The Most Enchanting Rose Perfumes to Spritz on Right Now

There’s no denying that rose is an iconic fragrance, but at some point, the floral scent gained a reputation as a touch old-fashioned, and even outdated. Luckily, that notion has faded over the past few years, as plenty of elegant, fresh and feminine rose-focused perfumes continue to prove that the scent is both timeless and modern. After all, there’s a reason that rose fragrances are best-sellers for so many perfumeries—these are classics for a reason!
Rose perfumes aren’t uniform; there are countless varietals for every type of fragrance-lover, whether you’re into a classic rose, flirty floral, spicy scent or fresh aroma. It all depends on the blend of components within the olfactory, from the base notes to the top notes, that contribute to creating the best perfume for your personal preferences.
While a rose perfume is a reliable scent any time of the year, there’s something about a certain day in February that really inspires us to spritz on a rose-y bouquet. And, of course, don’t forget that a rose perfume is an absolutely fantastic gift for that special someone right now, because what’s more romantic than a delicate new signature scent? Below, see all the most enchanting rose fragrances to shop right now.
The Best Rose Perfumes to Buy Now
Maison Francis Kurkdjian À la Rose Eau de Parfum
This delicate, feminine fragrance is composed of fresh Grasse roses and Bulgarian Damascena roses, along with citrusy, fruity bergamot and orange, as well as violet, magnolia blossom, cedar wood and musk, which adds a more complex edge.
Tom Ford Rose Prick
Tom Ford’s cheeky Rose Prick perfume is a decidedly modern take on the classic scent; it’s inspired by the designer’s own rose garden, and features a bouquet of three different types of roses: Bulgarian Rose, Rose de Mai and Turkish Rose, with hints of pepper and spice.
Guerlain Rose Chérie Eau de Parfum
Rose Chérie is the perfect perfume for the ultimate rose-lover; it’s youthful, feminine and floral. The focus is entirely on the delicate flower, while notes of almond, raspberry and violet serve to elevate and accentuate the sweet scent.
Le Labo Rose 31 Eau de Parfum
Next time you’re perusing Le Labo’s fragrances, please, skip the Santal 33 and move right on over to Rose 31. It’s a lush combination of Grasse rose petals anchored by headier notes of cumin, cedar, amber and a touch of vetiver.
Chantecaille Darby Rose
Chantecaille’s Darby Rose is perfect for those who gravitate towards a classic rose scent but with a twist, thanks to notes of raspberry, lemon, sandalwood and white patchouli that add an unexpected touch to the main bouquet of Bulgarian rose, pink magnolia and sweet osmanthus.
Valmont Rosso I
If you’re not interested in a straightforward rose perfume, consider Valmont’s luxe Rosso, which offers a hint of thorned rose and pink berries with muskier notes of oud wood.
Diptyque Eau de Parfum Eau Rose
This playful rose perfume features intentionally unexpected accords of chamomile, artichoke and litchi, and contains both rose damascena and rose centifolia.
Kilian Roses on Ice
Kilian’s intoxicating fragrances count none other than Rihanna as a fan, so you already know these are going to be absolutely fabulous. For Roses on Ice, the perfumer took inspiration from his wife’s favorite gin drink; it’s an enticing aroma of rose with cucumber, gin and musk.
Jo Malone Red Roses Cologne
You can’t go wrong with Jo Malone’s iconic Red Roses, a unisex fragrance that’s actually citrusy, thanks to lemony top notes mingled with red roses and honeycomb.
Tiffany & Co. Rose Gold Eau de Parfum
Jewelry isn’t the one way to accessorize with Tiffany’s. This perfume is inspired by the luxe jeweler’s iconic diamond baubles, with a dynamic blend of blackcurrant, pink pepper, lychee and amber that play off the central blue rose accord.
Byredo Young Rose
This vibrant perfume is comprised of a youthful mix of Damascus rose and spicy Sichuan pepper.
Chanel Chance Eau Tendre Eau de Parfum
Chanel has plenty of glamorous fragrances, but try their Chance Eau Tendre for a floral and fruity perfume, thanks to an angelic combination of jasmine absolute, grapefruit and rose essence.
Aerin Rose De Grasse Eau de Parfum
Up the romance vibes with this delicate perfume, composed of a blend of three different types of rose, including the ultra-rare (and very pricey) rose absolute.
Cartier Pure Rose Eau de Toilette Les Epures de Parfum
Minimalists will adore Cartier’s simple yet elegant pure rose perfume.
Amaffi June Night
If you’re ready to commit to a fragrance with a serious splurge, consider this luxe, powdery rose perfume, with a bouquet of rose, chamomile and iris that’s complemented by rich amber accords.
Dior Miss Dior Rose N'Roses Eau de Toilette
You can’t go wrong with this delightfully feminine perfume, thanks to a fresh combination of Grasse rose, damascus rose and citrus.
The Harmonist Yin Transformation
This perfume is all about balance, with the lighter floral notes of orchid, Bulgarian rose and iris offset by richer musky sandalwood, white musk and sandalwood.
Acqua Di Parma Rosa Nobile Eau De Parfum
Spritz on this unapologetically fruity and floral perfume and transport yourself to the Mediterranean, thanks to a blend of centifolia rose with peony, violet, musk and lily of the valley, complemented by top notes of mandarin, bergamot and pepper.
Parfums de Marly Delina
This lovely bouquet proves a perfume can be sweet yet not cloyingly so; it’s a delicate mix of Turkish rose, lily of the valley and peony, with brighter notes of lychee, rhubarb, bergamot and a deeper nutmeg, vanilla, white musk and cedarwood.
Tory Burch Essence of Dreams Sublime Rose Eau de Parfum
The rose, blackcurrant, rosewater and freesia are anchored by the the warmer wood notes, adding a cozier feel to the fragrance.
Floris London A Rose For... Eau de Parfum
While you might not immediately associate spice with a rose perfume, that’s just what you’ll get with this rich Floris London scent, thanks to a careful balance of rose with incense, oud, orris and amber.