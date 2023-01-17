10 Best Caffeine Eye Creams (2023)

Paid Advertisement by Grooming Playbook. Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

For many men, the idea of using an eye cream seems unnecessary. “Why do I need an extra product to put on my face when my regular moisturizer will do the job?” we hear you ask. Luckily for you, we’re here to explain.

First of all, the reason why we need a special product for the eye area is that while regular moisturizers provide great hydration to the face, they often do not contain the suitable formulation for the sensitive eye area. A regular moisturizer could be scented, too rich and heavy, or full of ingredients that may not be safe for the eye area and could lead to irritation and redness.

The skin around the eyes is around 10 times thinner than the skin on the rest of the face, making it far more susceptible to irritation, dehydration, and, of course, wrinkles and sagging as we age. In addition, men are more prone to have sagging around the eyes, which means we will especially benefit from an eye cream targeting firmness even though we might not need firming anywhere else on the face.

By far the most common problems that occur in the eye area, however, are dark circles and puffiness, and these are the ones we will be tackling today. These can occur at any age and can drastically alter your appearance by making you look dull, tired, and older than you really are. Regular moisturizers will do little to help with these, but fortunately for us, a myriad of eye creams have been formulated to tackle exactly these issues. One ingredient that has proven particularly popular in battling dark circles and puffy under-eyes is caffeine.

While it’s most widely associated with the coffee beverages that many of us can’t bear to start the day without, caffeine is actually a pretty popular ingredient in skincare. Why is it so popular? Well, caffeine is an anti-inflammatory, which means that it can help reduce redness and inflammation of the skin. Another main benefit of caffeine is that it can reduce the appearance of wrinkles, as it helps with collagen production, making skin look more hydrated and younger.

Caffeine contains antioxidants that help to protect against free radicals, which damage the skin and contribute to fine lines and wrinkles. It decreases puffiness. Used as a topical ingredient, caffeine can improve circulation in the skin, which helps to improve under-eye bags. The circulation also helps to brighten the skin. It’s of the best benefit for those who have concerns related to tired eyes, wrinkles, or aging. However, its effects are mostly temporary, so you have to use it daily.

Caffeine formulas are typically used just once a day – in the morning so that you can get the full benefits and look like you got your full eight hours of sleep. Depending on the formula, you might be able to use it in the evenings too. It works well with other antioxidant-rich ingredients, such as vitamin C and ginseng, which can help boost the anti-aging and brightening effects. Read on for our list of the top 10 best caffeine eye creams so far this year, and swap that facial moisturizer for an eye cream today!

Banish dark circles and puffy eyes with this anti-aging and rejuvenating Eye stick from Blu Atlas that comes in at the very top of our list of the best caffeine eye creams in 2023. Blu Atlas is a high-quality men’s skincare brand based in New York City. They work with cosmetic chemists and dermatologists to create science-backed, all-natural products. Their range is 100% vegan, with no artificial fragrances, and is paraben-, sulfate-, and phthalate-free.

The key ingredients in this formula include algae Dunaliella salina, a kind of micro-algae rich in beta-carotene (a compound that can protect against sun damage), vitamin B12, and other skin benefitting antioxidants. Also on the list is ascorbic acid, also known as vitamin C, a common ingredient in skincare that boosts collagen production in the skin, may help prevent sun damage, and improves the appearance of wrinkles, dark spots, and acne.

The final key ingredient, Coffea canephora, is a type of coffee that originates from sub-Saharan Africa. The caffeine in this ingredient is an excellent antioxidant known to protect against some forms of skin damage.

Thanks to its rollerball design, the eye stick is extremely easy to use, meaning you’ll have no excuses for not taking proper care of your eye area. To apply the product, just gently rub the rollerball in a circular motion over the eye area. This innovative design also means that it’s more hygienic than jar-based eye creams because you aren’t touching the product directly with your hands. Blu Atlas’s eye stick is best used daily for best results.

2. The Ordinary Caffeine Solution 5% + EGCG

Now, this next one on our list of the best caffeine eye creams isn’t technically a cream so much as it is a liquid, but it does contain caffeine, and it does go under your eyes! In all seriousness, this popular product was too good not to list. Potent and affordable, The Ordinary Caffeine Solution 5% + EGCG does what it says on the tin. This is unsurprising, as The Ordinary is a brand that specializes in “functional beauty,” creating products that are backed by science and actually work.

Their ethos is to be honest about their products, be transparent in their communication, and not hide behind trendy buzzwords and clever marketing. Their clinical formulations are affordable without compromising on potency or quality. Their straightforward approach is also reflected in their product naming system, which seems to be “list the main ingredient and you’re done.” So The Ordinary Caffeine Solution 5% + EGCG is just that.

This formula contains a very high 5% concentration of caffeine, which is combined with highly purified Epigallocatechin Gallatyl Glucoside (EGCG). EGCG may look daunting, but it’s actually a type of antioxidant that’s found in green tea. Both of these ingredients can help reduce the look of puffiness and the appearance of dark circles in the eye contour. When applied topically, EGCG can also help to protect the skin from sun damage (but that doesn’t mean it replaces sunscreen!).

The Ordinary Caffeine Solution 5% + EGCG is suitable for use in the morning and evening; get the most out of it by squeezing a few drops onto your fingers and then massaging onto the eye contour. As it’s quite a gentle hydrating eye serum, if you have dry skin and want to use an eye cream with The Ordinary Caffeine Solution 5% + EGCG, make sure to apply the solution, wait for it to soak in, and then apply the eye cream after a few minutes. A good rule of thumb in skincare is to apply products lightest to heaviest in terms of their consistency.

3. Sunday Riley Autocorrect Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream

Constantly coming to work with tired eyes looking like you haven’t had a wink of sleep? Sunday Riley’s Autocorrect Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream is just what you need. Created in 2009 by Sunday Riley, the eponymous company is a high-performance skincare brand that believes in fast-acting products that produce results quickly and pay off in the long term. The active ingredients are technology-driven and are chosen to provide targeted treatment.

The Autocorrect Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream is a Sunday Riley bestseller that transforms tired-looking eyes by creating a lifting effect as it depuffs the eye area.

Brazilian ginseng root extract, a plant native to tropical countries in the Amazon rainforest region that’s been used by indigenous tribes for centuries, works with caffeine to quickly diminish eye puffiness in the eye contour and reduce the appearance of stubborn dark circles. Horse chestnut extract helps the eye area to look lifted and smoothes out the appearance of crow’s feet.

Acmella oleracea extract is a wonder ingredient that is considered a natural alternative to Botox. When this extract is applied to the face, it reduces muscle tension, which instantly helps to smooth wrinkles and expression lines around the eyes. Added watermelon rind extract contains an amino acid that adds hydration to the skin and improves the skin’s moisture barrier. Finally, lutein, a potent antioxidant extracted from marigolds, gives the delicate skin of the under-eye a nice glow.

Sunday Riley is a sustainable and cruelty-free brand that cares about both your skin and the environment, so this product is sulfate-, gluten-, soy-, phthalate-, and fragrance-free! You only need to gently apply 1 or 2 pumps of this cream in the morning and evening to see the benefits. Try this eye cream for the immediate appearance of energized and well-rested eyes first thing in the morning.

4. Bioderma Sensibio Eye

This soothing eye contour gel from cult-favorite French skincare brand Bioderma is perfect for those of us who want to pep up our under-eyes with the magic of caffeine but who also have to deal with sensitive skin. Bioderma Sensibio Eye reduces the appearance of puffy eyes instantly and provides a soothing comfort of cooling moisture with its light, gel-like texture.

It is not fragranced, so it won’t irritate your skin, is dermatologically tested, and is suitable for contact lens wearers. Bioderma formulates its products according to its “ecobiology” principle, which is based on the idea that the skin is its own constantly evolving ecosystem that interacts with the external environment and that it should be maintained by skincare rather than overtreated.

Bioderma’s key ingredients act deep within the skin layers rather than on the surface. Sensibio Eye uses the Toleridine™ patent, a complex that works to reduce the feelings of discomfort that sensitive skin can experience and increases the skin’s long-term resistance.

The second key ingredient is, of course, caffeine, which reduces puffiness. Last but not least is added hyaluronic acid. Hyaluronic acid is an excellent ingredient in skincare that can hold up to 1,000 times its weight in water , significantly hydrating your skin and helping to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

If you have sensitive skin, it’s important to use products formulated especially for your skin type. This is because sensitive skin has a weakened barrier and is often unable to act as an effective protector against external irritants, like pollution. When confronted with irritants, it can lead to tight, dry skin and redness. So be sure to give this one a go if you’re prone to sensitive skin. This eye gel can slot right into your daily skincare routine and be used morning and night.

5. Kiehl’s Age Defender Eye Repair

Kiehl’s Age Defender Eye Repair is an eye cream that has been specially formulated for men. It lightens and brightens the eye area and smooths and firms under-eye skin, leaving you looking alert, energized, and recharged in a matter of minutes. It is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin, and is paraben-free and fragrance-free.

The ingredients that make the magic happen include rye seed extract, which boosts skin radiance and firmness. It smooths the skin, reducing the appearance of under-eye wrinkles and stubborn crow’s feet. The linseed extract, which comes from the flax flower, is full of omega-3 fatty acids that have a soothing effect on the skin. It nourishes the skin by adding moisture, which helps to reduce the appearance of wrinkles.

Added blurring minerals reflect light, physically brightening the eye area and minimizing the appearance of dark circles. The added caffeine combats tired-looking eyes by targeting puffiness and rejuvenating blood flow around the skin of the eyes.

This eye cream has a rich, thick, balm-like texture but doesn’t feel greasy. A little goes a long way, and this little jar will last you for a long time. To apply, use your fingertip to scoop out a small amount; then gently apply this on your orbital bone and under-eye area. Pat the cream in gently, and be careful not to pull at the delicate under-eye skin.

This product can be used morning and night. If you are just getting into skincare and are looking for a good brightening and anti-aging eye cream, or if you’d like to start using eye products as a preventative treatment, Kiehl’s Age Defender Eye Repair is an excellent choice.

6. True Botanicals Resurrection Radiance Eye Cream

Number six on our list of the best caffeine eye creams in 2023 is True Botanicals Resurrection Radiance Eye Cream. Now, despite what the name might suggest, it won’t replace your double shot espresso Americano and resurrect you after a long night out partying, but it will reduce the look of those tell-tale dark circles and puffiness.

This innovative eye cream is made with a bioactive compound from the resurrection plant. Due to its moisture retention complex, this unique plant can survive extreme dehydration and then come back to life when it comes back into contact with water . In this eye cream, that bioactive compound is used to intensely hydrate, moisturize, and plump the eye area, which helps to minimize the look of fine lines and wrinkles.

It also contains a tree bark extract that is clinically proven to directly target the root cause of dark circles, leaving you with brighter-looking under-eyes. Added coffee, turmeric, and licorice extracts work to depuff and brighten the eye area.

This product is hypoallergenic, safe to use around the entire eye area, and made for daily use both in the morning and night. To use, just warm up a pea-sized amount between your fingers for a few seconds; then gently pat and press under and around your eyes using your ring finger (as it has the lightest touch). True Botanicals Resurrection Radiance Eye Cream is a great option if you are looking to target not only dark circles but also the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

7. Origins GinZing Vitamin C & Niacinamide Eye Cream to Brighten and Depuff

Origins is an American skincare brand that’s “powered by nature and proven by science” that uses organic ingredients and 100 percent natural essential oils. They create high-performance products using their unmatched plant science and skin biology expertise. They have invented the GinZing Vitamin C & Niacinamide Eye Cream to Brighten and Depuff to visibly reduce dark circles, puffiness, and dehydrated skin.

The active ingredients in this eye cream include the titular vitamin C, a common and powerful antioxidant that helps to protect against free radical damage, boosts collagen production, and visibly reduces dark circles. The other ingredient mentioned in the name is niacinamide, also known as vitamin B3, which brightens the skin.

Often used in traditional Chinese medicine, ginseng is a root that, when used in skincare, revitalizes the complexion and adds radiance. The last active ingredient is, of course, caffeine, which will energize your skin and leave you looking more awake and refreshed.

This product can be used on normal, dry, oily, and combination skin, and it comes in two shades, light and medium. Instead of referring to a true skin tone like tint, these categories actually refer to the subtle shimmer in the eye cream that reflects light and brightens the surface of your skin instantly.

The light shade is cool and opalescent and ideal for fair-to-medium skin tones, while the medium shade is a golden and amber tone that’s ideal for medium-to-deep skin tones. To apply, gently tap onto your eye area using your fingertips morning and night. Just a dab and you will see those pesky eye bags deflate and tired eyes take on a fresher look.

8. Clarins Total Eye Lift Concentrate Eye Cream

French luxury skincare brand Clarins has created this potent eye cream that will transform your eye area. Before we get into the formula, we have to give a special mention to the shiny red bottle that it comes in. The pump bottle design means that, unlike eye creams that come in jars, there is no risk of transferring bacteria from your hands into the cream, which can result in rashes, acne, and infections.

Clarins Total Eye Lift Concentrate Eye Cream aims to give a redefining total eye lift by restoring density to the skin around the eyes, brightening dark circles, and smoothing fine lines, wrinkles, and crow’s feet. It has a light, smooth texture, easily absorbs into the skin, and has been formulated with 94% natural-origin ingredients. It can be applied daily to all skin types and is suitable for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers.

This potent formula contains horse chestnut, which gently stimulates blood flow and microcirculation, which adds a glow to the skin. Albizia extract, also known as silk tree, protects collagen and elastin and reduces the signs of skin fatigue resulting in firmer and more radiant skin.

The addition of harungana organic extract also helps tighten skin by promoting collagen synthesis. The caffeine in this eye cream comes from guarana, an ingredient that you might be familiar with thanks to energy drinks. In skincare, however, it’s used for its anti-aging properties and to help reduce the appearance of under-eye bags.

One of the most expensive eye creams on our list of best caffeine eye creams, this one is worth going for if you are looking to splurge.

9. SkinCeuticals AOX+ EYE GEL

SkinCeuticals is a brand whose mission is to improve skin health; they are dedicated to providing advanced skincare backed by science. Their AOX+ EYE GEL is an eye serum that fights against dark circles under the eyes, puffiness, and signs of fatigue and provides advanced protection against the outside environment. It can be used by any skin type and is beneficial for sensitive, dehydrated, discolored, acne-prone, and aging skin.

This groundbreaking eye gel has been formulated with a triple antioxidant combination of 1% phloretin, 5% L-ascorbic acid (vitamin C), and 0.5% ferulic acid. Together, this trio prevents future signs of aging by protecting the thin-skinned eye area from environmental damage and atmospheric skin aging.

These are caused by free radicals from UVA/UVB, infrared radiation, and ozone pollution (O3), which this antioxidant combination neutralizes. This is supplemented by the addition of caffeine, which gives the under-eyes a refreshed and vibrant appearance. Ruscus aculeatus is a small evergreen shrub that helps to reduce the appearance of puffiness.

This antioxidant-rich eye serum has been specifically formulated with the delicate eye area in mind. For best results, this product should be used in the morning. Dispense just 1/2 pump per eye onto your fingertips; then apply onto the under-eye area, on the outer corners, and on the brow bone. Gently pat the gel until it is completely absorbed. SkinCeuticals AOX+ EYE GEL was created using state-of-the-art suspension technology, which means that it quickly absorbs into the skin, just like water -based serums. When applying, be careful to avoid the tear ducts below the brow bone and the upper lid. Always follow up with an SPF sunscreen.

10. La Roche Posay Pigmentclar Anti-Pigmentation Eye Cream

Many of us deal with dark pigmentation under our eyes that just won’t budge and gives us an unfortunate, tired, under-rested, and overworked look. Luckily, La Roche Posay Pigmentclar Anti-Pigmentation Eye Cream is a product that focuses specifically on targeting periorbital hyperpigmentation and dark under-eye circles. It targets these with a combination of PhE-Resorcinol, ferulic acid, and caffeine, while adding a physical brightness with the addition of light-reflecting pearl pigments.

The PhE-Resorcinol evens out the complexion and brightens skin. Ferulic acid is an excellent anti-aging ingredient and a powerful antioxidant that works to fight off damaging environmental free radicals. The caffeine boosts microcirculation, which can help to drain the eye contour of extra liquid and reduce the size of eyebags. It can also minimize the darkness under the eyes and promote cell turnover with consistent use. Of course, it wouldn’t be a La Roche-Posay product without their famous antioxidant-rich thermal spring water , which the company has used in their skincare products since 1897. It contains a concentration of selenium that is strong enough to soothe and soften the skin.

This eye cream comes in a handy tube with a metal applicator on the end so you can apply the product straight to the intended area. The coolness of the metal also helps to depuff the eyes. A top tip from us – pop the eye cream in your fridge overnight to intensify the cooling sensation of the metal applicator and add an extra level of refreshment to your under-eyes.

Apply Pigmentclar Anti-Pigmentation Eye Cream either in the morning or evening by dispensing a small, rice-grain size of product onto the metal application tip. Smooth the eye cream gently across the eye contour, using the metal tip, beginning from the inner corner and sweeping toward the outer corner. This product is suitable for all ages, genders, and skin types.