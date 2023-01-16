22 Best Hyaluronic Acid Serums of 2023

Paid Advertisement by Grooming Playbook. Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

The secret to youth is out. If you’re looking for the number one solution to dry and aged skin, hyaluronic acid is your answer.

People all over the world have fallen in love with this skincare miracle. It can help with a whole range of skin issues, but it’s most well known for these actions: rewinds the aging processes, makes skin look plump and dewy, smooths and softens skin, and brings moisture back to the skin’s surface.

Sometimes, we get a bit relaxed with our skincare routine, and often, it just consists of face wash, body wash on the face, sunscreen (maybe), and that’s about it. That might work in your twenties, but as time goes on, your skin catches up on you. But not to worry, there are some powerful ways to rejuvenate that beautiful face of yours. Bring back that youthful glow with dewy smooth skin. One of the most simple additions to any skincare routine is to add in a hyaluronic serum right before moisturizing.

Hyaluronic acid is naturally present in the body and is found in connective tissue, eyes, and skin. Its primary purpose is to retain moisture in the skin and is known as a “humectant.” One of the main characteristics of youthful skin is its ability to hold onto water. Hyaluronic acid is lost through natural aging processes.

This, in combination with environmental stressors and other aging processes, leads to a loss of water in the skin. The result is skin damage such as dryness, wrinkles, and a loss of suppleness.

With a long list of benefits, it’s hard to turn your back on this ingredient. If you’re looking for skin hydration, or if you want to upgrade your current serum, we have compiled the list of the best hyaluronic acid serums out there.

At the top of the charts is the Blu Atlas Vitamin C Serum. This is pure gold for your skin. If you can get your hands on one of these, it might just shave some years off your face. Blu Atlas is a skincare company transforming the world of men’s skincare, although ladies can also use their products.

It’s powerful in the way it combines hyaluronic acid with another skin saver: vitamin C. The hyaluronic acid works to smooth and plump the skin, while vitamin C is a potent antioxidant that repairs damage and detoxifies the skin surface. It also promotes collagen formation, a vital component of a strong skin barrier. Other powerful ingredients include aloe vera for its natural moisture and anti-inflammatory properties and mulberry root extract to even out skin tone.

Your thirsty skin will thank you over and over for this burst of dewy hydration. Customers have noted that they’ve seen “dramatic improvements to their appearance,”, that their “skin is smoother and clearer,” and that “the results are phenomenal.”

The Blu Atlas range is also 100% vegan and contains only all-natural ingredients, which is fantastic as the last thing your skin needs is more toxic chemicals. Do yourself a favor and soon enough you’ll be waking up to glowing, healthy, and damage-free skin. Be prepared for the transformation. This truly is the holy grail of serums.

2. Aspect Dr Hyaluronic Serum

You can expect fantastic results from this brand. Their products are well known in the beauty community, and it’s common to find the shelves of beauty clinics stocked with Aspect products. It removes fine lines and wrinkles and refines skin to make your face feel smooth and radiant.

Described as “skin-quenching,” and once you try it, you will be hard-pressed to disagree. This one is reasonably pricey, but sometimes, you just have to splurge. If your skin needs a makeover, this is a product you want as part of your skincare ritual. It’s vegan-friendly and made without fragrance and parabens.

3. Skin Ceuticals Hyaluronic Acid Intensifier

This formulation supposedly aids in increasing levels of hyaluronic acid in the skin by 30%. It contains a high concentration of a pure form of hyaluronic acid called “proxylane™” as well as licorice root and purple rice, which all work together to deliver more hyaluronic acid to the skin’s surface. This serum is incredible as an anti-aging tool and reportedly reduces damage, wrinkles, and fine lines. For smoothness and firmness, this is one of your best bets.

The SkinCeuticals products are developed by scientists and extensively researched and tested. Their skincare range is often used and recommended by dermatologists and plastic surgeons. It’s not cheap, but the results are definitely worth the investment, and you’ll only need to use small amounts at a time. Users have stated that they felt their faces looked immediately younger, and their fine lines disappeared within a couple of weeks.

4. Huygens Hyaluronic Acid Concentrate

It’s one of the cleanest serums you can find with 99% natural ingredients, and 32% of the ingredients are from organic farms. For a zero guilt, fresh natural serum, this should be your pick. They have It’s perfect for those with oily skin, as they do not incorporate any oils into their products. That doesn’t mean it doesn’t lack hydration.

Their formula has all the moisture-loving ingredients your skin could want. They claim to have both low and high molecular weight forms of hyaluronic acid to not only help with smoothing but also elasticity. Cucumber is like a water fountain for the skin and helps with detoxing. Aloe vera reduces pores and improves skin texture. Rose water is one of the most refreshing and rejuvenating ingredients, which also helps to soothe skin.

5. ASAP Ultimate Hydration

Years of extensive research have gone into producing this product and it pays off. According to the manufacturer, the crosslinked hyaluronic acid in this serum provides 50 times more moisture capability than most hyaluronic acids and works to produce and maintain collagen in the skin.

This formulation contains the potent ingredient vitamin B3 (Niacinamide), which minimizes pores, fine lines, and wrinkles. It also contains vitamins B5 and B9, aloe vera, and natural oils, to give your skin a juicy, wholesome glow.

6. Cosmedica Skincare, Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum

This is one of the best hyaluronic acid serums out there, with the absolute bare minimum of ingredients (three to be exact). This makes for a simple but extremely effective serum that’s hypoallergenic, organic, cruelty-free, paraben-free, and vegan. For beautiful, plump, healthy skin, and no worries about added ingredients or allergies, this is an incredible product.

The brand Cosmedica Skincare is all about clean skincare, and it seems they put only exactly what your skin needs into their products and nothing more. This serum is one of their bestsellers, and it’s hard to find a review that isn’t 5 stars. It’s also very affordable.

7. Alpha-H Hyaluronic 8 Serum

This Australian-made brand is a cult favorite. It works almost like a dermal filler to plump and “fill” the lines in your skin and reduce the visibility of wrinkles. The manufacturer has added eight different anti-aging ingredients, making this serum a rewind for your face. Hello, youthful, glowing skin.

The combination also works as a barrier for the skin. This protects it from further damage from the sun, or just general wear and tear from the environment. It’s a great all-round serum for water retention and restoration and is best for those with aged or damaged skin.

8. Medik8 Hydr8 B5 Liquid Rehydration Serum

This serum is all about vitality. The manufacturer states it’s great for all skin types and is great for luminous skin, while also improving skin texture. It’s made with pantothenic acid, also known as vitamin B5, which works with the hyaluronic acid to soften the skin. It has an extremely lightweight and silky feel since it’s made without any oils, and it’s also ideal for sensitive or oily skin.

It’s a best-seller and is free from alcohols, parabens, synthetic colors, fragrances, and phthalates, as well as being animal friendly. In fact, it only contains the absolute essential ingredients to make a powerful and effective serum for supple, glowing skin. It sits in the mid-range for price, so it’s a great choice for a higher-end product, without having to go overboard in your investment. Plus, we love the stylish and simplistic bottle design.

9. Lumene Vitamin C Glow Boost Hyaluronic Essence

This best-selling essence is a must-have in your beauty stash for radiance and smoothness. It contains pure Arctic spring water and two different types of hyaluronic acid for maximum hydration. Lumene is made in Finland and is known for creating sustainable products with powerful wild ingredients sourced from Nordic countries.

One of the main ingredients is cloudberry extract, which provides moisture, and since it’s full of vitamins A, C, and E, it will feed and nourish your skin. It helps to give women brighter and more glowing skin as well as intense hydration that lasts for a lot longer than many serums.

Reviews include comments such as “fresh-faced,” “great for sensitive skin,” and that it’s a “yummy fluid.” What’s really great about this brand is that it’s completely vegan, and all packaging is made from recycled substances.

10. Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Serum

The Glow Recipe serum is not one to miss. Known for their innovation, juicy packaging, and divine products, this brand will have your skin sorted in no time, and your beauty cabinet looking as stylish as anything. The plum plump serum is full of goodies and has a dewy consistency that thirsty skin just soaks up.

The manufacturer states that they’ve used a special blend of hyaluronic acids for plump and “bouncy” skin. They’ve also combined three different types of plum: Kakadu, Illawarra, and Burdekin, which are loaded with antioxidants for nourished and restored skin.

Results from a clinical study conducted by the company rated the serum very highly for its ability to create softer, more supple, and more radiant skin after only one day of use. It seems that this one is fast-acting, so if you have an important date coming up, this one will help you get that glow pretty much right away.

It is vegan and made without sulfates, parabens, and alcohol. Their other products are worth having a look at as well.

11. The InKey List Hyaluronic Acid

This serum is extremely popular, with claims from the manufacturer that one of these is sold every 30 seconds worldwide! And no wonder, as it’s probably one of the most affordable serums out there on the market, with reviews such as “super effective’’ and “hydrates and plumps dry skin.”

It contains a powerful anti-aging compound, Matrixyl 3000™ peptide, which significantly reduces wrinkles, and an impressive 2% hyaluronic acid concentration. This serum is absorbed quickly without any residue. Another key ingredient is radish root, which supposedly helps to calm dry and itchy skin. It’s suitable for anyone with dry or dehydrated skin, and guys can use it too.

12. APOTCARE Pure Serum – Hyaluronic 5%

The ocean blue bottle makes it look like a drink for your face, and it definitely is. For firm and toned skin, this one is not to be missed. Apotcare is made in Paris, and we know the French have one of the best reputations for skincare development. It has featured in some of the top fashion and beauty magazines around the world. The brand avoids harmful ingredients and is made in accordance with strict European Union standards and is recommended by dermatologists.

It’s free from animal products and doesn’t contain any unnecessary chemicals such as parabens or perfume. The manufacturer claims that their unique complex Hyalu Complex® is made of three different molecular sizes of hyaluronic acid for maximum absorption and hydration. It smooths and brightens and reviews state that it helps significantly with glowing skin and quick results. It is easily one of the best hyaluronic acid serums on the market.

13. MIZON Original Skin Energy Hyaluronic Acid 100

What we love is that the Mizon range is created by leading scientists and beauty professionals from Korea. They know a thing or two about skincare, and this serum is made with a very high concentration of hyaluronic acid, helping your skin to hold onto that added moisture for a long time.

It contains Copper tripeptide-1, a vital ingredient for clearing skin and enhancing elasticity. If you have dull or rough skin, this product is ideal to give back all that moisture and hydration your face is craving. With other ingredients such as raspberry, wild cherry, and cranberry extracts, this is an antioxidant boost like no other, that repairs damage and reverses signs of aging. It is free from fragrance, artificial colors, and parabens, so it’s a good option for those with easily irritated skin.

14. Drunk Elephant B-Hydra™ Intensive Hydration Serum

The Drunk Elephant B-Hydra intensive is a favorite worldwide. The name is cool and their philosophy is even cooler. The brand is all about “biocompatible skincare,” which means they create mixtures that work with the body’s natural processes and are as close as possible to the skin’s pH level.

They’ve eliminated the most aggravating ingredients with the aim of creating products that will only benefit, not harm the skin. It’s extremely fast-absorbed and has a lightweight texture. It contains pro-vitamin B5 and pineapple ceramides for radiance and improved skin texture.

It doesn’t appear to be as potent as many other serums for that dewy feel, but it’s still very hydrating and well-tolerated. A worthwhile all-round and lightweight product, that goes well with any skincare routine. But if you need a little more of a plumping boost, you may want to look elsewhere.

15. Vitamins and Sea Beauty Sea Kale & Hyaluronic Acid Complex Rejuvenating Skin Serum

For stressed skin, this is the ultimate go-to. It will soothe skin that’s been broken or damaged, while giving you a soft and toned complexion. Vitamins and Sea beauty uses precious resources from the ocean in their products, which your skin will soak up.

The superpower of this serum is the Blue Sea Kale extract. This is a rare ingredient and is not commonly found in other serums. It is rich in vitamin C and minerals and stimulates cell repair for damaged skin. It also contains vitamins B3, B5, A, and C, which work like a nutrient smoothie for your face.

The only downside to this product is that it contains fragrance, which can put off some users that prefer natural ingredients only and can also be irritating for those with sensitive skin.

16. The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5

This is one of the most popular hyaluronic acid serums available, owing to its affordability and how easy it is to get your hands on one. It won’t break the bank, so it’s ideal if you’re on a budget or if it’s your first time trying hyaluronic acid, and you want to see what all the rage is about.

The results are fantastic and you can definitely feel that plumping, glow effect that’s characteristic of hyaluronic acids. It does contain a high concentration of hyaluronic acid and also has added vitamin B5 which works in combination for optimal hydration.

It’s a water-based serum without added oils, which can be used morning and evening and the manufacturer recommends applying it to damp skin for better absorption. However, it does contain a few more chemicals than some other serums, so may not be ideal for those trying to avoid additives or those with skin sensitivities.

17. Madame Korner Hyaluronic Acid Pro Serum

This brand is all about minimalism and this serum contains only three ingredients: purified water, a vegan form of hyaluronic acid, and fermented radish root. It’s an incredibly hydrating and clearing serum. The radish root ferment is a special ingredient that works to get rid of acne-prone skin by reducing bacteria on the skin’s surface. It’s suitable for every skin type, but particularly for very dry and damaged skin.

It’s Australian-made, vegan, cruelty-free, making for a guilt-free formula for your face. The brand was created by an amazing lady, Madame Korner, who founded Australia’s first beauty training school, so you know you’re in good hands. It seems that it’s only available for purchase through their website, and you might have more difficulty finding a wide range of reviews. But it is certainly a serum with a lot of research backing it and should help to rejuvenate and plump the skin.

18. Paula’s Choice Hyaluronic Acid Booster

It’s hard to go searching for skincare products without coming across Paula’s Choice. It’s an effective and affordable brand with great results. This serum makes a noticeable difference to the skin’s texture and the manufacturer claims that you can see a reduction in wrinkles after just a few times using the product.

This brand invests a significant amount of research into creating their range and it definitely shows. They’ve also included pro-vitamin B5 for softness and ceramides for strengthening the barrier of the skin. The reason this pick isn’t higher on the list is that it contains quite a few ingredients and preservatives, which can be irritating for many individuals, such as polysorbate 20.

19. Murad Hydro-Dynamic Quenching Essence

This serum lives up to its reputation as a thirst quencher for dehydrated skin. Murad products are often used and recommended in beauty clinics. Murad was founded by a dermatologist and pharmacist and huge amounts of research are invested into the development of their skincare. It contains Mexican blue agave leaf extract which is supposed to help with locking moisture into the skin. It also supercharges hydration with added watermelon and apple extracts.

The company states that this serum also works as an exfoliator as they’ve incorporated lentil extract, which may seem like an unusual skincare ingredient, but it works well to purify and cleanse the skin. The texture is very silky, which some users love, but others have found that it leaves a bit of a residue and doesn’t soak in all that well. In addition, it’s quite heavily fragranced, so probably not advised for those with problematic or very sensitive skin.

20. Skin Inc Hyaluronic Acid Serum

If you’re looking for extreme plumping, this is your golden solution. Skin Inc is made in the US, and the brand states that they’ve won over 150 beauty awards, featured in magazines such as Vogue, and are stocked by high-end beauty stores like Sephora, so they are clearly a crowd-pleaser.

One of the standout features is the patented encapsulated Japanese seaweed, which ensures all of the hydrating benefits are properly delivered to the skin and apparently helps them go deeper into the skin. This serum is amazing for keeping skin hydrated for a considerably long time.

They’ve done a great job at eliminating the need for fragrance, parabens, and harmful ingredients, so this is another perfect product for sensitive skin. It is designed to be combined with other serums, so you can layer up without worrying about potential interactions between products.

21. Lovely by Skin Institute O Cosmedics 3D Hyaluronic Serum

This product is created by Skin Institute, which is developed and recommended by dermatologists. The company states that their products are of professional strength, so it’s necessary to have a skincare consultation before using them. This service is available on their website, and once you’ve discussed with a skincare professional, you will be given a password to unlock the purchase.

The 3D formulation supposedly works for better skin penetration and increased hydration, by delivering the hyaluronic acid in a complex that’s easier for the skin to absorb. It’s great for most skin types and contains only a few essential ingredients.

What’s different about this product is that they’ve also added salicylic acid, which breaks down cells on the skin’s surface and reduces inflammation and acne. So, your skin will glow and clear up at the same time. It’s a great product, the only downside is the barrier to purchase of going through the initial consultation. But it’s definitely worth the extra effort to see if it’s right for you, and your skin will reap all the benefits.

22. PAL’S SKIN LAB 5% Hyaluronic Acid Serum

Pal’s is relatively new to the skincare scene, founded in 2020. The bottles are cool, and sort of look like herbal medicines for your face. In a way, this serum is like a treatment, as they’ve included a whole range of beneficial and natural ingredients including aloe vera and vitamins C and E. Skin can rarely have too much of these ingredients, and they’re vital for repair and nourishment.

The company states that they use a 5% plant-based hyaluronic acid, which is a very high concentration. However, high concentration doesn’t always translate directly to better absorption or retention. It seems that it’s only available for purchase through their site and might be harder to get your hands on a bottle. Worth keeping an eye out for this up-and-coming brand.