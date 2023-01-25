Best Online Casinos in Canada Ranked by Game Variety, Bonuses and Promos, and Payment Options for CA Players

Paid Advertisement by Play Togga.

With hundreds of online casinos on the internet, it’s fair to say that Canadians have plenty of options. The issue is figuring out which is the best of the bunch.

Thanks to our casino experts, you don’t have to deal with this problem.

After putting hundreds of sites through the wringer, we’ve landed on the best online casinos in Canada where players are guaranteed hundreds of real money games and valuable bonuses.

Spin Casino came out on top, but we’ve got as many as 27 top CA casinos to recommend.

In this article, we will take a close look at each one and assess its pros and cons to help you decide where to play your favorite casino games!

Sounds good? Let’s dive into it.

Best Online Casinos in Canada

Best Online Casino Sites in Canada

1. Spin Casino – Best Online Casino in Canada Overall

No wagering welcome bonus

No minimum withdrawals

Live casino available

Pros:

350+ online slots

Mobile casino available

100% up to C$400 welcome bonus

Great promos for regular players

Neatly organized website

Cons:

Some games can only be seen after you sign up

Spin Casino is our top pick overall for Canadian casinos, thanks to an awesome selection of slot games, exciting bonuses and huge daily jackpots. Founded in 2001, it’s well-established and amazingly trustworthy.

It’s also super easy to use and works just as well on mobile devices as it does on desktop.

Casino Games: 4.8/5

As you can probably guess from its name, Spin Casino is largely a slots-focused online casino. In total, you can take your pick from 378 slots, and these include some bumper progressive jackpots.

Indeed, the likes of Thunderstruck II and Wheel of Wishes are both here, with the former having a minimum jackpot of C$2,000,000.

You’ll also find Mega Moolah at Spin Casino, a jackpot slot that’s known for its epic life-changing jackpots.

Mobile games are available here as well, and there are around 450+ casino games in total.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

The welcome bonus is a 100% up to C$400 first deposit offer. You can then grab a second deposit bonus (100% up to C$300) and a third deposit bonus (100% up to C$300).

Subsequent promos come in the form of free spins, as well as daily, weekly and monthly bonuses. These include reload bonuses and cashback offers, and there are also – of course – massive daily jackpot rewards.

There’s also a 6-tiered loyalty program at Spin Casino, with each tier treating you to different perks and prizes. All players are welcome to start off at the bottom before working their way up.

Payment Methods: 5/5

Spin Casino accepts 15 different payment methods, and most of the bases are covered here. You can deposit and withdraw via the likes of Interac, eCheck, VISA, MasterCard, and InstaDebit.

Withdrawal times are generally fantastic, and during our testing, we received our withdrawals within 8 hours each time.

Reputation: 5/5

As mentioned, Spin Casino was launched in 2001 and is easily one of the most well-known Canadian online casinos.

It’s moved with the times, too, and looks stylish, clean, and modern.

Misc: 4.8/5

Spin Casino has a first-rate mobile app that lets you play your favourite games on the move. You can download and install it to your mobile device or – if you prefer – you can access the games in your mobile browser.

Click here to grab Spin Casino’s welcome offer

2. Jackpot City – Best Canadian Online Casino for Slots

Pros:

Slick web design

Demo games available

Excellent mobile app

Huge daily jackpots

C$1,600 welcome bonus

Cons:

Low max bet limits on certain games

If you want your internet casino to come with plenty of style, Jackpot City might be for you.

With an aesthetically-pleasing and stylish user interface, it looks the part. And with millions to be won each day in jackpots, this is one city you might want to take a getaway in soon.

Casino Games: 4.8/5

Casino games include 300+ slots, a range of bingo and keno games, while there’s also an excellent selection of mobile-only games. An app is available too (and works super well) and all of Microgaming’s slots are available to play on mobile.

zs you’ve probably guessed by its name, you can also play for gigantic jackpots. The likes of Wheel of Wishes and Mega Moolah are here, two jackpots that have minimum wins of around C$2,000,000.

High rollers might be put off by the relatively small maximum stakes in the live casino, but with so many games to choose from, including 50+ live games and 17 blackjack variants, it’s hard to fault Jackpot City on this front.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5

New players are entitled to a C$1,600 welcome bonus that’s spread across your initial 4 deposits.

Essentially, this welcome offer works like this: You can claim a 100% up to C$400 first deposit offer as a new player, and then 100% up to C$400 bonuses on your second, third, and fourth deposits.

There are then plenty of daily deals at Jackpot City, and each day, you get to play for millions in jackpot winnings.

Payment Methods: 4/5

Jackpot City lets you pay using 15 methods. These include VISA, VISA debit, MasterCard, Interac, eChecks, InstaDebit, PaySafeCard, and MuchBetter.

The site has a 24-hour pending period for all withdrawals, which does slow down the withdrawal process. However, we advise in this case that you execute a withdrawal as soon as possible so that there are no further delays.

Reputation: 5/5

Jackpot City is actually one of the longest-standing Canadian online casinos, having been around since 1998.

Over the years, it’s cemented its reputation as one of the go-to casinos for epic payouts, and – from what we can see – it’s never run into negative press.

What’s more, it’s kept up with the times in terms of the quality of its games, its mobile-friendliness, and its modern user interface.

Misc: 4/5

As a loyal customer, you can spin the Bonus Wheel each day to see where it lands. You can also join the Jackpot City loyalty program and get rewarded with exclusive prizes.

Click here to claim Jackpot City’s welcome bonus

3. Royal Vegas – Best Jackpots of all Canadian Online Casinos

Pros:

C$20,000,000+ daily jackpots

400+ slot games

Exclusive titles

C$1,200 welcome bonus

Cons:

Not many customer support options

If you’re looking to score some big wins by playing progressive jackpots, you might want to check out Royal Vegas. It’s home to more than 50 of them, and you can also compete in slots tournaments for more weekly cash prizes.

The games are provided by the likes of Microgaming, and Royal Vegas starts you off with a 100% up to C$300 welcome bonus.

Casino Games: 4.6/5

The total jackpot on a daily basis often exceeds C$20,000,000, and Royal Vegas has got some major hitters when it comes to progressive jackpots. The likes of Major Millions, Mega Moolah and Wheel of Wishes are all here, and they all have eye-catching jackpots that someone has to win.

The games are super-accessible (you can’t miss the huge “PROGRESSIVES” tab), although it’s worth mentioning that you won’t be able to see the majority of the games unless you’re a signed-up member.

Royal Vegas is regularly adding new games, and alongside its selection of slots, you can also play a range of high-quality live games, video poker, as well as a handful of blackjack and roulette games.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.4/5

New players who sign-up to Royal Vegas can claim a 100% up to $300 matched first deposit bonus.

This is quickly followed by a second and then a third matched deposit offer. The deal for these reload bonuses is the same (100% up to $300), although their steep wagering requirements mean you should approach each one with a bit of caution.

Royal Vegas then treats existing players to a handful of regular weekly promos, while their Headline Promotions change each month.

You can also participate in weekly tournaments for a slice of the prize pool, and there’s a lucrative Royal Vegas loyalty program that rewards you with loyalty points each time you place a bet.

Payment Methods: 4/5

Players can deposit and withdraw via 13 trusted payment methods at Royal Vegas. Among your choices are VISA, Interac Instant (which works with all Canadian banks), eCheck, PaySafeCard, and instant payments.

Withdrawals are processed quickly once the initial 24-hour pending period is over. This 24-hour pending period might frustrate some players, but it seems to apply to all banking options here.

The most you can withdraw over 24 hours, meanwhile, is C$5,000.

Reputation: 5/5

Royal Vegas is another well-established Canadian online casino that’s been around for over two decades.

It employs SSL encryption to keep you safe on their site, all the games are provided by renowned iGaming developers, and the casino is fully licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority.

Misc: 4/5

If we can have one complaint, it’s that Royal Vegas looks a lot like many other sites, but this is still a functional, easy-to-use website. Customer support is available 24/7.

Check out all progressive jackpot games at Royal Vegas

4. Ruby Fortune – Best CA Real Money Online Casino for Mobile

Pros:

450+ casino game options

Mobile-optimized games

One of the best live casinos

100% up to C$750 welcome offer

Cons:

Not as many promos as some other CA casinos

Lots of the best Canadian online casinos offer an excellent mobile experience, but we feel Ruby Fortune edges things. It’s got 450+ mobile games (including video poker, blackjack, and roulette), the graphics are crystal clear, and it’s responsively designed.

If you want to play mobile games on the move, this is a casino worth checking out.

Casino Games: 4/5

Ruby Fortune takes its games from some of the world’s biggest iGaming developers, including Microgaming, Red Tiger and 23 others. They’ve optimized their games for a seamless, smooth and exciting gambling experience on your mobile device.

Games you can play here include 375+ slots, 50+ live casino games, almost 20 blackjack variantas, and 16 baccarat games.

There are almost 500 casino games in total, and the live games are available round-the-clock 24/7.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4/5

Ruby Fortune kicks things off with a 100% up to C$750 offer. This is actually a welcome bonus that covers your first three deposits, with the first, second and third deposit bonuses each worth as much as C$250.

Subsequent bonuses are a tad thin on the ground for existing players, although you’ll benefit from a raft of exclusive perks and bonuses if you become a Ruby Fortune VIP.

Payment Methods: 5/5

Ruby Fortune accepts 16 payment methods including InstaDebit, EcoPayz, Neosurf, ecoVoucher, MuchBetter, and VISA.

You will need to verify your account before you can process a withdrawal for the first time. And while the verification process can take a couple of days, all withdrawals from then onwards should be processed within a few hours. Indeed, same-day withdrawals are another reason that Ruby Fortune is so popular with players.

Reputation: 5/5

Like a range of other top-rated Canadian online casinos, Ruby Fortune has two decades worth of experience under its belt.

It’s owned and operated by Baytree Limited, who also owns multiple other online casinos in our review guide, and it’s fully licensed and legit in Canada.

Misc: 4/5

Just like all our other highly rated Canadian casinos, Ruby Fortune is bursting with jackpots that are ready to be won every single day. In fact, Ruby Fortune lists its daily winners on its homepage, letting you know exactly how much they won and what games they won on.

Click here to see the latest bonuses and promos at Ruby Fortune

5. PlayOjo – Best No Wagering Bonuses of any Canadian Casino Site

Pros:

No wagering welcome bonus

No minimum withdrawals

Live casino available

Has some of the best online slots

1,800+ games

Cons:

No keno games

PlayOjo is a British casino that’s now available to Canadian players. It’s a super fun online casino that will suit recreational players who are looking for a colourful, easygoing online casino experience – and it comes with rather unique no wagering bonuses.

Casino Games: 5/5

We’ll get onto those no wagering bonuses in a moment, but let’s start with PlayOjo’s enormous selection of more than 2,000 real money games.

Included here are specialty games like scratch cards and keno, as well as the usual table games such as online poker, blackjack, and roulette. Some of the popular variants you can play include American Blackjack, French Roulette Pro, and Deuces Wild.

Craps is here too, as are multiple progressive jackpot slots. Players will also appreciate the fact that by hovering over any game you can see exactly what the biggest win was, as well as how many times it was played over the last 6 hours.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.5/5

Yup – you can grab a welcome bonus here after making your first deposit and try your luck without worrying that you’ll need to meet any rollover requirements at PlayOjo.

This type of welcome bonus is highly unusual these days in the iGaming world. Not just that, but there are also zero maximum wins, which means that you can take home whatever you win.

However, the welcome bonus isn’t a cash bonus. Instead, it’s 80 free spins.

As a regular player, you can spin the Bonus Wheel each day for more random prizes.

Payment Methods: 3.9/5

PlayOjo has 9 payment methods you can use to both deposit and withdraw your money. These include Interac, EcoPayz, Astro Card, VISA, and MasterCard.

Security is high for all withdrawal methods, and if you’re unsure which option to go with, PlayOjo has a helpful resource on its website that walks you through the details of every single payment method.

Same-day withdrawals are available.

Reputation: 4/5

PlayOjo was launched in 2017, it’s fully licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority, and it’s one of the world’s most popular online casinos.

Available all around the world including Canada, it’s become known for its bright and breezy website, its commitment to top-notch customer support, and its tight security levels.

Misc: 4/5

Live chat and zero withdrawal fees are some more of the perks you’ll enjoy at PlayOjo. And while there’s no bingo here (unlike in the European version of PlayOjo), there’s still lots to enjoy at this fun and friendly online casino.

Claim Play OJO’s no wagering free spins

6. Casumo – Best Game Variety of any CA Online Casino

Pros:

2,000+ online casino games

Sports betting available

100% up to C$1,800 welcome bonus

Cons:

Needs more customer support options

Casumo has more than 2,000 games in total, including 1,000+ slots, and lots of daily and progressive jackpots. There’s a live casino, too. The site is easy to navigate and some of the biggest names in online gambling provide the games. It’s easily one of the most popular real money online casinos available in Canada right now.

Its aesthetic will be hit and miss, however, thanks to a white background that lacks the glitz and glamour of some online casinos. However, this is a super-functional casino site that also offers an all-round comprehensive user experience.

New players can get started with a 100% up to C$1,800 welcome bonus, which also comes with 25 free spins. This is actually a three-tiered deposit bonus – the first deposit match bonus is a 100% up to C$1,000 bonus, while the next two deposit match bonuses are both a 100% up to C$400 bonus.

Payment methods, meanwhile, include Interact, iDebit, VISA, and MasterCard, but Casumo has yet to add cryptocurrencies. Withdrawal times are generally excellent, however, with both Skrill and Neteller providing instant withdrawals.

See the latest bonuses at Casumo

7. Magic Red – Best Canadian Online Casino Site for Live Dealer Games

Pros:

Authentic live casino experience

50+ live games

Huge selection of slots

100% up to C$200 welcome bonus

Cons:

Basic web design

Magic Red is our top pick for live dealer games, thanks to its extensive coverage of more than 50 games. Live roulette, baccarat, and blackjack are all available to play, the dealers are super professional, and table limits vary enough to satisfy both casual players and high rollers.

For example, you can stake as little as 20 cents on Lightning Roulette, or as much as C$10,000. Some other live games you can play here include Monopoly Live, Immersive Roulette, Free Bet Blackjack, and Casino Hold’em.

New players who sign up to Magic Red in Canada can get started with a 100% up to C$200 welcome bonus, and although this isn’t the absolute biggest welcome offer we’ve ever seen, the wagering requirements are fair.

The user layout is slightly cluttered and the casino perhaps focuses on slots too much. But it’s hard to argue with Magic Red’s excellent selection of games, large daily jackpots, and exciting weekly promos. Overall, it’s just a fab place to play online casino games at.

Click here to view the latest Magic Red bonus offers

8. Bodog – Best Online Casino in Canada for Betting

Pros:

Bet on over 20 sports

25+ years’ experience

Horse racing available

C$250 sportsbook welcome bonus

Cons:

Low bet limits

Bodog is one of the most familiar and trusted names in the online gambling world, having been around for a number of years – since 1994, in fact. Its casino site is extremely comprehensive, and here, you can bet on anything and everything, including over 700 casino games, as well as sports and horse racing.

Sports betting is definitely where it stands out because there aren’t too many rival casinos that come with a sportsbook. There are 20+ sports to choose from, including all the popular American and Canadian sports, while niche sports include darts, cricket, and rugby league.

Market coverage is good, too. Not only can you bet on all the major leagues, but Bodog also covers a range of more “minor” leagues around the world, too. As a bonus, the user interface is excellent and makes it easy to navigate this site.

Speaking of bonuses, there’s a C$250 sportsbook welcome bonus on the table for new players, although you can claim a 100% up to C$600 casino welcome bonus if you prefer. And while customer support isn’t available 24/7, it is otherwise super-helpful.

Bodog is also one of the rare Canadian casinos that accept Bitcoin. If you would like to learn more about cryptocurrency gambling, check out our list of the best crypto casinos.

Click here to see all the Bodog promos

9. mBit – Best Canadian Casino Site for Crypto Players

Pros:

Range of cryptocurrencies accepted

Monthly tournaments

Excellent user interface

High withdrawal limits

Cons:

Doesn’t accept Canadian dollars

mBit Casino is one of the best Bitcoin casinos – and it’s available in Canada, too. It only accepts cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ethereum.

For those who prefer the fast processing times and no fees that come with crypto deposits and withdrawals, mBit – which is one of only a handful of Canadian crypto casinos – is a strong option. There are high withdrawal limits, too, and you can withdraw as much as C$100,000 at any one time.

Games-wise, mBit Casino has a fantastic library of 2,700+ crypto games. And if you feel that having so much choice will make it hard for you to find your favourite games, mBit Casino has a helpful search function, as well as categories such as “Recommended Games” that makes it easier to find something to play.

The current welcome bonus is a 110% up to 1 BTC welcome package that also comes with 300 free spins, and regular promos include reload bonuses, referral bonuses, as well as weekly and monthly slots tournaments.

Click here to claim the best mBit crypto bonuses

10. Casino Rex – Best New Online Casino in CA

Pros:

Launched in 2020

12 payment methods

Games provided by 39 world class software developers

Stylish web design

Cons:

Not as established as some other casinos yet

If you’re looking to play at a brand-new casino you haven’t tried yet, Casino Rex might fit the bill. It’s new, it’s stylish, and while it doesn’t yet have much of a reputation, it’s SSL-encrypted and safe and secure to use.

Not just that, but it’s also fully licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority, while its owners operate multiple other reputable online casinos.

Casino Rex has a slick, modern web design that ensures an excellent UX, and it’s also home to a whopping 3,200+ casino games. These games include brand new releases, thousands of slots, and a wide range of poker, roulette, and blackjack variants.

It’s also worth mentioning that new casinos generally have some of the best welcome bonuses (after all, they have to do something to attract new players). At Casino Rex, you can grab a 100% up to $500 first deposit bonus. The wagering requirements are a tad steep, but this offer is quickly followed by four reload bonuses.

Click here to get the Casino Rex welcome offer

11. Mansion Casino – Best Online Casino in CA for High Rollers

Pros:

High table limits

1,000+ casino games

Hugely reputable brand

Cons:

Web design needs a revamp

Looking to place big bets? Want to consistently play large bets without your account being restricted? Want to make big deposits and big withdrawals?

We’ll stop with the questions and get to the point: Mansion Casino is a hugely reputable online casino that’s been around for over a decade. It’s won “Casino Operator of the Year” on more than one occasion and continues to offer a forward-thinking, professional casino experience.

It also accepts high rollers into its VIP program who want to raise their bet limits and their withdrawal limits. The VIP program also gives you access to exclusive perks and benefits, including gifts, reload bonuses, more flexible bet limits and your own personal account manager.

On the flip side, unless you become a VIP, you will need to be content with smaller bet limits. Naturally, that will suit recreational gamblers just fine. In any case, there are hundreds of slots here, which give you the opportunity to stake your claim for a big win off the back of a small bet.

See Mansion Casino’s latest promos

How We Chose the Best Online Canadian Casinos

Fairness – All the online casinos in our list are fully licensed and therefore totally fair and transparent. They all use Random Number Generators to determine the outcome of their games and prove that no cheating is going on.

Game Variety – We know that Canadian players love to mix things up, which is why we chose the top casinos that have the best online casino game variety, from slots to the classic table games.

Casino bonuses – Whether we’re talking about deposit bonuses, slots bonuses or VIP programs, we found Canadian online casinos that treat their loyal players with regular promos.

User Experience For Canadian Players – Lastly, we wanted to make sure that Canadian players feel right at home with their next casino in terms of currencies, payment methods, and the overall UX.

Best Online Casinos In Canada: FAQ

Can I Play Canadian Online Casinos on Mobile?

Yup! These days, most casinos are mobile optimized – some even have an app.

Moreover, a large number of them (such as Ruby Fortune) have games specifically designed for their mobile casinos.

Before signing up to an online casino in Canada, just make sure to check that it has a mobile casino available (there’s usually a separate tab for it) if this is something you’re looking for.

Is It Easy to Deposit and Withdraw at Canadian Online Casinos?

Of course. All the top casino sites make it super easy to both deposit and withdraw. More often than not, you just need to head over to the banking section of your account and click either “deposit” or “withdrawal.” You should be able to deposit and withdraw in just one or two clicks. The only thing that takes up a bit of time is setting up your initial payment method.

Are Canadian Casinos Safe?

If you’ve never signed up to an internet casino before, it’s natural to be a tad apprehensive. The good news is that, provided a casino is fully licensed, it will be 100% safe and secure to use.

Just make sure to check its license before signing up, and also read customer reviews if you’re not completely convinced.

As a general rule of thumb, older, more established casinos are very trustworthy. But as long as a new casino (such as Red Dog) is fully licensed, there’s no need to worry.

Also, when checking an online casino’s license, bear in mind that some of the top online casinos available in Canada have a UK license issued by the United Kingdom Gambling Commission. Don’t be put off by this – they’re still legal to play here.

How Do I Choose Canadian Online Casino Sites that Are Right for Me?

It really comes down to your preferences when choosing the best online casinos in Canada. For example, some gambling sites let you bet on sports but others don’t, while some focus on slots while others are better for live dealer games.

That said, there’s a lot to take into consideration, including the user layout (do you prefer a colourful aesthetic, a basic/functional web design or something slicker?), payment options (are your preferred ones available?) and customer support.

When choosing any casino site, though, (and before you create a casino account) it’s really important that you first and foremost check its license to make sure it’s legal to play in Canada.

What Payment Methods Are Available at Online Casinos in Canada?

The exact payment methods that are available will, of course, vary from casino to casino. But many of the top Canadian online casinos these days accept all the payment methods that are popular with Canadian players, including credit cards and debit cards, bank transfer, and a range of eWallets (including Skrill, Neteller and PayPal).

Some casinos now also accept cryptocurrencies.

Do Online Casinos in Canada Offer Bonuses?

There sure are.

Pretty much all the best real money casinos offer bonuses, in the form of a deposit bonus, a reload bonus and more. Provided you create an account and follow the terms and conditions, the bonuses, promos and (where applicable) VIP program can all be yours to enjoy.

The terms and conditions are really important because there’ll be wagering requirements that you need to meet before any bonus funds are yours to enjoy.

Naturally, the quality and size of a bonus varies from site to site. If bonuses are important to you, this is something you’ll need to check before you sign up.

So, What are the Best Online Casinos in Canada?

The best online gambling sites have the best games, the best bonuses, and the best user experience for Canadian players. And while we’ve put together a list of some of the most top-rated casinos in Canada, such as Spin Casino, Jackpot City, and Royal Vegas, it’s still up to you to take a closer look and decide which one is right for you.

But whether you prefer changing your luck at roulette, blackjack or even bingo – good luck and make sure to always keep gambling fun!