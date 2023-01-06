The Ultra-Hydrating Face Moisturizers to Avoid Dry and Irritated Winter Skin

Moisturizer is a non-negotiable in any skincare routine, no matter the time of year, but it takes on a truly paramount role during these harsh and incredibly drying colder months. Even those who are typically blessed with healthy, hydrated and soft skin tend to develop tighter, drier and rougher complexions during the winter, which is why it’s key to ensure your skincare routine is appropriate for the weather and climate. Right now, it’s crucial for many of us to use an ultra-hydrating, rich and nourishing face cream that won’t just act as a quick fix, but will really lock in that moisture and soothe a dry and irritated skin barrier.

Just because a face cream is a moisturizing powerhouse doesn’t mean it’s inherently heavy or greasy; there are plenty of options out there that will intensely hydrate and won’t leave you desperate for an oil wipe. Instead of slapping on the first moisturizer you can lay your hands on (we’re all guilty of it), take the time to make sure you’re using a face cream that’s right for your skin, so that not only will it soothe and hydrate, but will also help you combat sensitivity, redness, dryness, oiliness or any other conditions.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

Since no one wants to have parched, ashy and uncomfortable skin at any time of the year, we’ve found the best moisturizers to use right now that will keep you hydrated, plump and glowy, no matter the season.

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.