The Best Ski Hats for All Your Snowy Getaways

If you’re planning a ski trip or any kind of snowy escape this season, then it’s time to start contemplating how to pack for the frigid climate. If you’re a skier or snowboarder (or if you’re just partaking in the après ski), then you already know the alpine essentials, including a chic snowsuit, a ski jacket, all the base layers and plenty of cozy sweaters. When it comes to ski gear, it’s all about staying as warm—and stylish—as possible, so don’t forget about the importance of cold weather accessories, like a high-quality winter hat. Indeed, a dependable ski hat is a must when packing for any snowy getaway; keeping your head warm is a non-negotiable when flying down the slopes.

There’s no shortage of stylish winter beanies and ski hats out there for every type of alpine escape, whether you’re looking for an insulating balaclava, a timeless cashmere cap, an adorable pom pom-adorned knit hat or any of the other chic iterations of the necessary winter accessory. For those that want a hat for while they’re actively participating in winter sports on the mountains, then make sure you’ve chosen headwear that will comfortably fit under your ski helmet, because safety *always* comes first. That means confirming your hat is helmet compatible, as well as both breathable and warm, like a separate detachable hood-like cap. If you’re looking for a more whimsical option for exploring a luxe ski resort, cozying up with a hot chocolate by a fire or making the most of that après ski life, then consider the many imaginative designs out there, including sherpa ear flap hats, rainbow-colored cashmere and embellished beanie hats.

Below, see all the best ski hats to shop for your next snowy getaway.

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.