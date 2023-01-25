The Most Stylish Dresses for Every Type of Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and once you’ve finished all that gift shopping for your loved ones, it’s time to start thinking about what to wear for the most romantic time of the year. Valentine’s Day plans can take any form you want, whether you’re heading out on a fancy date night, spending a romantic evening at home, having a Galentine’s Day drinks moment with your closest pals or indulging in a day of self-care—no matter what, it’s the perfect excuse to get all dressed up.

There are countless stylish Valentine’s Day outfits, but you simply can’t go wrong with a good dress. There’s a Valentine’s Day dress for every occasion, from classic cocktail dresses and glamorous pearl-embellished frocks to glitzy sequin numbers and whimsical hot pink looks. You can go all out and embrace vampy red hues and on-theme feminine accents, or go for a more traditional and timeless aesthetic with a simple and chic black dress. If you’re not sure about where to start, don’t stress—we’ve done the hard work for you, and found all the most stylish dresses to shop for Valentine’s Day. Below, see the best frocks to peruse for any plans you have on February 14, including flirty minis, minimalist slip dresses, casual knit options and so many more.

