a non-negotiable aspect of any quality airport outfit. After all, you never know how far away your gate might be or what general airport nonsense you’ll have to deal with, so you want to make sure you’re in comfy footwear while running around the terminal, but not in a shoe that’s a total eyesore. These versatile white leather sneakers go with everything and don’t ruin your airport style, and you’re sure to wear them constantly once you arrive.
-
Cozy Earth Cashmere Joggers
Instead of an ill-fitting pair of sweats, upgrade your loungewear situation and try out these plush cashmere joggers. They come in a few shades, but we love the mocha (or the black, of course); wear these with a fitted white tee or turtleneck and a cashmere sweater and you’re good to go.
-
Bandier Wesley Rivington Ribbed Tank
This ribbed tank top is a celeb favorite for good reason; it’s so flattering and incredibly soft, and of course, like all good travel clothes, fits perfectly into the layering criteria.
-
Brodie Cashmere Extreme Check Scoop Hem Cardigan
While black, white and neutrals are always good choices for airport looks, there’s nothing wrong with adding a pop of color to your jet set ensemble. This adorable blue color-blocked cardigan brightens up your outfit but won’t clash with your travel staples, plus it adds a necessary warm layer for while you’re en route.
-
Velvet Redondo Button-Up Shirt
A long-sleeve white button-up adds a polished air to any outfit, and this particular style is ultra-comfy, too.
-
Ubari Premium Cashmere Blend Rib Wide Leg Pants
Trade in those sweats for a fashionable pair of wide-leg cashmere pants, for a cozy yet elevated (and just plain luxurious) travel outfit.
-
Apparis Killian Leather Blazer
This vegan leather blazer is a fun and polished alternative to your usual biker-style leather jacket; pair it with wide-legged pants or leggings and a simple long-sleeved top and you’re all set.
-
Loft Lou and Grey Signaturesoft Henley Jumpsuit
If you’re a one-and-done, romper-loving type of dresser, look no further than this incredibly soft jumpsuit.
-
Agolde 90's Pinch Waist High Rise Straight
While we know that jeans on travel days aren’t for everyone, these classic straight-legged pants are the ones to try if you’re ready. They’re relaxed but not baggy, with a flattering high waist.