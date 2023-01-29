  Best Appetite Suppressant Pills Of 2023: Top 5 OTC Strongest Hunger Control Supplements

Paid Advertisement by Rad Revenue. Products featured in this article are not approved by the FDA and may pose certain health or legal risks. You should consult with relevant professionals before making a decision relating to the information or products referenced. This content was not created by the Observer and does not imply any endorsement. Sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

Following a strict diet is no child’s play, and most of those who follow one have to exercise a great degree of self-control. After all, who doesn’t enjoy a great meal, and how many great meals are of an acceptable calorie count if you’re looking to shed a few pounds? In the interest of helping people to stick to their diet regimen, many health and fitness companies are now offering appetite suppressant pills that actually work!

Now, we needn’t go into the details of how these suppressants work, etc., since we’ll be reviewing each of our top picks in depth anyway. Instead, this article aims to help you decide which supplement you should ideally opt for if you want to experience great results in a short period. Let’s get started.

Top 5 Over The Counter Appetite Suppressant Pills That Actually Work

PhenQ – Overall Best Appetite Suppressant Pills Leanbean – Natural Diet Pills For Women To Control Hunger Trimtone – Popular OTC Appetite Suppressant To Boost Metabolism Phen24 – Effective Hunger Suppressant Supplement Prime Shred – Best fat Burner to Lean Fast

#1. PhenQ – Overall Best Appetite Suppressant Pills

This vegan supplement is widely considered to be among the best appetite suppressants that are available today. We can honestly say that those users who claim this suppressant is the most effective one they’re ever used aren’t making tall claims. Based in Australia, Wolfson Berg Ltd. Has been distributing this product all over the world for a while now with astonishing success.

This company is so confident in the quality and reliability of its product that it offers you a 60-day guarantee in case you’re not satisfied with the results. However, since most users who try out this supplement have given it glowing reviews over the years, we highly doubt that many people make use of this guarantee. Also, the brand offers free worldwide shipping on this supplement, which makes it a little more affordable overall.

This supplement is thermogenic and is ideal for those looking to burn fat as quickly as possible. In other words, PhenQ is a product that can be considered desirable by just about anyone. However, this product doesn’t just help you burn fat, but it also helps you enjoy the benefits of increased energy levels. And if that wasn’t enough, those who use this supplement regularly claim that they noticed a marked improvement in their mood once they did.

One of the many reasons why PhenQ is an extremely powerful supplement is that it contains an array of great natural ingredients. Unique ingredients such as cactus fiber, chromium picolinate, and Capsimax are contained in this formula. Also, like all energy-boosting supplements, PhenQ contains a good amount of caffeine as well.

The role of caffeine here is two-fold: it works on boosting your energy levels and works on reducing your appetite as well. Due to the addition of caffeine in this formula, it’s recommended that you consume it during the day, ideally before a workout session. However, the other ingredients contained in PhenQ don’t have any significant side effects apart from the caffeine that interferes with your sleep patterns.

The cactus fiber used here can be considered the star ingredient since it helps inhibit the build-up of fat in your body. This is why the best appetite suppressants and weight loss supplements in the market today contain some amount of nopal cactus fiber. This ingredient doesn’t keep fat accumulation at bay, but it also makes you feel fuller, so you don’t overindulge during meals.

Tens of thousands of people who have tried this product seem to be more than happy with the results if online reviews are anything to go by. This product takes a unique, multi-targeted approach towards tackling excessive appetite among users. In this way, users who are following different lifestyles will find themselves benefitting from this formula.

Also, the fact that this supplement works so well despite not requiring a medical prescription appeals to many people as well. It’s not every day that one comes across a formula that’s so powerful but is made using pure, natural ingredients and extracts. So, in kick-starting your metabolism and melting the unwanted fat off your body, this popular supplement may well be the reason why you achieve your fitness goals.

Free worldwide shipping is available on this product.

Highlights

We found PhenQ to be a top appetite suppressant because:

Contains Powerful Ingredients: The combination of Capsimax, cactus fiber, caffeine, and other powerful ingredients in this formula makes it one of the most effective appetite suppressants that are available today. Besides, nearly all the ingredients contained in it don’t cause any unwanted side effects.

Great Policies: This brand is widely known for its user-friendly policies, such as a 60-day money-back guarantee and free worldwide shipping on orders. Therefore, those who are hesitant to use these products are given an incentive to sample them thanks to these policies.

Customer Reviews: PhenQ is among the most popular appetite suppressants that are available today, so it’s hardly surprising that this product has nearly all positive reviews. Nearly 200,000 people who have used this supplement have good things to say about it, which is a feat in and of itself.

Additional Benefits: This supplement doesn’t just suppress your hunger, but it also offers you other benefits like increasing your energy levels. This could be a very attractive feature for users who prefer putting in extra hours at the gym than relying entirely on supplements.

Pros

This formula contains only natural ingredients that can improve your overall health.

The thermogenic properties that this supplement will help you burn fat quickly

It comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee.

There’s free worldwide shipping on all orders placed on the brand’s official website.

It increases your energy levels throughout the day so you can take on more strenuous physical exercises.

Cons

It’s not available in many countries in which other similar supplements are

It’s not exactly very reasonably priced, despite the free shipping.

#2. Leanbean – Natural Diet Pills For Women To Control Hunger

Another vegan formula, Leanbean, is perfect for females since it’s been designed specifically for them. The women who use this formula are of different ages and belong to different walks of life. The main category of women that use this formula is involved in sports or athletics.

In other words, women who have to take on challenging physical activities fairly regularly have found this product to be very effective. The fact that this formula is entirely safe for daily use is one of the reasons behind its immense popularity.

By safe, we mean that this supplement is unlikely to cause any significant side effects, even for those users who aren’t accustomed to using such products.

If you’re a woman who’s looking to lose weight quickly and effectively, then it may be extremely helpful to give Leanbean a shot. After all, it’s not very expensive, so it’s unlikely to burn a hole in your pocket if you decide to buy one bottle and try it out. However, what we thought was the most impressive feature of this formula is the ingredients that are contained in it.

The ingredients are all-natural and have some truly impressive benefits. Each capsule contains zinc, turmeric, potassium, vitamins (B12 and B6), green coffee, acai berry, and much more. Anyone familiar with health and nutrition is sure to tell you that these are among the most beneficial natural ingredients that you could hope to find in a weight loss supplement.

Since a significant amount of research has gone into proving the myriad health benefits of these ingredients, we won’t get into that here. Instead, we’d like to talk about how scores of women (both fitness experts and fitness enthusiasts alike) have found themselves losing unwanted weight using this safe and natural formula.

Most customer reviews on this product that we found online were about how they achieved results surprisingly quickly once they started using it.

Highlights

We found Leanbean to be a top appetite suppressant because:

Quick Results: Those who have used this formula consistently are sure to point out that it works faster than other similar appetite suppressants do. Considering this formula is made using all-natural ingredients, we’d say this is quite impressive.

No Artificial Additives: All the ingredients contained in this formula are natural, and it’s free from any artificial additives. This is why it doesn’t cause any side effects even when consumed regularly.

Powerful Ingredients: This formula contains turmeric and other powerful ingredients that offer manifold benefits to users. These ingredients don’t just aid weight loss, but they also provide other benefits like better digestion, etc.

Pros

The ingredients that it contains offer users many more benefits than appetite suppression and weight loss.

It increases the speed of your metabolism with regular use

It’s been specifically designed for women and works very well on them

It’s very easy to consume

Cons

You can’t purchase this supplement in physical stores; it’s only available on the brand’s official website.

While it’s not very expensive, it’s not what you could call cheap either.

#3. Trimtone – Popular OTC Appetite Suppressant To Boost Metabolism

This Trimtone suppressant is easily one of the most popular weight loss supplements that are available today for many reasons. Firstly, it’s readily available online and comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee if you’re not happy with the effect that it’s had on your body. Secondly, it contains a shortlist of very simple ingredients that achieve diverse purposes to help you achieve your physical fitness goals.

Like Leanbean, this supplement is aimed mainly towards women as well. Many women who have used this formula claim that it has helped them to curb unwanted hunger pangs during the day. In doing so, it has allowed them to steer clear of binging on calorie-laden junk foods that can damage overall health.

There are many ingredients in this formula that can melt away the excessive fat that’s stored in your body. Therefore, it can help you to take on a leaner, more toned physical appearance over time. All the usual suspects that are known to aid weight loss are present in this formula, like green tea, glucomannan, and caffeine.

Highlights

We found Trimtone to be a top appetite suppressant because:

Curbs Hunger Pangs Effectively: All of us are quite familiar with the kind of mid-day hunger pangs that compel us to reach out for a bag of crisps or a large bar of candy. Supplements like Trimtone come into play here as they effectively curb hunger pangs that can derail your diet. This is especially true for women who are currently struggling with keeping their appetite in check.

Boosts Energy: As is the case with all good quality supplements, Trimtone increases energy levels among users. Since it contains ingredients like caffeine and green tea, this is hardly surprising. Therefore, if you’ve been wishing for some extra energy to help you get through the day, it may be worth giving Trimtone a shot.

Speeds Up Metabolism: Trimtone doesn’t just curb your hunger pangs, but it also speeds up your metabolic processes to help you lose some weight quickly. Since slow metabolism is one of the main reasons behind unwanted weight gain, we’d say this is quite a useful feature.

Pros

It doesn’t contain any artificial chemical ingredients

It comes with a money-back guarantee

It can speed up your metabolism to help you lose weight as quickly as possible.

It boosts your energy levels throughout the day.

It’s very useful for women who are looking to curb their hunger pangs

Cons

This formula is not vegan-friendly

The amount of caffeine that’s used in this formula may be excessive for some users.

#4. Phen24 – Effective Hunger Suppressant Supplement

This brand is known to create some truly ground-breaking formulas in the world of weight loss, which is why we just had to include it in this list. While this suppressant is a regular fixture on lists that deal with fat-burning supplements for women, we have to say that it works very well plainly as an appetite suppressant as well. Among the main reasons why this site is popular is because the brand claims that it works on your body even when you sleep.

This may not sound like a viable claim, but it’s true. That’s why the brand is called Phen24 in the first place. The many great natural ingredients that are contained in this formula come together wonderfully to create a one-stop solution for users to rid themselves of hunger control and, consequently, unwanted fat. Like all the best appetite suppressants, this Phen24 contains zinc, iodine, and other ingredients that improve your metabolic processes.

Those who use this supplement regularly claim that it has helped them reduce the effects of tiredness and exhaustion in their daily lives. Since fatigue is one of the leading causes behind the unwillingness of most people to hit the gym, we can see why Phen24 is lauded by older users. In addition, the winning combination of organic ingredients and the latest production techniques that are used in making this supplement has earned it a spot on our list.

Highlights

We found Phen24 to be a top appetite suppressant because:

Organic Ingredients: There are few dietary supplements out there that contain simple, organic ingredients as Phen24 does.

24-Hour Fat Burning: Since the main selling point of this suppressant is that it works even when you’re asleep, we believed it was worth mentioning here.

Clinically Tested: The fact that Phen24 has had this supplement clinically tested comes as no surprise to those who are familiar with the excellent reputation that this brand enjoys.

Pros

It works on your system for a full 24 hours.

It’s a fairly simple formula with great organic ingredients

The brand regularly has promotions and discounts on its products

The ingredients contained in it are safe yet powerful

Cons

You can only purchase this supplement on the brand’s official website and not in any physical store.

#5. Prime Shred – Best fat Burner To Lean Fast

Prime Shred is one of the highest quality weight loss supplements that’s available in the market today. You’d be pleased to find that several professional athletes and fitness experts use this supplement to get in shape. This supplement follows many steps to help users lose weight, the foremost of which is appetite suppression.

Next, it burns the fat on your body without affecting your muscle mass in any way. Therefore, those users who are hesitant to use such supplements for fear of losing lean muscle can rest assured that this suppressant won’t disrupt their progress at the gym. Among the many methods used by the brand to help users lose weight is to enhance their metabolism.

The main ingredients that are used in this formula are vitamin B, Bioperine, L-Tyrosine, and L-Theanine. Every ingredient here plays its part in tackling the different health issues that plague those who are looking to lose some weight. What impressed us the most about Prime Shred was the overwhelming number of positive reviews on the brand that we came across online.

You can log onto various fitness forums that mention this product, and you’d be hard-pressed to find a negative review on it. Considering the fierce competition in the fitness and dietary supplements industries, we’d say this is quite an achievement.

Highlights

We found Prime Shred to be a top appetite suppressant because:

Helps Maintain Muscle Mass: Unlike many popular weight loss supplements that are available today, Prime Shred doesn’t cause a reduction in your muscle mass even though it helps you lose weight. Therefore, if you’re worried about compromising on your gains while using an appetite suppressant, you should consider trying Prime Shred.

Positive Reviews: It doesn’t matter if you’re looking for reviews from fitness experts or enthusiasts, you’re sure to find that most users have nothing but good things to say about this brand.

Improves Overall Health: Ingredients such as Bioperine and vitamin B present in this formula can greatly improve your overall health both in the short and in the long run.

Pros

It’s a vegan formula that makes it widely accessible to a host of users

It contains rich natural ingredients that don’t cause side effects

It doesn’t cause users to lose any muscle mass

It has mainly positive reviews online

It suppresses appetite and speeds up your metabolism

Cons

There aren’t as many people who are aware of this brand as there are of other brands that we’ve included here.

How We Made The List Of Best Appetite Suppressants & Diet Pills That Actually Work?

We didn’t just Google ‘Best Appetite Suppressants’ and included the first products we came across in this list. That’s because we don’t necessarily trust every brand that claims to produce quality supplements, nor do we trust other blogs that review such supplements. More often than not, the reviews that you’d find online don’t go into elaborate detail on how a product works and whether or not it’s worth investing in.

Several factors can determine which suppressants, and which aren’t. If you don’t conduct adequate research on the same, you could end up with the kind of products that will benefit you and which ones are simply a waste of money. To make things easier for you, we took into account certain criteria on which we based our top picks for supplements that we added to this list.

If we hadn’t considered the reputation of the brands that produced these supplements and the image that they’ve established for themselves, we’d end up with brands that just aren’t up to the mark. So, this is the first factor that we thought to base our top selections on. We strongly believe that if a brand is disreputable or not very popular among users, it’s not worth further investigating.

Additionally, we also considered the kind of ingredients and processes involved in the making of these suppressants. This immensely helped us to narrow down our search and start learning more about the brands that we thought were the most impressive. Besides, it wasn’t just about a brand’s reputation, but it was also about how reliable a brand is.

In other words, we only included those companies that are known to use safe ingredients in their products. Moreover, these brands have been free from any controversy or negative publicity in the past, or we wouldn’t have thought to add them here.

The Things That We Looked For:

Since there are many fat burner brands out there that currently produce appetite suppressants, it can get maddening to pick out just a few to sample products from.

Therefore, we looked for the following factors to find the best appetite suppressant brands and products for this list:

Whether the company follows all legal and other regulations that are involved in the production of these suppressants

The kind of reputation and standing that the brand currently enjoys in the industry

The proportion of artificial to natural ingredients that are used in these suppressants

The opinion of fitness experts and enthusiasts on these products

The type of facilities and manufacturing units that the company uses to produce these suppressants

How much information the brand provides users on dosage requirements and other factors that are related to product use

Buying Guide On Natural Appetite Suppressant For Losing Weight

Well, we’ve taken you through our top picks for the best appetite suppressant pills in considerable detail. However, we can understand if you’re still hesitant to purchase these supplements if you’ve never used them before.

Therefore, to put your mind at ease and help you conduct your research on which product you should opt for, we compiled this buying guide.

This section will take you through the most important factors that you need to look for when purchasing appetite suppressants online.

Dosage Requirements

Not every brand would have the same dosage recommendation or requirement for the appetite suppressant that you plan on consuming. After all, no two weight loss formulas are alike in terms of ingredients and other factors, so it makes sense that their dosage requirements aren’t alike either. Be that as it may, different people have different preferences regarding how many supplements they’d like to consume in a day.

Some people might be comfortable taking only one pill or capsule a day, while others wouldn’t mind taking two. Therefore, you should ideally check out what a brand defines as the right dosage for its supplements before you purchase it. Also, since you’ll use these supplements every day, it would be better to educate yourself on how often you’ll need to take them.

Additives

It may be tempting to grab the first natural appetite suppressant that you come across online that’s available at the lowest price. After all, which of us isn’t excited at the prospect of saving some money? However, opting for a cheap supplement may not be a good idea at all since these are sure to contain artificial additives.

Synthetic additives and preservatives are cheaper and easier to use in any formula, which is why they’re so commonly found among those dietary supplements that are priced drastically lower than the rest.

Unfortunately, such additives can wreak havoc on your health in the long run, even if they manage to help you achieve great short-term results. On the other hand, brands that use natural, organic ingredients in their supplements are likely to be more expensive but healthier in the long run.

This is why the brands that we’ve included in this article are those that produce mainly natural or herbal supplements that can suppress your appetite.

Additional Benefits

Appetite suppressants these days don’t just help suppress your appetite. They can do a lot more for your body. For instance, many of these suppressants also help you lose weight. This is because their ingredients often have thermogenic fat burning properties that speed up your metabolism and allow you to lose a few kilos fairly quickly.

What’s more, we also came across suppressants that boost your energy levels and enable you to train longer and harder in the gym. This, in turn, can aid your weight loss goals as well. So even if you don’t prefer working out first thing in the morning, the boost of energy that you gain from them can improve your performance at work.

Safety

The last thing you want from a supplement is for it to mess with your health. If you purchase a supplement from a brand that’s virtually unheard of and barely has any positive reviews, you’re courting trouble. These brands are generally disreputable and create formulas that aren’t very safe for regular use.

For your part, you should ensure that you take a good look at the ingredients in each supplement along with their quantities. It would also be good to investigate whether or not these supplements were manufactured as per local laws and regulations.

FAQs Regarding Appetite Suppressants & How To Suppress Appetite

Q1 – Can I Rely on Appetite Suppressants to Help Me Lose Weight?

While these weight loss supplements have shown promising results over the years for a variety of users, they’re by no means enough to help you lose weight. Using these suppressants is just one step in what is likely to be a long and (often) trying weight loss journey.

Therefore, if you’re looking to rely entirely on these supplements without making some serious lifestyle changes, then you’re setting yourself up for disappointment.

Q2 – What Is the Ideal Dosage for These Supplements?

There isn’t a specific dosage that you’ll need to follow when using these supplements. Different companies will have different dosage recommendations based on the ingredients and efficacy of their formula.

Therefore, we would advise you to read the dosage requirement for each supplement you purchase and not use a generic one-size-fits-all measure to consume it.

Q 3– Do I Require a Medical Prescription to Purchase These Suppressants?

No, you won’t need a medical prescription to purchase an appetite suppressant. Since these supplements mainly contain natural ingredients that don’t cause any major side effects, a prescription shouldn’t be necessary here. However, if you’re already on some sort of medication, it would be wise to consult your doctor before you start using them.

Q 4– Who Should Not Use Appetite Suppressants?

Appetite suppressants – or any weight loss supplements for that matter – are generally safe for most people to use. However, it would be highly advisable for women who are either pregnant or nursing not to use them.

Also, if you’re suffering from any serious health conditions and are currently receiving treatment for the same, you should contact your healthcare provider for advice first, then begin using them.

Another thing to watch out for with these supplements is the potential allergies they can cause. It’s always a good idea to scan the ingredients list and ensure that you’re not allergic to any of them before you purchase a suppressant.

Q 5– How Do These Supplements Work?

These supplements work in a variety of ways to help you stay fit and healthy. The main way in which they work to suppress excessive appetite is by including ingredients that are fibrous and can fill your tummy up for longer. In doing so, they allow you to go for hours together without reaching out for snacks like you usually do.

Another way in which these supplements work is by burning the fat that’s stored in your body. In addition, many ingredients in these formulas are known for their thermogenic properties that can boost your metabolism with regular use.

Q 6– Do These Suppressants Have Any Side Effects?

As discussed throughout this article, the best quality supplements contain only (or mostly) natural ingredients. Since natural ingredients are mild and can generally do more good than harm for your body, they’re highly unlikely to cause any short-term or long-term side effects.

However, if you haven’t used such dietary supplements before, you may experience some minor digestive issues or nausea the first few times you use them.

These effects are likely to wear off fairly quickly, and soon you’d be able to consume them as you plan to. That being said, beware of any ingredients that are contained in a particular supplement in case you’re allergic to any of them.

Q 7– When Should I Consume Appetite Suppressants?

Most people prefer consuming these weight loss pills at the start of the day, right before the workout. This is because many if not all of them contain caffeine and other ingredients that boost energy levels. For this reason, it’s recommended that you don’t consume them before you sleep since the caffeine can keep you up.

Concluding About The Top Brands Of Strongest Appetite Suppressants & Diet Pills

To conclude, the best appetite suppressant brands in the health and fitness industry that produce appetite suppressant pills use simple, natural ingredients.

In addition, these brands generally enjoy a great reputation and continually reinvent their products, so users derive maximum satisfaction while using them.

Remember, you don’t need to opt for a supplement that’s too costly or one that contains too many ingredients to achieve great results; those that we’ve reviewed above should more than suffice.