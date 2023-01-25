The Most Stylish Dresses for Every Type of Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and once you’ve finished all that gift shopping for your loved ones, it’s time to start thinking about what to wear for the most romantic time of the year. Valentine’s Day plans can take any form you want, whether you’re heading out on a fancy date night, spending a romantic evening at home, having a Galentine’s Day drinks moment with your closest pals or indulging in a day of self-care—no matter what, it’s the perfect excuse to get all dressed up.
There are countless stylish Valentine’s Day outfits, but you simply can’t go wrong with a good dress. There’s a Valentine’s Day dress for every occasion, from classic cocktail dresses and glamorous pearl-embellished frocks to glitzy sequin numbers and whimsical hot pink looks. You can go all out and embrace vampy red hues and on-theme feminine accents, or go for a more traditional and timeless aesthetic with a simple and chic black dress. If you’re not sure about where to start, don’t stress—we’ve done the hard work for you, and found all the most stylish dresses to shop for Valentine’s Day. Below, see the best frocks to peruse for any plans you have on February 14, including flirty minis, minimalist slip dresses, casual knit options and so many more.
Mme.Mink Sequin Social Dress in Champagne Pink
Is there anything more on-point for Valentine’s Day attire than a sequined pink dress, complete with a feminine bow? You deserve to get all dressed up, and this sleeveless mini is perfect for a special date night out.
Lilysilk The Armeria Lace Dress
If you’re a ’90s style queen, look no further than this black midi dress. It has all the classic attributes of a timeless slip dress, with stylish accents like a delicate lace v-neck. It’s easy to dress up or down, depending on your accessories, too.
Forte Forte Il Voile Incantato Long Dress
Go all out with the romantic vibes in this flowy red long-sleeve dress. The high neckline adds a Victorian element to the maxi dress, and you can complete the look with either a suede knee-high boot or a delicate heel.
Favorite Daughter The On Again Dress
For a more casual yet polished look, try Favorite Daughter’s light pink sweater dress. The long-sleeved maxi dress is comfy and chic, and you can switch up the sartorial energy of the outfit depending on your shoe choice, whether you’re into a low-key bootie, chunky loafer or elegant heel.
Brandon Maxwell Silk-Satin Mini Dress
Don’t fret if you’re not feeling the look of a pink dress or a red dress, because you simply can’t go wrong with a staple LBD. This black silk-satin dress is flirty and fun, with a deep neckline, corset-like bodice and flared skater dress-inspired hem.
Olivia von Halle Bibi Nuit Silk Velvet Slip Dress
The rich velvet fabric adds an enticing textural element to this cowl-neck dress.
Retrofête Harlowe Embellished Chiffon Dress
You’ll be the star of everyone’s evening in this rhinestone-covered, long-sleeved embellished bodycon dress.
Rodarte Lace-Trimmed Silk-Satin Dress
A body-skimming emerald green dress is a stylish and unexpected alternative to the more often seen reds and pinks on Valentine’s Day, and the unapologetically feminine cap sleeves and lace overlays add such a dreamy touch.
PatBo Jasmine Fitted Midi Dress
Those who are heading off on a warm weather beach getaway for Valentine’s Day are sure to love this floral print dress, with sheer lace panel details and a subtle ruffle hem.
Hill House Home The Anjuli Nap Dress
Hill House Home’s smocked nap dresses are always best-sellers for the brand, and it’s easy to see why. They just debuted a new silhouette, and it’s such a comfy and cute option for any Valentine’s Day moment.
Self Portrait Red Lace Cotton Midi Dress
This ladylike short-sleeve ruby red frock features a buttoned lace bodice, delicate pearl accents and a full skirt.
Fleur du Mal Eco Luxe Keyhole Slip Dress
The cheeky cutout adds a playful note to this slinky red slip dress, for a refined and alluring lingerie-inspired silhouette.
Gaala Isadora Dress
A dependable party dress is a must for any wardrobe, like this fanciful halter frock, with a dramatic backless cut and pearl embellishments.
Reformation Libra Knit Dress
This long-sleeved knit turtleneck mini is a low-key fashionable option; pair it with tall boots, a blazer and a leather handbag for a more casual Valentine’s Day dress option.
Gauge81 Naha Wrap-Effect Silk Mini Shirt Dress
If you’re unsure of how dressy or casual to go for your Valentine’s Day date, look no further than this purple wrap dress, which works for pretty much any occasion.
Aja Gretta Organza Mini Dress
You’re sure to be the queen of everyone’s heart in this flouncy, burgundy-toned mini with voluminous puff sleeves and a ruched waist.
Laws of Motion The Zest Dress
For a classic LBD with a side of sass, try this black feather-trimmed sheath dress.
Farm Rio Leopard Hearts Mini Dress
We’re obsessed with the leopard and heart print, as well as the sweetheart neckline, on this long-sleeved Farm Rio mini.
Mother of All Luna Dress
While not everyone loves a strapless moment, this minimalist knit dress just might have you changing your mind on the look.
Bash Daryl Dress
When in doubt, go for a dress that you feel comfortable in, like this easygoing Ba&sh maxi. It has a deep v-neck and relaxed fit, with a gathered waist that gives a more tailored silhouette.