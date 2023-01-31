The Most Decadent Chocolate Gifts for the Sweetest Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and what better way to celebrate February 14 than with a delightful chocolate treat? Whether you’re a fervent Valentine’s Day enthusiast or have more complicated feelings about Cupid’s favorite time of the year, surely everyone can agree that this particular day is the perfect time to indulge in the most delicious chocolate confections, both as a treat for all your loved ones and, of course, for yourself.
Indeed, when it comes to shopping for Valentine’s Day gifts, sometimes you have to remember that certain V-day presents (like chocolate boxes!) are classics for a reason. That doesn’t mean you should be a total lackluster cliché and walk into your local drugstore at 7 pm on February 13, scouring the half-empty shelves for a discounted heart-shaped box. Instead, spoil your favorite people with gourmet chocolate gift sets, decadent chocolate bars or luxurious chocolate truffles. There’s a delicious sweet treat for every type of chocoholic, from praline creations and peanut butter-filled bonbons to almond brittle and classic dark chocolate. If you’re not sure what kind of cocoa your Valentine is partial to, then go for an indulgent gift box with every type imaginable—surely you’ll be able to help them out when it comes to taste testing. Below, see the best Valentine’s Day chocolate boxes and treats for the sweetest February 14—all of which you can order online before that V-day deadline.
All the most delicious and delightful chocolate treats to indulge in this Valentine’s Day.
La Maison du Chocolat The Heart Collection Gift Box 14-Piece
When it comes to gourmet chocolates, it’s hard to beat anything from La Maison du Chocolat. This 14-piece chocolate heart box includes ganache, pralines, heart bouchée and the French chocolatiers’ Maison Amandas.
Kohler Chocolate 9-Piece Variety Terrapins
This nine-chocolate gift box includes Kohler’s original buttery terrapins as well as samplings of the java, blackstrap and peanut butter varieties.
Igourmet Chocolate Bars of the World Gift Box
This gift box is filled with five different chocolate candy bars, featuring Belgian chocolate, Swiss chocolate and a black fig pistachio dark chocolate bar.
Dylan's Candy Bar Chocolate Lovers Tackle Box
Why pick just one type of chocolate when you can have a whole array of chocolatey treats? This inventive box of chocolates is for the serious chocolate lover, with options like dark chocolate and milk chocolate toffee balls, white chocolate-covered pretzel balls and white chocolate-covered almond brittle, milk chocolate sea salt caramel pretzels and so many more treats to satiate any sweet tooth.
Compartes 40-Piece Truffles Limited Valentine's Day Chocolate Box Red Edition
What better way to say “I love you” than with a ridiculously extravagant, 40-piece chocolate truffle gift set? It’s the perfect gift, with an array of Compartes’ signature chocolate truffles, all in a limited edition red box.
Bridgewater Chocolate Chocolate-Covered Cherry Hearts
This 12-piece Valentine’s Day chocolate gift set is a twist on the classic treat; Amarena cherries are coated with dark chocolate and layered on a milk chocolate base, for a true gourmand situation.
Kokak Chocolates Hearts on Fire Chocolate Collection
Embrace the Valentine’s Day spirit with this truffle-filled heart-shaped chocolate box. It has every type of chocolate you could dream of, though the raspberry jam and hazelnut praline ganache, as well as the sea salt caramel and milk chocolate hearts, are a definite standout.
Flair Chocolatier Marble Box of Chocolate Truffles
Spoil your loved ones with the most luxurious chocolate box option out there—that is, an actual marble box filled with indulgent chocolate truffles. It’s a serious upgrade from those flimsy cardboard boxes, and we love that it’s meant to be reused, perhaps as a new addition to the home decor situation.
Kollar Chocolates Oreo Cookie Truffles
Think of these cookies and cream truffles as the fancy, gift-worthy version of your favorite Oreo snack.
Seattle Chocolate Berry in Love Gift Set
This Valentine’s Day, go all out with a luxe gift basket; this one is filled with so many chocolate options, from a mango plantain bar and truffle option to orange blossom espresso and black fig pistachio.
Harry & David Sea Salt Caramels Gift Box
You don’t *have* to go with an aggressive Valentine’s Day heart-shaped everything; instead, consider going with a classic option like this 20-piece box of chocolate-covered caramels.
Godiva Milk Chocolate Covered Strawberries
Don’t forget about a good old fashion chocolate-covered strawberry, okay? It’s the best chocolate delivery your Valentine could ever hope for.
Jacques Torres Assorted Bonbons
Who better to turn to for all your Valentine’s Day chocolate gifting than Mr. Chocolate himself, Jacques Torres? This chocolate assortment includes an array of the chocolatier’s best-selling bonbons, with classic flavors like hazelnut and caramel as well as creative inventions, such as the Love Bug (key lime ganache and white chocolate) and Love Potion #9.
L.A. Burdick Chocolates Chocolate-Covered Marzipan
Just because somebody’s vegan or dairy-free doesn’t mean you can’t find a delicious chocolate treat for Valentine’s Day—just look at these delightful chocolate-covered marzipan boxes.
Knipschildt Chocolatier Signature Collection
Who wouldn’t be impressed upon opening these artisanal, hand-painted chocolates? If you’re looking for more inventive flavors, you won’t be disappointed, with varieties like strawberry and lemon thyme white chocolate ganache, Madagascar pickled green peppercorn white chocolate ganache and rosemary-infused caramel milk chocolate with mushroom salt.