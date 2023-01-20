The Most Stylish and Luxurious Hotels to Book for Your Next Trip to London

It’s no surprise that London remains one of the most popular destinations to visit from all around the world, as the bustling city is replete with fantastic restaurants, chic shops and exciting activations, no matter the time of year. It also happens to be one of the more convenient locations to visit from around the world, with tons of flights available—from New York City, for example, there are usually around 28 daily direct flights.

If you’re heading to London, you’ll want to make sure you’ve booked a stay at one of the English capital’s best luxury hotels. It can be rather overwhelming, considering the sheer number of lavish five-star accommodations in London, but those planning a luxe trip to the city want to experience the best of the best, and certain high-end spots do stand a step above the rest.

With so much inventory, how do you decide which luxury hotel to try out on your next jaunt across the pond? Well, there are a few different factors at play here. The best hotels are luxurious and comfortable, with attentive service and an advantageous location, since you’ll want to be centrally situated and within walking distance of cute areas, but not in a total tourist trap. Hotels within the general central London area are often a reliable favorite, though all neighborhoods have their advantages, from Covent Garden’s proximity to the West End theaters and Mayfair’s upscale allure to Soho’s bustling streets and Kensington’s historical attractions. Marylebone, Chelsea and Knightsbridge all have great shopping and upscale restaurants, Belgravia has beautiful Regency-era architecture and Shoreditch is perfect for trendy and artsy markets and bars.

Of course, it’s always important to take your personal preferences and plans for a trip into account when selecting the best hotel for that particular getaway, including if you’re traveling for work or on vacation, and whether you’re interested in an exclusive boutique hotel, a townhouse vibe, a historic Georgian-era building or anything in between—the city of London has it all.

Below, see the best hotels to book for your next trip to London.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.