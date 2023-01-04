Paid Advertisement by Grooming Playbook. Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

Experiencing dry skin can be difficult. Those stubborn patches of flakiness can often feel like they’re planning to stick around forever. A range of factors can cause your skin to become dehydrated such as your surrounding environment, climate, hormones, and skincare. Whatever it is, a simple skincare routine can help to balance and restore parched skin and a good face wash is the perfect place to start.

Washing your face seems like a mundane task, but it is a critical step in maintaining good hygiene. What a lot of people don’t realize is that it helps to rid your skin of dead skin and other pollutants and bacteria that you pick up as you travel throughout your day. Additionally, washing your face can help to improve the long-term health of your skin, so that as you age, your face can stay bright and immaculate.

Adding a face wash to your daily routine is a seriously simple way to purify and strip your face of dryness. The skincare business has a lot to offer, which can make finding the right fit hard. Thankfully, we’ve compiled a list of our recommendations for the 22 best face washes for dry skin so that you can give your skin the hydration boost that it needs.

Blu Atlas Volcanic Ash Face Cleanser stands proud at the top of our list of the best face washes for dry skin. We know what you’re thinking, how can a bottle of face wash look so appealing? Well, this striking blue bottle holds the formula that you need to give your skin that same wow-factor, by helping to combat dry skin once and for all.

This cleanser will help to exfoliate your skin with its lineup of outstanding ingredients. Volcanic Ash and Lactobacillus Ferment Filtrate take the spotlight due to their ability to smoothen and strengthen the skin while offering a deep clean and a much-needed boost of hydration. You can count on Blu Atlas and their team in New York to provide your visage with natural, skin-friendly products, free from parabens, sulfates, and phthalates.

Blu Atlas creates products that are unisex and suited to all skin types, so everyone can get a taste of the Volcanic Ash Face Cleanser. Get yourself a bottle to farewell dryness and enjoy the amazing benefits Blu Atlas has to offer.

2. Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cleanser

Next up is the Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cleanser providing you with the means to rid your skin of dryness and dirt, renewing the skin’s surface to give you an almighty glow.

This formula contains apricot kernel oil, avocado oil, and squalene. This fantastic trio all works together to deliver moisture to your skin and to cleanse your face, stripping away the excess grit and grime which can cause your skin to feel dry and out of balance.

Adding this fragrance-free formula to your skincare routine will help your skin to look and feel healthy and hydrated. Get the Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cleanser and see the benefits for yourself.

3. SkinCeuticals Gentle Cleanser

SkinCeuticals have created a gentle cream cleanser for those of you who are wanting a face wash to aid dry skin. Their Gentle Cleanser has been formulated with sensitive and easily irritated skin in mind, which is why this face wash contains allantoin, glycerin, and orange oil to ensure softness.

As the name suggests, if you’re wanting to avoid harsh products that lead your skin to feeling damaged and upset, then this gentle option will be a good fit for you. It is also free from parabens, sulfates, and alcohol so that you won’t have to worry about unwanted chemicals that may have negative impacts on your skin.

Give the Gentle Cleanser from SkinCeuticals the chance to invigorate and restore your skin.

4. Clinique Extra Gentle Cleansing Foam

Having dry skin can mean that some face washes are harsh and damaging on already sensitive areas. Luckily, this cannot be said about the Extra Gentle Cleansing Foam from Clinique. Lucky for us dry skin sufferers, they understand this dilemma and so they have created a product to cater to these needs.

The formula leaves skin feeling soft and hydrated while also ensuring that it won’t further upset it. Thanks to Clinique, you can wash your face without having to worry about drying out your skin even further, which is why it deserves a spot on our list of recommendations for dry skin.

If you’re looking to try it out, we think you and your skin will love the results. Pick up a bottle to enjoy for yourself!

5. Formulyst Gentle Foaming Cleanser

Formulyst have put the recipe to great skin in a bottle with their Gentle Foaming Cleanser, so now, you can easily achieve healthy, glowing skin with no fuss. If you have dry, flaky, or sensitive skin, this face wash can help you to wash away dirt and pollution without further irritation thanks to its light, foamy consistency.

This formula holds an abundance of effective ingredients to delicately refreshen and cleanse your face. Rosehip seed oil and vitamin A, C, and E all combine to enhance the overall quality of your skin. Rosehip seed oil is said to help with keeping skin hydrated while vitamin A can is known to aid with healing. If you have dry skin, these components can work together to moisturize and improve the health of your face.

Luckily, using this face wash couldn’t be easier, the company recommends massing a small amount onto your face and rinsing off with warm water, twice daily. The Formulyst Creamy Cleansing Foam will have your skin feeling light and hydrated. Get a bottle for yourself to bask in the benefits this formula has on offer.

6. Dermalogica Intensive Moisture Cleanser

Dermalogica provides sustainable, cruelty-free, and vegan skincare that has been developed by experts, so you can see why they are on our list of recommendations. Their Intensive Moisture Cleanser offers a mild formula to cleanse the skin from impurities in a way that doesn’t aggravate or promote dryness.

The powerful ingredients this formula has on offer will ensure that your face is kept fresh. Coconut oil, jasmine, citrus, and murumuru seed butter mixed with their BioReplenish Complex tackle dry skin in a way that doesn’t hurt your skin, but instead nourishes and protects it. This makes it one of the best face washes for dry skin this year.

If you’re lucky enough to get your hands on a bottle of the Dermalogica Intensive Moisture Cleanser, your skin will be forever grateful.

7. Aveda Botanical Kinetics™ Purifying Creme Cleanser

The Botanical Kinetics™ Purifying Creme Cleanser from Aveda is another standout on our list of recommendations. This dermatologist-tested formula has been created to support normal to dry skin, so you can wash your face knowing that it won’t damage or irritate your skin. Aveda also creates their range of products cruelty-free and with recyclable packaging, so you won’t have to send it to the landfill after use.

We also love this product because it contains ingredients that help to soften and soothe the skin as well as successfully remove unwanted pollutants. It is enriched with plant-infused oils to help your skin to glow and feel smooth and replenished.

With such great benefits, the Aveda Botanical Kinetics™ Purifying Creme Cleanser is part of any great skincare routine. If you find that you’re in need of a solution to aid in supporting dry skin, pick up a bottle to experience its benefits.

8. Avéne Gentle Milk Cleanser

Avéne has produced another great face wash for dry skin. Their Gentle Milk Cleanser brings a range of benefits to the table from the non-invasive ingredients, to the affordable price tag.

This formula boasts an awesome array of components such as the Avéne Thermal Spring Water, which is said to be soothing on the skin. It’s also hydrating so you can be sure that it won’t further dry out your face. We love how Avene has created a face wash that gently moisturizes and supports dry skin and is free from any ingredients which could upset your face.

So, if you’re looking for a face wash that nourishes and gently cleans without irritating your skin, then get yourself a bottle of the Avéne Gentle Milk Cleanser.

9. Bro-To Properly Clean Face Wash

The crew at Bro-To make life easy with their range of men’s skincare products. It’s in the name with this particular product: the Properly Clean Face Wash will make sure that your skin has received a deep clean after a long day, removing debris and other irritants from your skin. This formula finds multitasking a breeze while it cleans, it can also nourish and moisturize your face, and doesn’t further dry out your skin thanks to the Willowbark Extract and Glycerin.

More benefits of this formula are that it is free from silicones, parabens, and is not tested on animals plus you can get it at a great price point.

What an outstanding list of pros, the Bro-To Properly Clean Face Wash possesses, add it to your regime to feel fresh, clean, and hydrated.

10. CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser

CeraVe has a great track record of producing good skincare. They offer an array of gentle lotions and moisturizers that are developed alongside dermatologists so we love how the CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser provides us with an amazing option for when our skin is dry and flaky.

This Hydrating Facial Cleanser was made to gently wash the skin without irritating the protective barrier. It contains ceramides and hyaluronic acid, which aids that process and keeps you hydrated. So, you won’t need to worry about irritating your face and disturbing your skin’s peace.

Test out the CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser to hydrate patchiness and to promote soft, clean, and moisturized skin.

11. Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Pore Perfecting Cleansing Gel

Dr Dennis Gross has got a fantastic remedy for dry skin. The Alpha Beta Pore Perfecting Cleansing Gel works both to heal and nourish your face where it needs it most. It contains the signature Dr Dennis Alpha Beta Alpha Hydroxy Acid formula, which works to eliminate dryness by removing dead skin. This will give your skin a chance to start afresh and promote a healthy glow, it even helps to minimize the appearance of pores.

Dr Dennis Gross has created this vegan formula without sulfates and soap. So, if you want to give your skin a chance at revival, get your hands on a bottle of The Alpha Beta Pore Perfecting Cleansing Gel.

12. Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser

Dermatologists have been working hard alongside the Cetaphil team to create the hypoallergenic Gentle Skin Cleanser to deliver moisture and other powerful ingredients to your skin.

Prepare yourself to be astonished and excited by the list of benefits that this face wash can bring to you and your skin. Having won the Allure Best of Beauty award in 2021, there is no denying that this formula has a loyal following, and for good reason! By containing vitamin B3, vitamin B5, and glycerin, your dry skin will receive a well-deserved hit of hydration that can help to promote a healthy complexion. It also possesses Cetaphil’s Micellar Technology to further purge your skin of dirt and debris.

If you’re someone who prefers an unscented face wash that performs effectively on dry skin, then don’t hesitate and purchase the Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser.

13. Paula’s Choice Skin Recovery Softening Cream Cleanser

Paula’s Choice makes deciding easy with their Skin Recovery Softening Cream Cleanser. Offering a fantastic option for those who experience the woes of dry skin and are looking for a quality face wash, we love what this product can do for your skin.

This formula will help to smoothen and provide moisture to assist with dryness, revealing a bright and healthy glow. Further, the company provides that this face wash is effective for those with sensitive skin and eczema.

If you’re someone who loves a good quality product at an affordable price, you can purchase the Paula’s Choice Skin Recovery Softening Cream Cleanser and enjoy what it has on offer.

14. The Ordinary Squalane Cleanser

The Ordinary Squalane Cleanser is an amazing option for those who have dry skin. It is non-comedogenic and oil, alcohol, and silicone-free, so your skin won’t be clogged up with unwanted chemicals.

What’s great about this face wash is that it contains Squalene, which is known to be a valuable and effective moisturizing component. Thankfully, The Ordinary has put it at center stage so that it can showcase its talents by hydrating your skin.

This powerful formula will put stubborn, dry skin to the test by providing a fresh wave of moisture to wash over your face. Enjoy it for yourself and pick up a bottle to experience the hydration.

15. Origins Checks and Balances Frothy Face Wash

Next up is the Origins Checks and Balances Frothy Face Wash. This formula will help to keep your skin in check by providing it with all of the ingredients it needs to thrive. Not only have Origins created a product that encourages your skin to perform well, but they have also made it free from parabens, phthalates, sodium lauryl sulfate, and animal products.

As if this product couldn’t get any better, it does, with the amazing key ingredients such as broadleaf kelp extract, wheat protein, and tourmaline. These all combine to promote hydration and remove excess dirt from the skin. In particular, the tourmaline is great for detoxifying and repairing damage to the top layer of your face.

Make sure you secure a bottle of the Origins Checks and Balances Frothy Face Wash if you’re looking to manage dry skin.

16. Fresh Soy Face Cleanser

The Fresh Soy Face Cleanser has all you need to feel confident and fresh. If you experience dry skin, this formula contains natural ingredients like cucumber extract, borage seed oil, and rose water to balance and restore your skin.

The spotlight component of this face wash is that it contains soy proteins that are said to aid suppleness and overall skin health. Valued customers love the fresh, non-artificial scent of this face wash and appreciate its mildness.

We can see why fans boast about this formula from Fresh, especially considering its line-up of ingredients and unmatched texture. The cucumber extract, rose water, and soy proteins work to nourish your face and can help to ensure that dry skin is kept well hydrated.

By using the Fresh Soy Facial Cleanser twice daily, you can give your skin the opportunity for a fresh start.

17. Neutrogena Ultra Gentle Hydrating Cleanser

Neutrogena provides us with the Ultra Gentle Hydrating Cleanser, which has been created specifically by Neutrogena with sensitive skin in mind. The company also notes that this formula can be used by those who experience eczema and rosacea too, if these apply to you then keep reading!

Less is more with this face wash, and we aren’t just talking about the great price point. There aren’t as many unnecessary ingredients, and it only contains the components that get the job done.

Let the Neutrogena Ultra Gentle Hydrating Cleanser take charge. Add it to your routine to feel the difference.

18. Clarins Gentle Foaming Soothing Cleanser

Clarins Soothing Gentle Foaming Cleanser provides a fantastic formula that is made especially for dry and sensitive skin. Along with being biodegradable, it has a fresh scent and is sustainably developed to deliver great quality and an environmentally conscious product.

We love how this lightweight formula won’t leave your skin feeling tight or dry, and instead lightly enriches and rejuvenates the skin to feel nicely moisturized and free from impurities. The honeysuckle, ylang-ylang, and cocoa blossom are further added benefits of this gentle cleanser, working to create an energizing fragrance that won’t overpower your daily skin care routine.

All of your dry skin problems will be answered with this gentle face wash, not only is it kind to your skin, but it will also help it to feel revitalized and nourished. Keen on trying it out? We say go ahead! Reward your skin with the Clarins Soothing Gentle Foaming Cleanser and say goodbye to dry skin.

19. First Aid Beauty Pure Skin Face Cleanser

Allow First Aid Beauty to help you out with their Pure Skin Face Cleanser. This dermatologist-tested formula is great for dry skin as it contains clean ingredients that can promote healthy skin. Boasting a botanical antioxidant blend, this face wash won’t disturb or irritate your skin and will instead nourish and protect your precious face to ensure you’re looking healthy and fresh.

A notable asset of this Face Wash from First Aid Beauty is its creamy and lightweight texture. You simply squeeze out a small amount onto your hands and lather it onto your skin and wash away with water. You won’t be left with any residue so that you can be ready to move on to the next step in your routine without any delays!

We have one more thing to add, you can make this fragrance and cruelty-free face wash your own for an affordable price, so if you’re someone who loves a bargain, then get yourself a bottle of the First Aid Beauty Pure Skin Face Cleanser!

20. Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Facial Cleanser with Soothing Oat

Who knew that oats could be so versatile? Well, the Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Facial Cleanser with Soothing Oat maximizes the utility of this little whole-grain by using it in their formula to soothe your skin and deliver moisture to the dry areas that need some hydration.

This product has a lot of fans, with many commenting on how effectively this face wash works for dry skin. It’s also got the tick from dermatologists, and it won’t strip your skin of its natural oils.

Aveeno has made this formula fragrance free and mild for dry skin, but it still packs a punch when it comes to washing away unwanted dirt and debris. To see great results, pick up a bottle of the Aveeno Facial Cleanser with Soothing Oat to experience supple and hydrated skin.

21. The Two Dudes Daily Face Wash

The Two Dudes is a New Zealand-based company who have created an easy-to-use product that is infused with fresh and natural ingredients including native Kumerahou extract. This superstar component is commonly used on broken skin for its soothing qualities. This is a bonus for people with dry skin, helping to calm and moisturize problem areas. It also contains activated charcoal to remove dirt and dead skin cells as well as smooth out your face.

The notable benefits that you can enjoy by using this daily face wash are that it helps to keep breakouts at bay by regulating your skin’s dryness and oiliness, so that you can wake up with a fresh face. Because this formula aids in fixing damaged skin, it means that dryness can become less of a problem.

Valued customers have weighed in on the Daily Face Wash and find that it is great for when you’re wanting a fresh, clean, and hydrated face. So, if your skin needs assistance, get yourself a bottle of The Two Dudes Daily Face Wash.

22. Faace Dirty Faace Cleansing Wash

The final product on our list of recommendations is the Dirty Faace Cleansing Wash from Faace skincare. It may not be a surprise to hear that this company produces a great range of products to suit your skincare requirements. This is a favorite of ours, not just because of the sleek packaging but also for what you can find within, that being a seriously good formula.

It is formulated to suit all skin types and helps to banish debris and dirt while delivering hydration to your face. It consists of a team of stellar ingredients, to kickstart your hydration journey and to deliver powerful plant-based ingredients.

The rose water, aloe extract, and glycerin are superstar hydrators to keep your skin feeling moisturized and supple while also offering further protection to the top layer of your skin. What’s more, vitamin C can help to rejuvenate and brighten a dull complexion and the benzoic acid helps to restore your pH levels.

Phew, what a list! It would be hard not to fall in love with the Dirty Faace Cleansing Wash on the spot! To entice you even further, you can purchase a tube at an incredibly reasonable price, and, according to the company, you can enjoy 40 uses per tube. It’s hard not to love this product, and we think you will too. Add a tube to your daily routine and enjoy.