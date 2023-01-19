All the Best Valentine’s Day Cocktails to Toast the Most Romantic Time of Year

No matter your feelings towards Valentine’s Day, there’s no denying that it’s the best time of year to celebrate every type of love, whether that’s romantic or platonic. February 14 is just around the corner, so get ready to raise a glass to Cupid’s favorite time with a festive, fun and flirty Valentine’s Day-approved cocktail.

Sure, chocolates and roses might be the most obvious treats when it comes to Valentine’s Day, but a cheerful, on-theme, fun drink is also a lovely way to celebrate. If you’re staying in on Valentine’s Day (or just want to whip up an enticing red or pink cocktails at any time of the year), then consider these delicious concoctions, which are *so* easy to make at home right now, and also happen to be a delightful option for both a romantic candlelit Valentine’s Day dinner, a cozy brunch or a Galentine’s soirée. There’s a Valentine’s Day cocktail recipe for everyone, from bubbly beverages and classic cocktails to fruity concoctions and love potion-worthy pink drinks. Champagne cocktails are always a treat, or go for an on-trend espresso martini, or perhaps an already perfectly pink cosmopolitan for every type of v-day imaginable.

Below, see the best cocktail recipes for Valentine’s Day.

All the Best Valentine’s Day Cocktail Recipes

Make Me Blush

Ingredients:

1 oz Svedka Peach Vodka

.5 oz cranberry juice

.5 oz orange juice

.5 oz triple sec

Directions:

Pour Svedka Peach, cranberry juice, orange juice and triple sec into a shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously; strain into a martini glass. Garnish with a peach slice.

Cîroc French Passion

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Cîroc Passion

1 oz pineapple juice

.75 oz hibiscus syrup

.75 oz lemon juice

Champagne or sparkling wine

Edible flowers, for garnish

Directions:

Add vodka, pineapple juice, hibiscus syrup and lemon juice into a shaker. Add ice and shake for eight to 10 seconds. Double strain into a coupe glass and top off with champagne or sparkling wine and garnish with edible flower.

Red Raspberry

Ingredients:

2 oz El Tequileño Reposado Gran Reserva

1 oz freshly squeezed lime juice

.5 oz raspberry liqueur

.5 oz agave syrup

2 oz cranberry juice

6 raspberries

Directions:

Add all ingredients into a shaker over cubed ice. Shake until cold. Strain into a highball glass over cubed ice. Add raspberry or edible flower garnish.

Malibu Strawberry Spritz

Ingredients:

.85 oz Malibu Strawberry

3.4 oz sparkling wine

.85 oz soda water

Directions:

Pour all ingredients into a glass with ice, stir to combine.

Nolet’s Silver Rose Gimlet

Ingredients:

1 oz Nolet’s Silver Gin

1 oz fresh lemonade

.5 oz elderflower liqueur

.5 oz fresh lime juice

Rose petals, for garnish

Directions:

Add ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into a martini glass. Garnish with rose petals.

Tea Royale

Courtesy Nordic Hotels and Resorts property Sommerro

“The most appropriate drink for Valentine’s Day is red and bubbly. You and your better half deserve our modern twist on the classic Kir Royale with luxurious sparkling green tea, earthy blackcurrant and zesty citrus notes,” said Loukia Blouti, Head Bar Manager at Sommerro.

Ingredients:

.5 oz premium quality creme de cassis

.5 oz of lime juice

Sparkling green tea

Directions:

Combine creme de cassis and lime juice into a highball glass with quality ice and stir. Top with sparkling green tea.

Espresso Martini

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Zacapa No.23 Rum

1.5 oz espresso

.25 oz simple syrup

Coffee beans, for garnish

Directions:

Add rum, simple syrup and espresso to cocktail shaker with ice; shake hard. Double strain into a chilled martini or coupe glass dusted with cocoa. Garnish with coffee beans.

Pink Peanut Butter Passion

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

3/4 oz raspberry liqueur

1 oz half and half

Raspberries, for garnish

Directions:

Add all ingredients to a shaker and shake vigorously. Double strain and pour into a coupe. Garnish with fresh raspberries.

Aragua’s Romance

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Santa Teresa 1796

.5 oz Capelleti Apertivo

.25 oz spiced pineapple syrup

.5 oz red wine

Rose petal, for garnish

Directions:

Add all ingredients into mixing glass, excluding red wine, add ice and stir for 20 seconds. Pour into rocks glass over large Ice cube, top with red wine floater and garnish with a rose petal.

Kim Crawford Rosé Mimosa

Ingredients:

1/4 cup and 2 tbsp sugar

1/4 cup and 2 tbsp water

1 bottle Kim Crawford Rosé Wine

1/2 bottle Ruffino Prosecco

8 rosemary sprigs, for garnish

Directions:

In a small saucepan, bring sugar and water to a boil. Simmer for five minutes, until dissolved. Let cool and then mix in rosé. Freeze in a loaf pan, breaking up occasionally until frozen solid. Process in batches in a food processor until smooth, then freeze again until firm. Scoop into coupe glasses and pour over Prosecco. Garnish with rosemary; serve immediately.

Grand Margarita

Ingredients:

1 oz Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge

1 oz tequila

.5 oz fresh lime juice

Ice cubes

Lime, for garnish

Directions:

Fill a wide, shallow dish with 2 to 3 millimeters of fine salt. Cut a lime in half; rub around half of the rim of a margarita glass. Cut a thin, crosswise slice from one of the lime halves for garnish. Holding glass upside down, dip the wet portion into the salt. Shake Grand Marnier, tequila and lime juice with ice in a cocktail shaker. Strain into glass and garnish with lime.

Love That About You

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Absolut Elyx

.75 oz. Ramazzotti Rosato

.75 oz lemon

.75 oz grapefruit

.75 oz lavender syrup

3 oz sparkling wine

Directions:

Add sparkling wine to the bottom of a footed pilsner glass. Shake ingredients in a cocktail shaker, double strain into the glass. Express lemon.

Pomegranate Sour Heart

Ingredients:

2 oz Stranahan’s Blue Peak

.75 oz fresh lemon juice

.75 oz fresh orange juice

1 egg white

.5 oz pomegranate grenadine

Directions:

Add Stranahan’s Blue Peak, lemon juice, orange juice, egg white and pomegranate grenadine into a shaker. Shake and strain into a coupe glass; garnish with an orange twist.

21Seeds Negroni

Ingredients:

1.5 oz 21Seeds Valencia Orange Tequila

.5 oz Campari

.5 oz sweet vermouth

.5 oz fresh orange juice

Orange rind, for garnish

Directions:

Combine all ingredients and stir with ice. Pour over fresh ice; garnish with orange rind.

Grey Goose Essences Strawberry and Lemongrass Fizz

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Grey Goose Essences Strawberry & Lemongrass

4.5 oz soda water

Fresh strawberries

Lemongrass

Lemon twist

Directions:

Fill a chilled glass with cubed ice. Add Grey Goose and then top with soda water. Garnish with lemongrass, fresh strawberry and a lemon twist.

Floradora

Ingredients:

4 oz Hendrick’s Gin

2 oz fresh lime juice

1 oz raspberry syrup

Ginger beer

Raspberry and cucumber, for garnish

Directions:

Combine all ingredients, except for ginger beer, into a cocktail shaker with ice. Strain two highball glasses filled with ice; top each with ginger beer. Gently stir to combine; garnish with raspberry and cucumber.

Lady in Red

Ingredients:

1 part Sipsmith London Dry Gin

1 part Sipsmith Sloe Gin

1/2 part lemon juice

1 egg white

1 bar spoon raspberry syrup

Fresh raspberry, for garnish

Directions:

Add all ingredients into a cocktail shaker; combine and dry shake. Add ice and shake again. Double strain into a chilled glass and garnish with raspberry.

Sweetheart Spritz

Ingredients:

1.5 oz St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur

3 oz Pét-Nat Sparkling Rosé

2 drops Miracle Mile Yuzu Bitters

Club soda

Fresh raspberries

Basil, for garnish

Directions:

In cocktail shaker, muddle the raspberries and then add St. Germain, Pét-Nat and bitters. Shake; pour into a Collins glass over ice. Top with club soda; garnish with fresh basil.

Wendy Bird

Ingredients:

2 oz Vera Wang Party Prosecco

1 oz soda water

0.25 Bianco Bitter Liqueur

.5 oz lemon juice

.5 oz sage syrup (to make: boil water with sage for 15 minutes. Add equal parts sugar to mixture. Mix, let cool.)

1 oz pear juice

3 to 4 pieces sage

Directions:

Combine all ingredients, except for soda water and Prosecco, into a shaker. Shake and then strain into a flute. Top with a splash of soda water and 2 ounces of Prosecco. Garnish with fresh piece of sage.

Pretty in Pink

Ingredients:

.13 oz Ramazzotti Apertivo Rosato

.75 oz blueberry lavender simple syrup

1 oz egg white

2 oz Casa Rica Rosado

Directions:

Shake all ingredients; strain over ice. Drip four to six drops of Better Bitters Hibiscus Verbena on top.

Glendalough Rose Gin and Tonic

Ingredients:

2 oz Glendalough Rose Gin

Tonic water

Lime wedge and mint spring, for garnish

Directions:

Add gin to a wine glass filled with ice. Top with tonic water; garnish with lime and mint.

D’ussé Cherry On Top

Ingredients:

2 oz D’ussé VSOP Cognac

.75 oz sherry

3 dashes Bittercube Jamaican #2 Bitters

Directions:

Add all ingredients into a mixing glass with ice. Stir with a bar spoon until cold. Strain into a chilled Nick & Nora glass.

Cointreau Pink Margarita

Ingredients:

1 oz Cointreau

2 oz tequila

1 oz fresh lime juice

Grapefruit soda

Directions:

Add Cointreau, tequila and lime juice to a shaker. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Top with grapefruit soda.

White Haute Chocolate

Ingredients:

1 part Glenfiddich 14

1 pinch sea salt

8 parts milk

8 parts white chocolate

Star anise

Directions:

Heat milk and white chocolate in a pot until melted. Add a pinch of sea salt. Pour into mug and add Glenfiddich 14. Garnish with star anise.

Garden of Legacy

Ingredients:

1.35 oz Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old

1 oz pink grapefruit juice

1.4 oz sugar syrup

Pinch of sea salt

Soda water or tonic water

Pink grapefruit wedge

Directions:

Combine all ingredients into a tall glass, add ice. Top with soda or tonic. Garnish with a pink grapefruit wedge.

Rosa Romance

Ingredients:

1 oz gin

.5 oz Grand Marnier

2 dashes orange bitters

Rosa Regale Red

Directions:

Pour gin of choice into a glass. Add Grand Mariner and orange bitters. Top with two to three ounces of Rosa Regale.

Cupid’s Arrow

Ingredients:

2 1/2 oz Noilly Prat Original Dry

2/3 oz blood orange juice

1/4 oz lemon juice

1/4 oz demerara syrup

1 dash orange bitters

1 spring rosemary, for garnish

Directions:

Build drink in a Collins glass with crushed ice. Add more crushed ice on top and garnish with rosemary spring.

Malfy Rosa Gin and Tonic

Ingredients:

1 part Malfy Gin Rosa

3 parts premium tonic water

Pink grapefruit wheel and rosemary sprig, for garnish

Directions:

Build ingredients in a Copa glass with cubed ice. Stir gently to combine. Garnish with grapefruit wheel and rosemary sprig.

Kiss Me Paloma

Ingredients:

2 oz Lalo Tequila

1.5 oz fresh grapefruit juice

3 oz sparkling water

.5 oz fresh lime juice

.5 oz agave syrup

Pinch of salt

Lime wedge, for garnish

Directions:

Add tequila, grapefruit juice, lime juice, agave syrup and a pinch of salt to a shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into an ice-filled Collins glass with a salted rim. Top with sparkling water and garnish with lime wedge.

Third Wheel

Ingredients:

2 parts Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

1/2 part dry curacao

1/2 part lemon juice

Orange peel, for garnish

Directions:

Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice; shake until chilled. Fine strain into a coupe glass with a half-sugar rim. Garnish with orange peel.

