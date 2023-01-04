The Best Antiperspirant for Men: Buyer’s Guide

Paid Advertisement by Grooming Playbook

Deodorants are staple products in every man’s grooming routine, and have been since the 1900s. An effective antiperspirant formula is a powerful tool that can eliminate embarrassing moments caused by excessive sweating.

A good deodorant is akin to a good aftershave. If the scent is wrong for you, it can evoke unpleasant memories of those awkward teenage years. A quality deodorant with a fresh, masculine scent is essential for you to feel clean and confident all day. It also goes a long way to helping you make a positive impression both at work and when socializing afterward.

This list will give you a rundown of our 16 best antiperspirants for men and why they impressed us. Our top products include a diverse range of conventional and natural deodorants that will keep you fresh and dry, whether you’re pro-aluminum or seeking alternative active ingredients. Read on to discover a comprehensive selection of top products for every budget.

A hit with reviewers at big-brand publications like Swagger, Men’s Journal, and Forbes, this New York-made natural deodorant is creating waves across the USA. We love that Blu Atlas’ powerful aluminum-free formula uses volcanic ash to absorb moisture and keep your underarms dry and comfortable all day long. Coco-caprylate, an emollient derived from coconuts, will soothe and soften your sensitive underarm skin.

The formula’s masculine woody scent with a fresh citrus finish has proven immensely popular with male consumers. We found that it was clean and wearable, but not overwhelming.

Blu Atlas products are 100% paraben, sulfate, and phthalate-free, so if you value quality ingredients and want to avoid harmful chemicals, this deodorant is for you. Unlike many natural formulas, Blu Atlas deodorant comes in the conventional stick format. We liked the convenient, hands-free application thanks to the sharp minimalistic packaging.

2. Certain Dri | Original Formula

Certain Dri prescription-strength antiperspirant is a hard-hitting solution to sweating. Shown to eliminate excessive perspiration for up to 72 hours in clinical trials, this surprisingly affordable product is a godsend for men everywhere.

Containing 12% aluminum chloride, this #1 doctor-recommended deodorant is one of the most effective formulas available over the counter. We appreciate that it’s so accessible, and could save you time, money, and embarrassment compared with specialist prescriptions. Compared to the aluminum compounds used in normal antiperspirants, aluminum chloride is made up of far smaller molecules that penetrate deep into sweat glands to prevent perspiration more effectively.

Certain Dri is an innovative product that should be rolled on to cool, clean skin at bedtime. We tried using it in the morning, but it didn’t work out so well. Other everyday deodorants can be used after your AM shower and throughout the day. We like that this means you can mix up your scents even while maintaining the powerful sweat-blocking protection of Certain Dri.

3. Dove Men+Care | Antiperspirant (Minerals & Sage)

This budget-friendly deodorant from Dove Men+Care has been a go-to product in our desks and lockers for years. It gives decent protection against sweating, boasting 48 hours of sweat and odor protection. We found that it doesn’t always keep you as dry as some premium products, but can keep you smelling great all day.

The Minerals & Sage scent is very unique, with a strong herbal undertone, cut with fresh peppermint and eucalyptus high notes. We felt the fragrance worked well in the office, at the gym, and at the restaurant. If you really like the scent, you’ll be pleased to know that the deodorant is just one part of a range of Minerals & Sage products, designed to keep you smelling fresh and feeling energized.

A huge strength of the Dove Men+Care deodorants is how they feel on the skin. Consisting of one-quarter moisturizing technology, this formula really soothes underarm skin. We found that switching to Dove from other budget daily deodorants helped heal up sore, red armpits.

4. Degree | Advanced Protection Antiperspirant

Degree Advanced Protection Antiperspirant is a reliable stick-based deodorant that slips easily into your washkit and won’t break the bank. We found that the basic packaging belied an impressively effective product that kept us dry and smelling good all day.

Degree Men Antiperspirant uses Motionsense Technology, which is activated by movement. The formula contains microcapsules of scent. As you move, these capsules rupture and release the fresh fragrance that was stored within. Degree claims that this advancement has notably improved the effectiveness of their antiperspirants. So, if you have tried Degree in the past, we recommend you revisit the brand and give them another go.

The fragrance, named Adventure, is a warm masculine scent with base notes of wood and musk, spiced up with fresh black pepper, with a zing of sharp citrus.

5. Old Spice | Volcano With Charcoal Antiperspirant

No best-of-deodorants list would be complete without a mention of Old Spice. This classic deodorant has kept us smelling great for generations. But now, there is Volcano with Charcoal by Old Spice, a hot, fresh-smelling deodorant featuring fresh citrus overlaying warm amber notes. This fragrance has been a real hit, with many reviewers claiming it to be their favorite scent.

Don’t be put off by the use of charcoal in this formula. Charcoal is a super-popular ingredient right now in many self-care products, thanks to its natural antibacterial properties. As body odor is actually caused by bacteria, not sweat, this ingredient will help you stay smelling fresher for longer.

The stick formula of Old Spice is well-packaged in a classic and minimal design that we felt looked great in our bathroom cabinets. The product glides on smoothly and lasts a long time.

Old Spice Volcano with Charcoal won’t break the bank either. If you want something well priced, that keeps you dry and smells great, we recommend this product for you.

6. Helmm | Antiperspirant for Men

Helmm is a revolutionary company that makes sustainable grooming products. At Helmm, you don’t buy a single-use off-the-shelf deodorant. Instead, you select a reusable canister, such as the black Compass Vessel pictured, and pair it with whichever refill pod of deodorant you like.

We were highly impressed by Helmm’s strong ethic of sustainability and love that Helmm is a net-zero company. For every refill pod purchased, they remove 2 pods worth of plastic from the ocean.

Currently, Helmm is an exclusive product that can only be purchased online from the Helmm website, or from the upmarket store Saks Fifth Avenue. This gives it a definite premium feel that thankfully is matched by its quality look and tasteful fragrance options.

The antiperspirant & deodorant formula is Helmm’s only deodorant that contains aluminum, and they have a range of natural deodorants available. The fragrances at Helmm are created by French Perfumer Cecile Hua and are inspired by nature. If you’re looking for a quality product that smells and looks classy while protecting the environment, this one’s for you.

7. Art of Sport | Men’s Antiperspirant

Art Of Sport Antiperspirant in the scent Compete will certainly wake you up with its energizing matcha, citrus, and green pear fragrance. We appreciated this product to help us get going in the morning, or to gear up for the gym.

You’d never guess from the modern, mainstream packaging, but Art Of Sport value natural ingredients and have cut a lot of undesirable elements from their formulas! If you’re looking for something that is free from harmful chemicals like phthalates, parabens, and talc, we recommend this deodorant. It’s a pretty nature-friendly choice that isn’t too alternative in its appearance. It’s even cruelty-free and vegan to boot!

As well as avoiding synthetic ingredients, Art Of Sport is packed with powerful botanicals that work to keep you dry. Arrowroot and matcha are used to wick away moisture and keep you cool.

8. Kiehl’s | Superbly Efficient Antiperspirant & Deodorant Cream

Kiehl’s is a cult favorite producer of quality grooming products, who has been in business since 1851. The brand excels in developing understated, quality products like this Superbly Efficient Antiperspirant and Deodorant Cream. We liked the minimal packaging and nonintrusive neutral scent. If you’re a big fan of aftershaves and don’t want your deodorant to encroach on your fragrances, then this is a great choice.

The packaging is also optimal for travel, and toting around in your pocket or briefcase. Kiehl’s Superbly Efficient Antiperspirant and Deodorant Cream should be massaged into the underarms using your fingers. While this might be off-putting for some, it actually means that the packing is super streamlined as a result.

Also, your skin can really benefit from the diligent application of this soothing formula, as opposed to being spritzed with irritant aerosols. The witch hazel and linseed will soothe, heal and moisturize. You’ll soon discover that your underarm skin doesn’t need to suffer from the bumps and redness that we accept as a normal side-effect of deodorant wearing or hair management.

9. Jack Black | Pit Boss

Pit Boss by Jack Black was the number one men’s deodorant in the US in 2020, and for good reason. This antiperspirant packs a sweat-fighting punch with 20% Aluminum Zirconium Tetrachlorohydrex GLY to keep you dry all day.

But, it’s the natural ingredients in Pit Boss that we were most impressed by. Pit Boss contains aloe vera juice, vitamin E, and castor oil, all of which are powerful skincare ingredients. Jack Black Pit Boss does claim to deliver long-lasting odor and wetness protection that won’t irritate delicate underarm skin, and these ingredients certainly go a long way to achieve that.

The packaging is minimal, making this product functional for travel and carrying to the gym. The twist-up stick formula glides on smoothly, but many reviewers did note that it sometimes left an undesirable residue.

10. Sweat Block | Antiperspirant Wipes

Sweat Block Antiperspirant Wipes is an ingenious product for which we found many practical applications. The wipes are like a wet wipe and sweat-stopper in one! They are ideal for freshening up before important moments, or standing in for a proper wash when you’re away camping or at festivals. We found they were a godsend when we were trapped at work or a social event, but felt like we could really use a shower.

The wipe can be used over most of the body, not just under the arms. If you, like so many of us, struggle with sweating on your back and chest, this product is ideal to sweep over your skin to prevent those age-old V-shaped sweat patches.

Sweat Block Antiperspirant Wipes are also individually wrapped, so they’re ideal for whipping out in a fix. You can keep a few in the gym bag, the briefcase, your desk, or your pocket—anywhere you might need them to stave off an odorous emergency.

But, these aren’t intended simply as a handy short-term fix. Sweat Block Antiperspirant Wipes actually contain the maximum level of aluminum chloride that is available without a prescription, and the sweat-reducing effects may last for up to 7 days! They should ideally be applied to clean, dry skin at bedtime for the best outcome.

11. Harry’s | Odor & Sweat Control

Harry’s Odor & Enhanced Sweat Control Extra-Strength Antiperspirant really caught our eye with its simple, vibrant packaging and unusual scent. Harry’s Fig is a warm and juicy scent, intertwined with fresh fragrances of Mediterranean spices and fruits. Definitely something different from the usual men’s deodorant selection, perfect for dates and evening social events, and we really loved the change.

The delicious scent of Harry’s Fig comes from the quality natural ingredients inside, including cardamom, blood orange, ginger root, and of course, fig itself. Meanwhile, castor oil and jojoba oil promise to soften and soothe your underarm skin.

Harry’s Extra-Strength Antiperspirant will keep you dry all day with an impressive 20% Aluminum Zirconium Tetrachlorohydrex GLY. But, if you prefer to go more natural, you can buy the whole range in 16% aluminum, and aluminum-free, too.

The formula comes in a stick format, so the packing is lightweight and streamlined. It took up little room in our wash bags and we felt it looked a lot more premium than the price suggests.

12. Clinique for Men | Antiperspirant-Deodorant Stick

Clinique has been a staple brand in the premium skincare market for years, and their Antiperspirant Deodorant Stick from men is classic Clinique: straightforward, no frills, and skin-friendly. We’re a big fan of Clinique’s no-nonsense, quality grooming products so it was no surprise to us that this deodorant does exactly what it says on the tin.

The formula is unscented, so it won’t interfere with your pricey aftershave. The ingredients list is short and uncomplicated, including aluminum for sweat protection and castor oil for moisturization. The stick formula glides on smoothly and dries quickly. It is comfortable and non-irritating to wear, and was very effective in keeping us dry throughout the day.

Some reviewers did note that it is a little prone to leaving white streaks on clothes. Men who removed their underarm hair had fewer issues with this, so it could well be a case of the stick formula being less compatible with hair. We recommend trying the roll-on formula if you want dependable protection but are worried about white marks.

13. Tom’s | Charcoal Antiperspirant

Tom’s of Maine Charcoal Antiperspirant Deodorant for men is a proudly certified B Corporation and purveyor of high-quality products made from responsibly sourced ingredients. They eschew chemicals in favor of natural ingredients and aim to leverage the power of business to solve socio-environmental problems. If you care about spending ethically, as we do, this deodorant is a great choice.

The Charcoal Antiperspirant Deodorant is effective at preventing sweating for up to 48 hours, thanks to the sustainably sourced aluminum. It is also great for sensitive skin, thanks to being free of artificial fragrances and petrochemicals. This deodorant is actually free of fragrance altogether, which makes it a practical choice if you don’t want your deodorant competing with your aftershave.

The inclusion of charcoal in this formula will help fight odor-causing bacteria and keep you smelling fresher for longer. Reviewers loved that it doesn’t leave white marks, nor stain white shirts yellow.

14. Duke Cannon Supply Co. | Dry Ice Cooling Antiperspirant

The Dry Ice Cooling Antiperspirant from Duke Cannon Supply Co. is a real breath of fresh air. A powerful antiperspirant utilizing 20% Aluminum Zirconium Tetrachlorohydrex GLY, this formula promises to keep you dry for 12-hour workdays, not 45-minute tennis lessons.

But it’s the super-fresh scent that really got us into this product. The Dry Ice fragrance brings together the tingling ice-cold scents of real menthol and eucalyptus, over a base of bacteria-fighting charcoal. We found it to be super energizing and ideal for sports, workouts, and long summer days.

Duke Cannon Supply Co. has also incorporated vitamin E, aloe vera, and witch hazel into this formula to great effect. All these ingredients combine to make this deodorant soothing, yet cooling and clarifying at the same time. If you know anything about your essential oils and natural ingredients, you’ll appreciate the genius of this skincare blend.

If you love this scent as much as we do, you’ll be pumped to discover that Dry Ice also comes as a whole range of products, including pre-moistened field towels, body wash, and cooling absorbent body powder. While the packaging is nothing worthy of flashing about, it is minimal and no-nonsense. As a great product for sport and hot-weather travel, we were pleased that it was so lightweight and packed well without taking up too much space.

15. Arm & Hammer | ULTRAMAX Antiperspirant Deodorant

The Arm & Hammer brand is a household name and a reliable marker of no-fuss, affordable quality. Established in 1846 as a purveyor of baking soda, the company quickly expanded into creating a wide range of cleaning and personal grooming products using this adaptable natural ingredient. Their Ultramax Antiperspirant Deodorant has a bit of a cult following, and to be honest, we can see why.

Endlessly available in drugstores for a very modest price, this deodorant is accessible to just about everyone. But, its affordability doesn’t mean low quality! Containing a powerful 19% Aluminum Chlorohydrate, this antiperspirant will really keep you dry. Many reviewers found the same, claiming that this was the only deodorant that they could rely on all day long.

The effective sweat-blocking could be down to the formula, which on top of aluminum, incorporates both cornstarch and, you guessed it, Arm & Hammer’s signature baking soda. These ingredients are key to most aluminum-free deodorants, as they are very effective in absorbing excessive moisture. Combined with aluminum, they make this formula extra effective. Baking soda also plays an important role in odor prevention, as it has an incredible power to neutralize odor.

The bright packaging is unmistakably Arm & Hammer, and doesn’t try to pass off the product as a high-end accessory. But, if you’re after a great value, reliable product with no frills, this one’s for you.

16. Speed Stick | Power Sport

Every one of us has probably owned a Speed Stick deodorant at some point in our lives. The brand is in every store, and always affordable. This Power Sport Antiperspirant from Speed Stick is the classic deodorant you know and love, reimagined into a clear gel glide-on formula.

The stick is ultra-streamlined and packs well into any briefcase or washbag. In fact, it’s even certified by Amazon’s “compact by design” program, which encourages big brands to rethink their packaging. The result is a compact product that wastes less space, fewer production materials, less plastic, less fuel for transport, and reduces carbon emission overall. Now that’s an effort worth respecting, in our opinion.

The formula is a gel, which is released in controlled amounts from holes in the top, as the click-wheel is turned. If you find regular sticks too cakey, and roll-ons too wet, then this is perfect for you. The clear gel formula also leaves fewer white marks, which we found was a great bonus.

The scent of Power Sport Antiperspirant was masculine and fresh, without being overpowering. It contains 16% Aluminum Zirconium Tetrachlorohydrex GLY, making it a medium-strength daily-use sweat blocker.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between a deodorant and an antiperspirant?

These words are often used to describe the same products, but they actually mean different things. An antiperspirant reduces the amount that you sweat. Whereas, a deodorant simply reduces or masks odor.

Often, these two things are combined in one product, which feeds the confusion. But, beware, if the package does not state that it contains antiperspirant, then it is not intended to reduce the amount that you sweat.

What are deodorants?

Deodorants work in two main ways to deodorize you and your sweat. The first is by fighting the bacteria that feed on your sweat and produce that distinctive BO smell. The second is to mask your body odor with other, more pleasant scents.

Did you know that sweat doesn’t smell? It’s true, your sweat is odor-free! Unfortunately, the bacteria that live on all of our skin feed on the chemicals in our sweat. It is the waste that these bacteria produce which causes body odor.

Fortunately, there are some powerful ingredients that can battle these bacteria. Eucalyptus, menthol, peppermint, lemon, the list is pretty extensive. Any ingredients which have antibacterial properties will play a role in neutralizing bacteria and consequently, odor.

Odor-masking ingredients are less technical, as they simply aim to cover bad smells with pleasant ones. The possibilities are endless and you should pick out any scents that appeal to you. But, complex fragrances that have both high notes like citrus or mint, as well as base notes like musk and wood, will be more effective at distracting from bad smells.

Finally, baking soda is certainly worth a mention here. Baking soda not only absorbs moisture, but has an incredible ability to neutralize odors. It doesn’t deodorize by masking smells, but instead, it physically changes acidic or alkaline molecules into a more neutral, less smelly state. Pretty impressive stuff.

What are antiperspirants?

Antiperspirants, including all of the best antiperspirants for men covered above, are substances that you can apply to your skin to reduce the amount that you sweat. There are both natural and chemical ingredients that can reduce excessive sweating and are commonly referred to as antiperspirants. But, true antiperspirants are chemical, and affect the way your sweat glands work by entering and blocking them.

Because antiperspirants alter your body function in some way, they are considered to be a drug in the United States, and so are regulated by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration). As a result, any active antiperspirant ingredient must be clearly stated on the label, which will also include further information such as an expiration date.

By far the most common chemical antiperspirant is aluminum, although a new sweat inhibitor, glycopyrronium tosylate, was approved by the FDA in 2018. Aluminum is used in antiperspirant products in various forms. You might find these listed on products as aluminum salts, aluminum compounds, aluminum chlorohydrate, or aluminum zirconium tetrachlorohydrex GLY.

How do chemical antiperspirants stop you from sweating?

Chemical antiperspirants, namely aluminum salts, and variations of these, stop you sweating by blocking your pores. When applied to the skin, they melt and enter your pores to prevent sweat from escaping. This is why many people suffer from bumps and rashes as a result of using antiperspirants. Their pores are blocked, but the sweat is still being produced and is trying to escape.

Aluminum chloride is the most traditional chemical antiperspirant ingredient. It is an aluminum salt and is a chemical compound of aluminum and chlorine. It works by creating a barrier on the skin that blocks eccrine sweat glands. It can be removed by thorough bathing. Aluminum chloride is the simplest form of the 18 aluminum-based compounds approved by the FDA for use in antiperspirants. Unfortunately, it is somewhat acidic and can be more damaging to fabrics and irritant to the skin than newer compounds.

Aluminum chlorohydrate is also an aluminum salt, but is less acidic. It is less damaging to fabrics and could be tolerated better by those with sensitive skin.

Aluminum zirconium tetrachlorohydrex GLY is the most modern aluminum salt to hit the antiperspirant market. It is much better tolerated by the skin and is less likely to cause rashing, mumps, and soreness. Though it works in a similar way to other aluminum salts and compounds, it creates a blockage at a more superficial level and produces less irritation. Also, the protection is much longer-lasting and can be effective for as long as 7 days!

While the way that each of these chemical antiperspirants work is quite similar, their effectiveness and strengths are not. A formula containing 10% Aluminum chlorohydrate is not equal to 10% Aluminum zirconium tetrachlorohydrex GLY.

Why do some men avoid aluminum antiperspirant if it is so effective?

It is becoming more and more common for men to seek aluminum-free antiperspirant products. A big motivator for this change was growing concern regarding the potential cancer-causing effect of aluminum salts. Fortunately, scientific research now confirms that wearing an antiperspirant that contains aluminum does not increase your risk of cancer.

However, there are other reasons to avoid aluminum. Some scientific literature suggests that chronic exposure to aluminum could increase your risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. Using strong aluminum salt formulas is also not advised for anyone suffering from kidney disease or bone disorders. While this is a complex issue and much more research needs to be done, the possibility of these risks alone is enough to turn some consumers away from aluminum-based antiperspirant products.