The Best Ski Hats for All Your Snowy Getaways

If you’re planning a ski trip or any kind of snowy escape this season, then it’s time to start contemplating how to pack for the frigid climate. If you’re a skier or snowboarder (or if you’re just partaking in the après ski), then you already know the alpine essentials, including a chic snowsuit, a ski jacket, all the base layers and plenty of cozy sweaters. When it comes to ski gear, it’s all about staying as warm—and stylish—as possible, so don’t forget about the importance of cold weather accessories, like a high-quality winter hat. Indeed, a dependable ski hat is a must when packing for any snowy getaway; keeping your head warm is a non-negotiable when flying down the slopes.
There’s no shortage of stylish winter beanies and ski hats out there for every type of alpine escape, whether you’re looking for an insulating balaclava, a timeless cashmere cap, an adorable pom pom-adorned knit hat or any of the other chic iterations of the necessary winter accessory. For those that want a hat for while they’re actively participating in winter sports on the mountains, then make sure you’ve chosen headwear that will comfortably fit under your ski helmet, because safety *always* comes first. That means confirming your hat is helmet compatible, as well as both breathable and warm, like a separate detachable hood-like cap. If you’re looking for a more whimsical option for exploring a luxe ski resort, cozying up with a hot chocolate by a fire or making the most of that après ski life, then consider the many imaginative designs out there, including sherpa ear flap hats, rainbow-colored cashmere and embellished beanie hats.
Below, see all the best ski hats to shop for your next snowy getaway.
Bogner Berny Wool and Cashmere Blend hood
A knit hood is one of the best ways to wear a hat on the slopes; this Bogner silhouette provides extra warmth thanks to the wool and cashmere blend, and while it does come in a few different color options, the black is guaranteed to go with all your favorite ski ensembles. It easily fits right under your ski helmet, and looks quite chic once you’ve finished flying down the mountains for the day.
Moncler Virgin Wool & Cashmere Rib Beanie with Faux Fur Pom pom
Moncler’s adorable faux fur pom-adorned cuffed beanie works both on the slopes and strolling around the ski town, and the whimsical blue shade adds a fun yet versatile pop of color to your alpine aesthetic.
Perfect Moment Embroidered Striped Merino Wool Jacquard Balaclava
This merino wool balaclava is fashionable and functional, and will keep your face and ears nice and toasty on even the coldest of days. It has an opening for your eyes but keeps your mouth and nose covered, for optimal warmth.
Cordova Summit Wool-Blend Faux Shearling Hat
Cordova’s plush faux shearling wool-blend hat is definitely more of an après vibe; it won’t fit under your helmet, but it’s perfect for a casually glamorous post-ski moment, and the ear flaps promise to keep you extra cozy.
The North Face Whimzy Powder Hood
The North Face’s unisex fleece Powder Hood is perfect for a no-nonsense, helmet-compatible option.
Turtle Fur Wide Headband
Okay, so a headband isn’t *technically* a hat, but it serves a similar purpose while hitting your favorite alpine runs. This wide headband is fitted but not too tight, to keep your ears covered and your hair out of your face. It wicks moisture and is quick drying, too.
Apparis Snowball Trapper Hat
Make a statement in this blush pink faux fur trapper hat, for the ultimate ski bunny look.
Moncler Grenoble Appliquéd Ribbed Wool Beanie
Go for a winter white vibe in Moncler’s ribbed wool beanie, which adds a polished touch to your snowy ensemble both on and off the slopes.
Head Lindsey Beanie
The double faux fur poms add a splash of playfulness to this traditional black beanie, from Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn’s collection with Head.
Turtle Fur Brain Shroud
If you’re looking for a serious business skull cap to wear while flying down the slopes, look no further than this Turtle Fur style. It’s insulating but also moisture-wicking, so you’ll be warm and dry.
Balmain Ribbed Wool and Cashmere Blend Pom Beanie
Make a splash with your mountain style in this bold Balmain cashmere-blend beanie, with a striped cuff and hot pink pom pom.
Patagonia Overlook Merino Wool Liner Beanie
Patagonia’s lightweight jersey-knit liner beanie can be worn alone or layered under a hat or helmet. It’s a true sporty powerhouse, as the wool blend is naturally odor-resistant, as well as antimicrobial and temperature-regulating.
Canada Goose Arctic Merino Wool Toque Beanie
Canada Goose’s unisex merino wool beanie is just as suitable for a mountain run as it is for all your cold weather excursions. It comes in a few shades, but we’re feeling this pretty pastel yellow—it brightens up any outfit, but is still super versatile.
Brodie Cashmere Après Hat
Let everyone know your permanent après feelings with this buttery soft cashmere hat.
Fusalp Sully Beanie
Fusalp is known for their iconic one-piece ski suits, and they also make extremely chic accessories, like this logo-emblazoned wool hat.
Hunter Cable Stitch Beanie with Faux Fur Pom
You can’t go wrong with a classic black knit beanie, like this timeless Hunter topper, complete with a faux fur pom and a ribbed cuff that gives extra coverage over your ears.