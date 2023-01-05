  29 Best Shampoos for Men (2023)

Paid Advertisement by Grooming Playbook. Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

Fellas, let’s be honest. We all enjoy the simplicity of a ‘many-in-1’ product that supposedly washes and conditions our hair, cleanses our body and moisturizes, and does all this with chemicals we can barely pronounce. However, at some point, we need to realize that we deserve better treatment than a chemical-loaded, glorified soap bar that smells like teenage musk.

Even for the busiest of men, using a quality shampoo will not only make your hair look better; it will make it feel better and will be easier to maintain. But where should you start? Here are some points to keep in mind before you select a shampoo:

What to Look For

To begin, choose a shampoo with a transparent and clean formula that is designed to hydrate and protect your hair. You should also look for a formula that is made from nourishing ingredients, such as plant proteins and extracts, as these are especially beneficial for maintaining and improving your hair and scalp health.

What to Avoid

Avoid shampoos with alcohols, parabens and other harsh chemicals, which can strip your strands of essential oils. These shampoos can lead to dandruff, itching and dryness.

With these guidelines in mind, we’ve simplified the selection process for you with 29 of the best shampoos for men in 2022. Regardless of your hair type, a quality men’s shampoo from our list will clean your hair and scalp, and can make all the difference in your hair styling.

Overall Best Shampoos for Men

The all-natural shampoo from Blu Atlas is our top pick for its jojoba-oil-based formula that strengthens hair and prevents oil buildup. Jojoba oil is a favorite in beauty and health products because it contains vitamins such as A, E and D, which boost hair health. The consistency of the oil also makes it easier for the nutrients to be absorbed by the skin. This formula contains aloe, a plant well known for its moisturizing effects, and for delivering antioxidants and vitamin C to the skin.

Blu Atlas’ commitment to natural ingredients earns a thumbs up from us. None of their products contain parabens, sulfates or phthalates, which are chemicals that strip away natural oils and degrade hair health. The shampoo has a luxurious scent, and its sleek packaging makes it a great addition to any bathroom. It’s designed specifically with men in mind, but don’t be surprised if everyone in your household wants to use it after seeing its effects on your hair.

Dove Men+Care Shampoo

This was a surprising winner for us, as Dove products are better known for being budget-friendly than high-quality. But the Dove Men+Care shampoo is a solid men’s shampoo choice for those who want to start dabbling in hair care. The formula leaves hair looking thicker and fuller. The scent is crisp and fresh, and the bottle lasts for ages, making this a high-quality and high-value product.

However, the shampoo lacks the natural ingredient list that a lot of newer products feature. Still, it is a solid purchase for those who want an affordable and easily accessible shampoo for everyday use.

Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Special Shampoo

This shampoo is made of a special blend of tea tree oil, peppermint and lavender to clean the scalp and leave it nourished. The tea tree oil and peppermint give the shampoo a refreshing smell and leave a characteristic tingling sensation on the scalp.

Paul Mitchell is a trusted brand in hair care and styling products, and this product doesn’t disappoint. It is on the pricier side, however. Nevertheless, for its overall quality and performance when it comes to cleaning and hydrating hair, this remains high on our list.

Huron Shampoo

Like many of our other favorites, Huron shampoo has a clean formula with no sulfates, parabens, silicones, phthalates or aluminum. It’s also vegan, and states that its testing process is cruelty-free.

The packaging is made out of recyclable material as part of the company’s effort to reduce environmental harm. The shampoo works well, and left our hair feeling clean and light, not weighed down.

Brickell Men’s Daily Strengthening Shampoo

The Brickell Men’s Daily Strengthening Shampoo not only cleans your locks of unnecessary oil and product buildup; it also serves to strengthen and stimulate your hair. We like that it can be used daily without making your scalp sensitive or your hair too dry.

Ursa Major Go Easy Daily Shampoo

Daily. Easy. Go. What more could a guy want from his shampoo? This is an easy, no-fuss product that works as advertised, and is a great formula for all hair types.

It will leave your hair clean, fresh and ready to go. It conditions as well as cleanses, so you don’t have to worry if you sometimes skip the conditioner.

Dr. Squatch Citrus Men’s Shampoo

Throw away that shampoo you’ve had since middle school – you know, the one that smells like locker rooms and teenage angst. Bring the refreshing smell of citrus into your life with Dr. Squatch’s Citrus Men’s Shampoo. With over 2,800 ratings on Amazon, this shampoo is a crowd favorite and is often bought together with a cypress-scented conditioner.

The formula is paraben free and sulfate free, and contains tea tree oil, which is an effective antioxidant. The company prides itself on using natural ingredients (stating that its products are up to 98% natural in origin). Because of its natural formula, this shampoo won’t leave your hair itching or flaky after use.

Redken Brews Daily Shampoo For Men

It might be tough to imagine beer having anything to do with hair. But that’s because you haven’t met Redken Brews. This is a lightweight daily shampoo that comes in a beer-bottle-shaped container. It contains crafted malt, which, along with protein and glycerin, will leave your hair hydrated, soft and shiny. This shampoo has become a cult favorite, and comes from a small brand that’s been in business since 1967. The smell is similar to aftershave, and lasts quite a while after the first wash.

Now that we’ve covered our favorites among the best men’s shampoos, it’s time for our breakdown of shampoos that target specific issues or types of hair. This list is intended for times when your hair or scalp is in need of immediate care and restoration, or if you want to take preventative measures such as protecting your hair from breakage, dryness or UV damage.

For Dandruff or Itchy Scalp

Head & Shoulders Itchy Scalp Care

Pyrithione zinc is the standard for dandruff care in many shampoo formulas, and it is the active ingredient in this Head & Shoulders product. Not only will this alleviate your dandruff (say goodbye to white flakes on your favorite jackets or shirts), but it will lessen the irritation that often accompanies dandruff.

Pyrithione zinc has antibacterial, antimicrobial and antifungal properties that treat the fungus or bacteria and prohibit yeast growth that cause dandruff on our scalp. Many of our scalp issues come from these bacteria or fungus that can thrive on our scalp. Zinc pyrithione is great for treating mild to moderate dandruff and is safe to use for most people. If you are concerned about skin reactions to the ingredient, consult with your doctor or test out the product on a small patch of skin beforehand.

NIOXIN Scalp Relief Kit for Sensitive, Dry and Itchy Scalp

With aloe vera and anti-inflammatory ingredients that soothe itchiness, this relief kit is aimed for men who have sensitive, dry or itchy scalps. Not only will this help with the annoying itch problem and bring you much-needed relief, but the ingredients will also help to make your hair smoother and softer, reducing hair roughness.

Note that this product isn’t just a shampoo; it is a three-step kit that includes shampoo, conditioner and a soothing serum. All three steps complement each other and should to be used together for best results.

Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Scalp Scrub Shampoo

Not all shampoos are made the same. Not all shampoos have charcoal and coconut oil as their main ingredients. But then again, not all shampoos are as great as Briogeo’s Scalp Revival.

The Biogeo Revival Scalp Scrub shampoo not only cleanses your hair; it also exfoliates and revives the pores on your scalp, promoting healthier hair with less breakage. It’s good for all types of hair, including curly and wavy hair, and even colored hair.

For Hair Growth

Lumin Keratin Recovery Shampoo

If you’re losing hair at an alarming rate, look for a shampoo that’s formulated specifically to tackle hair loss and boost hair growth. Its secret ingredient is green tea extracts, which help follicles to grow back stronger and healthier.

The combination of green tea and peppermint oil might be too much for highly sensitive scalps, but it’s a great combination that will leave your hair feeling and smelling fresh.

Korres Natural Magnesium and Wheat Protein Shampoo

Blame it on your genes. It’s difficult to reverse the effects of male hair loss once it has started. But a good hair growth shampoo can help to slow its effects, without needing to resort to surgical procedures like hair transplants.

This Korres shampoo features magnesium and wheat protein along with calcium and zinc to rejuvenate the pores and bring needed nutrients to your scalp, to encourage greater hair growth and production.

Pura d’Or Original Gold Label Anti-Hair Thinning Shampoo

The Pura d’Or Original Gold Label Anti-Hair Thinning Shampoo is a standout in the ever-growing list of men’s shampoos. It cleans hair of residue, product buildup, excess oil and debris, and it also prevents hair from becoming thinner or weaker.

If you have thin yet oily hair, it can be difficult to find a shampoo that is strong enough to cleanse fully while not damaging your sensitive hair strands or causing them to break. This shampoo is gaining a devoted following among those who have receding or balding hairlines.

Odele Volumizing Shampoo

We all want thicker, healthier hair with more volume. Shampoo companies know exactly what we want and they aren’t afraid to keep creating new products that promise ‘volume’ and ‘strengthening.’ But which shampoos really work?

We have tried our fair share of products on the market, and Odele’s Volumizing Shampoo gets a thumbs up from us for being decently priced, accessible and helpful in making thin hair look healthier and thicker.

For Extra Moisturization

American Crew Daily Moisturizing Shampoo

Does your hair look fried, dry or brittle from damage? If you frequently dye or perm your hair, or use heating tools, your hair’s health can be damaged, leaving it frizzy and dry. For hair that needs extra moisturization, look no further than American Crew’s Daily Moisturizing Shampoo.

This shampoo restores moisture to your hair as part of the American Crew line-up of hair care products.

Malin + Goetz Moisturizing Shampoo

This is one of the creamiest shampoos you’ll ever set eyes on. The rich formula brings extra moisture and hydration to your hair, especially if your hair is extremely dry. The amino acids and vitamin B5 in this formula will give your hair an extra boost of nutrition and shine.

The scent is highly praised by reviewers, and this product is a great choice for men who might not have time (or the patience) to always use conditioner separately from their shampoo.

Firsthand Hydrating Shampoo

This hydrating shampoo is extra gentle, so don’t expect super suds or a squeaky clean feeling that leaves your hair empty of all natural oils that help your hair to grow healthy and strong.

The formula leaves natural oils on the scalp and hair, and helps to restore their growth – something that might have been damaged by years of harsh chemicals. The shampoo hydrates while cleaning, so you won’t have to worry about your hair feeling greasy after this wash. The fragrance is reminiscent of a cologne, with a mix of bergamot and vetiver.

For Sun-Damaged Hair

Byrd Purifying Shampoo

If your hair’s damage caused by spending a lot of time in the sun (whether it’s from hitting the range, swimming or hard work outside), Byrd’s Purifying Shampoo contains UV protection for your hair.

Your skin isn’t the only thing that needs protection from the sun! Your hair can be easily damaged, especially if you are in the water. Use this special shampoo to protect yourself from sun damage that can lead to discoloration, dry and brittle hair, broken or split ends, thinning, and frizziness.

For Weakened Hair

Lab Series Age Rescue Densifying Shampoo

Often cited as one of the best shampoos for men, this shampoo’s secret ingredient is ginseng. Ginseng is used in herbal medications, foods and teas, but now you can reap the benefits of this wonderful root in your shampoo.

Granted, the smell is quite different from the traditional shampoos we’re used to, but that is outweighed by the benefits of ginseng. The only drawback of this shampoo is that it’s hard to find, often being out of stock in stores and online.

Kiehl’s Amino Acid Shampoo

Amino acids make us think back to chemistry class. But don’t be intimidated by the name of this shampoo. It simply means that the shampoo contains amino acids and wheat proteins that help to cleanse and condition hair, but with a mild formula that doesn’t irritate the scalp.

This shampoo is all about strengthening hair follicles, leaving it looking healthier than ever. It works best if you pair it with the conditioner, but it is also good enough to use on a daily basis. If you have sensitive skin, make sure you test the shampoo on a patch of skin before lathering it all over your scalp.

For Frizzy Hair

Living Proof No Frizz Shampoo

If you have thick hair, it can feel like a blessing or a curse depending on how well you can maintain it. On a bad day, your hair can feel heavy and unwieldy, making it hard to style.

Especially if you live in a humid area, frizz can be a major style killer. Living Proof’s No Frizz shampoo will help to tame the frizz and give you one less thing to worry about in the summertime. Unlike other frizz-prevention shampoos, this one is paraben-free, phthalate-free, sulfate-free and safe for chemically treated hair.

Charlotte Mensah Manketti Oil Shampoo

Never heard of Charlotte Mensah? We hadn’t either, before we started our intensive research into the absolute best shampoos for men. Charlotte Mensah is renowned for her products for afro hair. But this shampoo is also suitable for anyone with brittle or damaged frizzy hair, as its thick consistency makes it ideal for taming frizz.

For Oily Hair

L’Oréal Pure Resource Shampoo

The only thing difficult about this shampoo is the name. It makes cleansing and maintenance for oily men’s hair super easy. Usually, oily hair is caused by a combination of excess oil production and product buildup that doesn’t get washed away properly.

The shampoo will help wash away all unnecessary residue on your scalp and hair. However, be careful if your hair is dry, as this product could be too strong for your hair type. It’s best to use this shampoo every other day rather than as a daily product.

For Colored Hair

Aesop Classic Shampoo

You did it! You colored your hair, and finally managed to achieve that perfect shade. But now you have to make sure the color stays that way. As any dyed-hair brother can tell you, this is not as easy as it seems.

The worst enemy of colored hair is a bad shampoo that strips hair of all its color. Aesop’s Classic Shampoo not only protects the color from staying on your hair; it also protects it from damage due to the sun. When we receive extended exposure to the sun, the UVA and UVB rays damage our hair follicles and cuticles, leaving them dry. But when we color our hair, the UV rays from the sun break down the chemical bonds in the hair dye, causing the colors to fade more rapidly.

For Gray Hair

Pantene Silver Expressions, Purple Shampoo and Hair Toner

Purple shampoo is usually reserved for those with colored hair. But we have this on our list for those with both colored and natural gray or white hair, for its great ability to keep gray and white hair shiny and healthy. If your gray is thanks to the help of hair dyes, the purple pigment of this shampoo will keep the yellow tones neutralized, so that your color lasts longer.

Although this comes from Pantene, a household name in the shampoo business and a frequent occupant of drugstore shelves, this particular shampoo might be hard to find in your local stores. It can be purchased more easily online, if you’d like to give your silvers and grays an extra shine.

For Nature Aficionados

Mauli Rituals Grow Strong Shampoo

Health secrets from other cultures and long-standing traditions are making their way into mainstream markets, and we welcome them if they lead to healthy and shiny hair for men. Mauli Rituals utilizes botanicals (plant extracts) in its formula to bring the same (if not better) results as its chemical-heavy competitors. Some of its more interesting ingredients include turmeric, frankincense, argan and cedarwood.

These ingredients are intended to stimulate better blood circulation and better hair growth, and heal follicles that have been damaged by the sun or heat. It’s not your average shampoo, so we recommend finding this one in a store or reading the list of ingredients carefully before purchase. If you’re all about that holistic life, this may be the shampoo you’ve been looking for.

Rahua Classic Shampoo

Rahua is a New York-based brand that has sustainability as its core company value. This shampoo is made from ingredients that come from the Amazon rainforest. It contains botanicals and other natural ingredients that differentiate it from standard men’s shampoos.

It is a bit on the pricey side, but if you are looking to splurge on your hair care today, Rahua is a great place to start. It’s got a scent that reminds us of old barber shops where men came to get classic shaves, and is thus a throwback to the past while maintaining a sustainable future.

Christophe Robin Hydrating Shampoo Bar

I know we just gave you a long list of shampoos to replace your soap bar with, but hear us out. This shampoo bar is great for frequent travelers since it gets rid of the pesky liquid limitation issue. It also lasts longer and doesn’t come in a plastic bottle (for those of us who are trying to reduce our plastic usage). The formula is all-natural, making this shampoo bar not only good for the environment, but also great for our hair.

And there you have it! We’ve introduced 29 of the best shampoos for men. This is an extensive list, showing a bright future in the world of men’s hair care.

High-quality products for beautiful hair are now easily available for both men and women, and for a variety of different hair types and issues. Although it’s something easy to neglect, investing in a shampoo that’s best for your locks and scalp can be a great part of a holistic lifestyle that is focused on wellness and self-care.