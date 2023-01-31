Jet Set: How to Put Together the Best Airport Outfits to Travel in Style

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is starting to open up again, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. Once you’ve finished packing up your travel bag, it’s time to put on your airport outfit and get ready for takeoff. Putting together a cute travel outfit is all about making sure you’re the right combination of comfy and stylish, in closet staples that you’ll be able to wear again during your trip. Layering is key, because you never know how in-transit temperatures are going to be, so throw in a hoodie or a cozy cardigan. If you want a more put together look, consider a blazer, which instantly elevates any ensemble. A relaxed matching set is great if you’re heading on an overnight flight, but that doesn’t mean you have to wear a full sweatpants or tracksuit getup—instead, consider a tapered pair of joggers or black leggings. Not sure where to start when it comes to a cute airport outfit? Don’t fret, because we’ve done the hard work for you, and found all the best pieces to add to your travel wardrobe for your next trips. From a flowing white button-up and comfy leather sneakers to a soft cashmere sweater and the best classic t-shirt, here’s what we’re loving and coveting right now.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.