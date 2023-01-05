The Best Ski Jackets to Keep You Warm and Stylish on the Slopes

Finding the perfect ski jacket isn’t as simple as bringing along your favorite winter puffer for a trip to the slopes. The ultimate ski jacket isn’t just about warmth (though that’s definitely a necessity!); it also needs to keep you dry and comfortable while heading up the ski lift and breezing down the mountain. And, of course, you want a stylish topper, because gone are the days when traveling on a skip trip meant packing the equivalent of a sleeping bag in clothing form.
The best ski jackets are a seamless blend of fashion and functionality; they have all the technical aspects you want, including weather-resistant technology, insulating features and pockets for all the essentials you’ll need on the slopes, like your ski pass and goggles. These ski jackets will keep you warm in frigid temps, of course, but should also be breathable, so you’re not sticky or uncomfortable, all while looking the part. You also want a ski jacket that won’t constrict your movements while flying down the mountain; not only is that rather uncomfortable, but it’s also a safety issue.
If you’re heading to the slopes on a dreamy ski trip this year, then it’s time to consider adding to your alpine wardrobe with a stylish new ski jacket. Whether you’re zooming down a black diamond or sticking to the bunny slopes, we found all the best ski jackets that will promise to keep you warm, snug and chic on the mountains…or just for that après-ski lifestyle.
The Best Stylish Ski Jackets
Perfect Moment Juniper Duvet Ski Jacket
Perfect Moment is one of the buzziest skiwear designers out there; if you scroll through Instagram, you’re sure to spot your favorite fashionistas sporting the brand while hitting the slopes. This chic white jacket features a bold black stripe and padded waistband.
Rudsak Marcy Ski Jacket
Make a statement in this shiny silver-and-black parka, which is made using a power stretch fabric that promises to keep you warm in temperatures as low as -13 Fahrenheit. It has a removable hood as well as a flattering detachable belt, plus an inner snowguard, storm cuffs and waterproof zippers.
Outdoor Research Snowcrew Reveler Jacket
Keep it simple in this classic black waterproof snow jacket, which has an insulted exterior chest pocket to safely store your phone as well as a key clip pocket for your ski pass.
Erin Snow + Net Sustain Diana Hooded Belted Recycled Ski Jacket
This timeless black jacket has us ready to book a ski trip ASAP. The eco-friendly waterproof coat is made out of an insulating recycled shell, with a super flattering narrow fit and belted waist.
Aether Bancroft Snow Jacket
Opt for the winter white vibes in this ski puffer, which packs a whole lot of punch in a minimalist aesthetic. This jacket is waterproof, wind-resistant and insulated with grey-goose down, with an adjustable hem and multiple hidden zippered pockets. It has a snow skirt to prevent powder from creeping inside, but it also zips out in case it’s a less snowy day. And don’t forget about safety; the jacket has a rescue reflector feature at the back of the neck.
Cordova Meribel Hooded Quilted Down Ski Jacket
A bold red coat is a sure way to stand out from the crowds on the slopes; this quilted ski puffer is made of a water-resistant shell and has an internal powder skirt.
Eddie Bauer BC Fineline Jacket
This brightly-colored jacket has all the bells and whistles you want from the ultimate ski coat, including three-layer waterproof technology, pit zips, a removable powder skirt, helmet-compatible hood and plenty of compartments and pockets. It’s also equipped with a Recco detector, which emits a directional radar beam, just in case you go a little too far into the less-traveled mountain terrain.
Goldbergh Bombardino Metallic Down Ski Jacket
The metallic fabric offers an unexpected, stylish twist on the traditional ski coat, plus it’s water-resistant, filled with insulating down and has an anti-odor feature, so you won’t have to worry about any sweaty scent while enjoying your best après-ski life.
Bogner Fire+ Ice Trish-d Convertible Quilted Ripstop Down Ski Jacket
Bogner has long been one of the gold standard brands of stylish skiwear. This particular bomber jacket-inspired down coat is one of the lighter options, but it’ll keep you snug and dry on the slopes. The sleeves actually zip off to transform the jacket into a short-sleeved look, if you’re so inclined.
Arc'teryx Sentinel Jacket
This no-nonsense, ultra-durable black jacket offers a comfy, roomy fit, plus it has a helmet-compatible hood.
Moncler Grenoble Goncelin Jacket
This stylish navy Moncler jacket features a water-resistant, insulating shell that promises to keep you dry and warm on the slopes, while still having a true fashion moment. A black belt cinches in the waist on this navy jacket, while the collar and stretch cuffs will keep you snug and cozy.
Fusalp Regina Jacket
This sleek quilted ski jacket is carefully constructed from water-repellent material that will protect the wearer from even the coldest of temperatures, while the cinched belt adds a flattering and feminine touch to the look.
Bogner Alaja-D Alaja-d Belted Faux Fur-Trimmed Recycled Satin Ski Jacket
Add a touch of balletcore to your ski aesthetic with this recycled satin quilted snow coat, which is super warm and incredibly stylish, complete with faux fur trim, a flattering belted waist and ski pass pocket on the sleeve.
Farm Rio Black Graphic Toucans Ski Puffer Jacket
Don’t shy away from colorful prints on the slopes—instead, embrace bright colors and patterns, like this whimsical printed Farm Rio ski coat.
Apparis Odin Ski Jacket
It turns out sportswear can be plenty elegant, like with Apparis’ chic metallic ski coat, complete with a belted waist and faux fur (removable!) collar.