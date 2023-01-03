Paid Advertisement by Grooming Playbook. Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

You’re looking worn out, your skin is getting saggy, and the fine wrinkles look like an intricate map of the New York underground. You sleep well, go to the gym, and eat healthily, so you are doing all the right things, but it’s time to start taking better care of your face, and it doesn’t need to include expensive treatments or surgery.

While you are sleeping, your body is in repair mode. Because of this, your skin cells regenerate a lot quicker at night than they do during the day, which means that your skin will absorb approximately 15% more of what you put on your skin than it does during the day. With this in mind, most night creams are a lot thicker than day creams, giving your skin the best chance at renewal and hydration.

In order to get the best out of your nighttime routine, we suggest you begin by finding a good cleanser and applying it every night, by massaging your night cream onto your face using clean fingertips. This needs to be done with an upward circular motion, to boost absorption and get the blood flowing to your face.

While we can all benefit from a good nighttime routine, we are not all created equal, which is why there are night creams made specifically for men and others that are more suitable for women. Adult acne, sensitive skin, and razor burn can all contribute to the many frustrating aspects of skincare.

Thankfully, we have you covered and have checked out all the options to come up with the 26 best night creams for men. Check them out below.

Whether you spend all day sitting in front of a computer or you spend most of the time working in the sun, this moisturizing cream has you covered!

An ultra-hydrating moisturizer designed to target dry and dull skin, Blu Atlas Moisturizer includes two nourishing ingredients. Mango seed butter includes an abundance of vitamin E and vitamin C, both of which help protect your skin from the sun’s damage and other stressors, such as unnatural light from the computer screen, pollution, and chemical buildup.

Seaweed extract is a powerful antioxidant and exfoliant that encourages water to the surface of the skin, hydrating and brightening your looks for a more youthful appearance and less wrinkles. For best results, apply both night and day and lightly rub a small amount into your face and neck in a circular motion to encourage circulation. Suitable for all skin types, this moisturizer is sure to make a big difference in the way you look and feel.

2. Two Dudes Night Cream

We exercise regularly to stay fit and healthy, and we eat good food and wash our hair and body with natural products, but that’s usually where it ends. If you want to have refreshed skin that feels soft and plump every morning, a night cream filled with nutrients is your best bet.

Two Dudes is a New Zealand brand, which is why the night cream includes a plant native to the country. Pohutukawa is a tree that blooms during the summer. For generations, the native Maori people used the plant for wounds and abrasions. The bark contains ellagic acid, which is high in antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties.

The extract is great to calm and soothe red and irritated skin, while moisturizing deeply. Combine this with hemp seed oil, which helps to balance out oily skin and moisturize without clogging pores.

3. Neutrogena Gel Moisturizer

Whether you have dry or oily skin, it is still important to use a night cream. With hyaluronic acid, which is a humectant that helps the skin hold on to water , Neutrogena Hydro Boost is a powerful gel hydrator that is great for dry skin but will also help balance out oily skin. Look for the bright blue bottle today, and start investing in your skin.

4. Kiehl’s Age Defender

This anti-aging treatment is aimed at men who want to target fine lines and wrinkles, while firming their skin and plumping up the saggy bits. This moisturizing cream works by both gently exfoliating and hydrating the skin. It is scientifically demonstrated to visibly lift and firm the skin, while minimizing fine lines and wrinkles.

Kiehl’s was founded in 1851 in a pharmacy in Manhattan and has since developed into a skincare company that specializes in hydrating and treating men’s thicker and hairier skin.

5. Glè Good Night Cream

Glè Good Night Cream is a thick and creamy moisturizer that harnesses the power of retinol, the main ingredient, which is a form of vitamin A and helps enhance your skin and halt the aging process. Apart from hydrating your skin, you will also see a noticeable reduction in fine lines and pigmentation. Retinol also helps control oily skin – perfect for that pesky adult acne.

6. Brickell Revitalizing Anti Aging Cream

Clinically proven to be effective for men’s thicker skin, this anti-aging cream is designed to penetrate the dermal layer and hydrate dry skin, leaving you with less wrinkles and a more youthful look. This powerhouse of ingredients includes dimethylethanolamine (DMAE), a powerful organic compound that helps the underlying facial muscles to contract, tightening the skin and reducing wrinkles.

The skin is most affected by the atrophy of facial muscles underneath it, so it prevents the folding (wrinkles) of the skin. Methylsulfonylmethane (MSM), a nutrient found in superfoods such as spinach and kale, can also be found in this product. This helps reduce age spots and skin pigmentation.

Hyaluronic acid also assists with hydrating the skin. 100% natural and 81% organic, Brickell Revitalizing Anti Aging Cream also includes a refreshing essential oil blend of peppermint, eucalyptus, and lemongrass – for the mature man who wants to stay youthful just a bit longer!

7. Kiehl’s Clearly Corrective Brightening and Smoothing Moisture Treatment

It has a long name, but Clearly Corrective Brightening and Smoothing Moisture Treatment doesn’t have a long, drawn-out list of chemical ingredients – just the bare essentials for youthful and bright skin.

Activated C, a stabilized form of vitamin C, specifically addresses uneven skin tone and hyperpigmentation – it also helps to brighten the skin, reduce dullness, and enhance your skin tone. Infused with intense hydration, this formula helps reduce the appearance of skin discolorations and rough skin texture for clearer, brighter skin.

Visibly boost skin’s clarity with Kiehl’s skin brightening moisturizer. White birch extract is known for restoring hydration and nutrients to the skin. Glycolic acid is a naturally occurring fruit acid that has been derived from sugar cane and helps reduce skin discoloration, while hydrating the dermal layer to enhance and brighten the skin. Dermatalogically tested for safety, this night cream is perfect for all skin types.

8. Clarins Multi-Active Night Cream

The Clarins brand was first founded in 1954 by Jacques Courtin-Clarins, who opened his first beauty spa on Rue Tronchet in Paris. Since then, the business has gone from strength to strength, and each product has been tested to ensure that it continues to be a luxury item. Thanks to the latest breakthroughs in botanical research, Clarins has created a clever multi-active cream that upgrades your skin while you are sleeping, combating fine lines and wrinkles like a little soldier. It’s consistently ranked as one of the best night creams for men.

Ingredients include golden poppy extract, which increases plumpness, while a variety of plant-based oils work together to make your skin feel luminous and youthful. Depending on the condition of your skin, you can choose the normal to dry or normal to combination solution.

9. Elemis Pro-Collagen Oxygenating Night Cream

Luxury brand Elemis has been a beauty staple in London for just over 30 years, and its success has a lot to do with the work the developers put into each product – making sure it exceeds industry standards and includes a range of nourishing ingredients that improve your skin’s texture.

This hydrating night cream is made up of red algae, which is renowned for its high traces of calcium, zinc and magnesium – promoting natural hydration, while Padina pavonica (an alga found in the Indian Ocean) helps to improve the skin’s surface by making it more supple and firm and reducing wrinkles and fine lines.

Supported with sesame and avocado oil, this hydrating formula will leave your skin feeling soft to the touch and youthful every morning. No parabens, mineral oil, or sulfates can be found in this night cream, and it is great for sensitive skin.

10. Origins Resurfacing Cream

Have you ever wished you could just resurface your skin like you would a wooden table? It probably sounds like a painful process, and while there are many ways you could do this (chemical peels or microdermabrasion), they are often expensive and painful and come with side effects you’d prefer to avoid.

This high-potency night cream by Origins gently exfoliates your skin with hydroxy acids (alpha or beta AHA/BHA) and helps lift dead skin cells away, assisting with clearing your pores and establishing healthier cells, which in turn remove problematic skin. If you struggle with adult acne or combination skin, this product is made for you; however, it is hydrating and will nourish dry skin too.

11. Clark’s Retinol Rescue Overnight Cream

As explained before, retinol is derived from vitamin A and helps with a variety of skin problems, including acne and wrinkles; it also firms up the skin. It also assists with decreasing enlarged pores, correcting pigmentation, and removing those fine lines from around your eyes and mouth.

Pair retinol with vitamin C and soothing colloidal oatmeal, algae extract, and jasmine, and you have a regenerating cream that exfoliates and moisturizes, leaving your skin fresh and youthful.

12. Aroma Active Laboratories Soothing Overnight Face Balm

Rather than adding harmful chemicals, Aroma Active Laboratories draws from nature’s toolkit, like they did in the olden days, and formulates enriching products that work with nature and our skin, rather than against it.

Rather than being the ambulance at the bottom of the hill, this soothing overnight face balm is specifically designed to calm, regenerate, and hydrate parched skin, all while you are sleeping. Soothing Overnight Face Balm is a deeply hydrating barrier-repair treatment suitable for all skin types but specifically designed to soothe, calm, and regenerate dehydrated and stressed skin during your sleeping hours.

The main ingredient in this nourishing formula is immortelle – an anti-inflammatory, anti-fungal product that is excellent for soothing adult acne, eczema, dermatitis, and psoriasis. It is also great for scarring and vein problems.

Combine this with oat kernel oil and blue tansy (which is renowned for calming itchy skin) and adaptogenic lavender, patchouli, and a complex of lactococcus ferment probiotic and bisabolol (derived from German chamomile), and you have an awe-inspiring concoction of clever ingredients that are great for people with sensitive skin. Enjoy the best sleep you’ve had in a while with this caring and kind cream.

13. Baxter of California Super Shape Skin Recharge Cream

There’s two things that California folk know how to do well, and that is looking great and avoiding the aging process at all costs! Baxter of California Super Shape Skin Recharge Cream is a gel-cream hybrid that is so popular it has been Baxter’s star product since 1965.

Vigna extract (moth bean) is one of the main ingredients – a botanical alternative to retinol that stimulates cell renewal and collagen production. Apricot oil softens the skin, and caffeine extract stimulates blood flow for a rejuvenated complexion. Suitable for all skin types, this fragrance-free product is particularly nourishing for those with sensitive skin.

14. Origins Plantscription SPF 25 Power Anti-Aging Cream

If you put the words plant and prescription together, you get the very clever word – plantscription. While the marketing team might have taken a bit of a break when it came to coming up with a clever name for this product, the team responsible for developing the Power Anti-Aging Cream was on point.

This skin-enhancing anti-aging cream combines SPF 25 protection from the sun with potent angiogenesis (which forms new blood vessels) and a plant that boosts skin’s production of fibrillin (a glycoprotein, which is essential for the formation of elastic fibers found in connective tissue). Powered with dill seed extract and Cassia alata, it visibly lifts to help improve the look of sagging skin – making it one of the best night creams for men.

15. Dr. Barbara Sturm Super Anti-Aging Face Cream

Dr. Barbara Sturm is one of the most sought-after beauty doctors in the world. The German aesthetics doctor is widely renowned for her anti-inflammatory products and anti-aging skin treatments, such as MC1, a bespoke plasma-based cream derived from your own blood, only available to her patients.

This particular night cream includes plankton, along with the famous skincare ingredient hyaluronic acid, which helps boost collagen, with the added moisturizing benefits of the natural oils in this cream, which combine to help tighten the skin’s surface, rehydrate, and remove fine lines and wrinkles.

16. Jack Black Double-Duty Face Moisturizer

First developed by Curran Dandurand, Emily Dalton, and Jeff Dandurand from their home 15 years ago, Jack Black is now an established beauty brand that operates from a Texas warehouse and creates over 70 men’s grooming products that are rich in nourishing ingredients and popular with the modern man about town.

Jack Black’s face moisturizer incorporates a combination of blue algae extract and sea parsley to even out your skin tone and minimize fine lines and wrinkles. Incorporate SPF protection, and you have dewy skin that is protected from the harsh sun as well as assisting with calming down the harmful effects of UV rays.

17. Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Moisturizer

Imagine you were a drunk elephant. You probably wouldn’t be too concerned about what you looked like. Your skin is dry and damaged already; it’s what classifies you as an elephant. You’ve probably eaten too many toxic berries, and you’re cheering up the local waterhole with your clever rendition of the crazy frog dance.

When Tiffany Masterton couldn’t find a good night cream or moisturizer, she started to do her own research into what worked and what did not. The name Drunk Elephant is rooted in a myth that elephants love the fruit from the marula tree, which makes them drunk (it doesn’t). Utilizing the oil from that very same plant, this cream signals peptides to firm your skin, giving it a youthful and soft appearance.

18. Grown Alchemist Regenerating Night Cream

Grown Alchemist Regenerating Night Cream includes a range of skin-loving ingredients that neutralize the effects of sun damage and pollution and detox that parched and damaged skin. Echinacea prevents hyperpigmentation and refines the skin texture, while hyaluronic acid smooths fine lines and wrinkles. Reishi mushroom extract is a potent hydration method for skin repair and elasticity. Combine all of this with peptide-3 active, which stimulates collagen type IV and collagen type I production.

Glycoproteins assist with skin repair, while Boswellic acid from frankincense calms and soothes the skin. But that’s just the beginning of the amazing ingredients found in this power food for the skin. Rutin and salicylate from the humble violet will clear and even out skin tone, while green tea extract is enriched with flavonoids and polyphenol antioxidants, which help fight free radicals and calm your skin. Finally, omega-7 from sea buckthorn berry will noticeably rejuvenate the natural healing process.

19. Lab Series Anti-Age Max

Lab Series Anti-Age Max is a high-performance facial cream for men who want to cut down on the aging effects of sun damage and pollution. This luxuriously thick and rich cream penetrates into the skin thanks to the addition of anti-aging peptides that target fine lines and wrinkles.

This product contains hydrolyzed rice extract and sodium hyaluronate, which maintains the skin’s moisture balance, alongside vitamin-rich goji berry, blueberry, and cranberry extracts to nourish the skin and make it softer, firmer, and healthier looking. It is perfect for all skin types, including those with sensitive and oily skin.

20. Glow Lab Night Cream

Vitamin C, vitamin E, aloe vera, and kakadu plum extract make up this supercharging night cream designed by Glow Lab with nature’s skin-defining ingredients.

Alongside these nourishing skin conditioners, ProRenew Complex CLR™ and SUPEROX-C™ enhance skin renewal, boost radiance, and slow down the signs of aging by filling in fine lines and wrinkles. According to Glow Lab, SUPEROX-C™ may increase skin luminosity by up to 30% after 30 days, leaving you looking youthful and well rested every morning.

21. Aesop Facial Hydrating Cream

Aesop Facial Hydrating Cream utilizes a fast-acting combination of mandarin, lemon, and tangerine rind, which boosts vitamin C levels and accelerates the production of both collagen and elastin, which help keep the skin plump and firm. This hydrating formula is light on the skin but a powerful cream to cool, tone, and balance the skin.

22. Vitamin Natural Men’s Face Moisturizer

With a combination of 99% natural ingredients, this sustainable moisturizing cream is the perfect choice for those struggling with dry skin that includes fine lines around the eyes and forehead. Apply a small amount to your face and neck area, and massage in a circular motion to enhance blood flow.

This certified organic treatment includes white tea leaf extract, aloe vera leaf juice, shea butter, and coconut oil, as well as kakadu plum fruit extract and blue cypress oil, which work together to reduce fine lines, pigmentation, and dull and droopy skin. Try it for yourself and notice the difference.

23. Unichi Forty Fathoms Skin Regenerator Renewal Cream

Forty Fathoms Skin Regenerator Cream contains the hydrating ingredients that can only be found in nature.

The main powerful ingredient, Maritech organic fucoidan seaweed extract, calms inflammation and regenerates skin cells. Fucoidan is derived from brown seaweed and is known for assisting in reversing the signs of age and forming a protective barrier against inflammation. This product is perfect for those who need something to boost their dry and mature skin.

24. Yeouth Day/Night Cream

Imagine finding yourself one or two common garden snails and letting them slip around on your face for a few hours. It’s probably what nightmares are made of for some, but snail serum (mucin) is actually very hydrating, as it boosts collagen and protects your skin from sun damage and pollution.

Yeouth’s day cream is perfect as a night cream but also lightweight enough to wear during the day. Thanks to its main ingredients of skin repairing snail extract and hyaluronic acid, combined with green tea and powerful peptides, your skin will feel firm and soft to the touch.

25. Sukin Moisture Restoring Night Cream

Enriched with rosehip, evening primrose, and borage oil to promote elasticity, Sukin Moisture Restoring Night Cream protects the skin’s moisture balance barrier and helps keep your fine lines and wrinkles at bay.

For “skincare that doesn’t cost the earth” (both figuratively and literally), Australian beauty brand Sukin is committed to providing 100% certified carbon-neutral products that reduce impacts on the environment. Give your skin a hydration boost, knowing that it is the natural and sensitive choice.

26. The Inkey List Tranexamic Acid Night Treatment

Founded by Colette Laxton and Mark Curry in 2018, The Inkey List is a beauty brand that delivers simple and effective products for those who care about what they are putting into their bodies.

This powerful night cream fights signs of hyperpigmentation, dark spots, and uneven skin tone. It also hydrates the dermal layer thanks to a brilliant combination of tranexamic acid, acai berry extract, and vitamin C. While it helps reduce wrinkles and dry skin, this is also a great product for reducing the appearance of acne and balancing oily skin.