The Best Rose-Scented Candles for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is less than two weeks away, and while you’ve surely already planned out the perfect gift for the most special person in your life, don’t forget the importance of setting the tone by creating a romantic (yet decidedly not cheesy) atmosphere. Sure, flowers are nice, but even the most decadent bouquet of roses will wilt sooner rather than later, so why not add to the ambiance with a much longer-lasting rose-scented candle, instead?
A rose votive is a lovely choice any time of the year, but it’s especially fitting for this particular period of February, and not just because of Cupid’s favorite day. A Valentine’s Day candle adds a welcome touch of dreamy floral vibrance to these short, cold and utterly grey winter days, and that special someone will *so* appreciate the rose-y vibes.
That’s not to say that a Valentine’s Day date is a prerequisite for a rose candle; in fact, it’s quite the opposite. It’s always a good idea to pamper yourself on February 14, whether you’re heading out on a romantic night on the town, having a Galentine’s Day party or you’re spending v-day solo, indulging in some much-deserved self-care and self-love. A romantic candle is perfect for date night, but a rose votive is also a simple and chic way to add a little ambiance into your home decor atmosphere right now, and they also happen to be excellent Valentine’s Day gifts for loved ones. Below, see our favorite candles to light up and truly smell the roses.
The Best Valentine's Day Candles
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Anouche Scented Candle
This delightfully fruity rose and plum scented candle is inspired by the perfumer’s memories of his grandmother’s jam, from his childhood in Paris.
Diptyque Roses Scented Candle
Diptyque’s beloved Roses candle is always a good choice; it’ll fill the room with a romantic bouquet of florals, sans actual flowers.
Carrière Frères La Rose Aime La Menthe
The amalgamation of feminine damascus rose with fresh spearmint is unique and unexpected.
D.S. & Durga Salt Marsh Rose
This salty-sweet candle was inspired by co-founder David Moltz’s New England roots, and is comprised of notes of swamp rose, sea lettuce and lichen moss.
L'or de Seraphine La Roseraie Candle
This dreamy candle will fill your home with a lush aroma of Bulgarian rose and blackcurrant, and we’re obsessed with the rose-embellished vessel, which you should definitely keep even after the votive burns out—it’s such a chic vase.
Otherland Daybed Candle
Otherland’s Daybed is a perfect Valentine’s Day candle option; it features notes of rosebud, peony blossom and pear water. Plus, it’s nontoxic and made of a coconut and soy wax blend. If you’re looking for a gift set, consider opting for the three-candle set, with votives for all your Valentines—and maybe an extra one for yourself, too.
Rukske Rose Oud
This deep rose oud is composed of a blend of Damascan roses, violet and oud, along with hints of agar wood and sandalwood. It’s perfect if you don’t want a sugary sweet scent, and prefer a more complex aroma.
Floral Street Rose Provence Scented Candle
This vegan rapeseed and soy candle exudes a lovely scent of blooming roses with raspberry, violet and patchouli.
Tom Ford Rose Prick Candle
This cheerful pink candle is inspired by Tom Ford’s own private rose garden; it’s a heavenly fragrance of the ultra-rare rose de mai combined with Turkish and Bulgarian rose.
Lafco Rose de Mai
Lafco’s Rose de Mai Absolute features the rare rose oil merged with honey nectar, geranium, Turkish rose and warmer notes of violet and woods.
Sisley Rose Candle
Embrace the classic rose aroma with Sisley’s luxurious votive, which is inspired by cofounder Isabelle d’Ornano’s personal rose garden.
Nomad Noe Muse in Wyoming
If you want a rose scent that isn’t *too* floral, consider this Nomad Noe fragrance, for an earthier aroma of rose bushes with cedar and fresh greenery.
Balmain x Trudon Candle
Looking for a splurge-worthy candle? You simply can’t do better than the limited-edition Trudon x Balmain collab. The exclusive votive is a unique twist on Trudon’s classic Ernesto candle, which happens to be Olivier Rousteing’s favorite. The Balmain creative director added Valentine’s Day-ready notes of black rose to the usual cedarwood, gunpowder, cigar, moss and citrus, for a unique and intoxicating scent.
Byredo Burning Rose
Byredo’s Burning Rose candle offers a heady scent of roses with leather, birch and woods. It’s also ideal if you’re not looking for anything too pink, since it comes in the brand’s signature black vessel.
Glasshouse Fragrances Gardenia Inoubliable
We love how fragrant Glasshouse candles are, and those who are partial to the scent of white florals will adore this fruity, gardenia-focused votive. It’s a limited-edition bougie, and comes in a lovely minimalist white glass jar.
Diptyque Tuberose 3-Wick Candle
For a truly luxurious candle experience, look no further than Diptyque’s new 3-wick Tuberose votive, which comes in a gorgeous ceramic jar. It’s a lovely Valentine’s Day candle gift for your favorite votive-adoring pal or yourself, and the 90-hour burn time is just *chef’s kiss.*
Jo Malone Red Roses Scented Home Candle
The Jo Malone Red Roses candle is a classic for a reason; it’s a feminine blend of rose petals with violet, honeycomb and a hint of lemon, which adds the perfect touch of freshness.
Apotheke Santal Rock Rose Candle
Those who are bored of the traditional rose scent will adore this sandalwood and rock rose soy wax candle, for an earthier, woodsy fragrance.
Aromatique Vanilla Rosewater Textured Glass Candle
The vanilla and white musk add a homier, velvety edge to the blend of floral rose, bergamot and peony in this hand-poured jar candle, which comes in a glass jar you can definitely reuse.
Bath and Body Works Rose Water and Ivy 3-Wick Candle
This rose water and ivy-scented 3-wick candle is infused with natural essential oils, and happens to be available on Amazon right now.
Otherland Carefree 90s Glosspop
This thoroughly modern candle is all about ’90s nostalgia, with a combination of strawberry gloss (yes, as in Lip Smackers), hard candy and, of course, frosted rose.