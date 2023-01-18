Lifestyle

The Ultimate Valentine’s Day Gift Guide for the Most Stylish Woman

All the best Valentine's Day gifts that she'll absolutely love.

By
The Ultimate Valentine’s Day Gift Guide for the Most Stylish Woman
valentine's day gift guide ideas
Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. Morgan Halberg | Observer

Valentine’s Day is nearly upon us, which means that if you haven’t already, it’s time to start the search for a thoughtful gift for the special woman in your life. Whether you’re shopping for your girlfriend, wife, sister, mother or best friend, use this February 14 to show the loveliest ladies just how much you care. A handwritten letter and a bouquet of deep red roses are always nice ideas for a Valentine’s Day gift, but remember that it’s noted and appreciated when you go above and beyond for your loved ones—and FYI, that means no Amazon gift cards or leftover bags of candy!

Instead of waiting until the last minute, take the time to find her a special and unique gift that she’ll truly treasure. If you’re out of gift ideas or just haven’t had a spare minute since the start of the new year to locate the perfect present just yet, don’t stress! We’ve done the hard work for you, and found all the best gifts that the most stylish woman will absolutely adore on Valentine’s Day. Whether you’re on the hunt for a romantic gift for a big date night or want to find a sweet keepsake for that Galentine’s Day fête, we’ve got you covered. From the most luxurious perfume and diamond studs to a rose gold watch and silky pajama set, these are the sweet Valentine’s Day gifts that she’s sure to love.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.

The Best Valentine's Day Gift Ideas for Her

Don’t rely on a Valentine’s Day card alone to say, “here’s what I love about you.”

  • Eberjey.

    Eberjey Gisele Shortie Short Pajama Set

    There’s a reason the ‘Gisele’ is a bestseller at Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s, and nearly every other retailer to carry the Eberjey line: this comfy, adorable pajama set is the most stylish way to go to bed. If lingerie isn’t your speed—or you’re looking for a non-romantic, unique gift for a loved one or best friend—these pajamas show you care.

    $118, Shop Now
  • Diptyque.

    Diptyque Tuberose Candle

    A Diptyque candle is a tried and true classic, and tuberose is a perfect scent for Valentine’s Day—and year-round. Splurge on the new, enamel vessel version of the floral scent, which she’s sure to light every single day (and remember your thoughtful gift in the process).

    $200, Shop Now
  • Birdies.

    Birdies The Swan in Blossom Crystal Bracelet

    Not only are these pink-toned, jewel-embellished mules from Meghan Markle-approved brand Birdies incredibly chic, but they’re also über comfortable.

    $165, Shop Now
  • Chanel.

    Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet Luminous Matte Lip Color

    Chanel just debuted a new collection of luxe, velvety matte lip colors, including this gorgeous shade of deep red. Few women will object to receiving such indulgent beauty products.

    $45, Shop Now
  • Donni.

    Donni Sweater Beanie

    A rose pink beanie with a ladylike pearl accent to keep warm all season long.

    $42, Shop Now
  • Knesko.

    Knesko Rose Quartz Heart Gua Sha

    Upgrade her next at-home spa day with this heart-shaped, rose quartz gua sha stone massager, for the ultimate in luxurious self-care.

    $65, Shop Now
  • Jillian Dempsey.

    Jillian Dempsey Gold Bar

    Beauty connoisseurs swear by this 24-karat gold-plated vibrating bar from celebrity makeup artist Jillian Dempsey, which is exclusively sourced from Japan and helps smooth and sculpt your face. It’ll seriously elevate her skincare routine.

    $195, Shop Now
  • Vice Wines.

    Vice Wines Love is Blind Tasting Kit

    This three-bottle gift set of vino comes with everything you need for a blind DIY wine tasting, for a truly interactive wine experience at your next date night.

    $140, Shop Now
  • Losano.

    Losano Rest Easy Leggings

    A cozy pair of blush pink joggers are a lounging staple, and this particular style happens to be sustainably made.

    $149, Shop Now
  • Brodie Cashmere.

    Brodie Cashmere Bonny Bobble Jumper

    A cream-colored cashmere sweater with subtle balloon sleeves is a sleek and elegant addition to her closet.

    $475, Shop Now
  • Aerin.

    Aerin Modern Shagreen Large Jewelry Box

    A gorgeous, blush pink embossed jewelry box is the most stylish way to store all her bangles and baubles.

    $575, Shop Now
  • Heritage Jewelry.

    Heritage Jewelry Heart Chain Ring

    This 18-karat yellow gold ring features a red enamel heart that’s already sure to be a hit on its own, though you can go above and beyond by adding a custom touch, like her zodiac sign.

    $3,000, Shop Now
  • Chantecaille.

    Chantecaille Darby Rose

    A rose perfume doesn’t have to be a cliché for Valentine’s Day. Chantecaille’s delicate Darby Rose fragrance blends raspberry, lemon, Bulgarian rose and pink magnolia with a hint of sandalwood, for a unique twist on the classic scent.

    $210, Shop Now
  • Perrier-Jouet.

    Perrier-Jouët Belle Epoque Rosé 2013

    She deserves the absolute best, and you can’t beat Perrier-Jouët Belle Epoque Rosé Champagne, for the perfect bubbly Valentine’s Day toast.

    $360, Shop Now
  • Godiva.

    Godiva Valentine's Day Fabric Heart Chocolate Gift Box

    Skip the last-minute drugstore-stop treats and gift her this decadent 37-piece chocolate gift box. Even the most discerning of foodies will appreciate such a sampler (as will her sweet tooth!).

    $110, Shop Now
  • Charlotte Tilbury.

    Charlotte Tilbury Limitless Lucky Lipstick

    A sophisticated red lip is a must this time of year, and this chic matte ruby shade is long-lasting and comes in a very on-theme kiss-covered tube. It’s a beauty product she’s sure to love.

    $34, Shop Now
  • Villeroy & Boch.

    Villeroy & Boch La Boule in Memphis

    The ultimate hostess will so appreciate this elegant two-person tableware set that comes with flat bowls, regular bowls, plates and a serving platter, all of which neatly stack into a chic vessel. It’s ideal if you want to have romantic night in instead of dining out this year.

    $349.99, Shop Now
  • Clé de Peau Beauté.

    Clé de Peau Beauté Lipstick

    Don’t worry about sifting through Sephora, because the beauty lover will adore this dusty pink lipstick, which is the missing last touch for that effortless, no-makeup look.

    $65, Shop Now
  • Casper.

    Casper Silk Pillowcase

    She’ll have the sweetest of dreams once she starts using this silk pillowcase.

    $71.10, Shop Now
  • Gucci.

    Gucci Jackie 1961 Small Leather Bag

    A classic leather bag, like this elegant Gucci option, is a forever piece that’s the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for the woman with the most timeless style.

    $2,950, Shop Now
  • Brooklinen.

    Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe

    A plush robe is key for any and all self-care.

    $99, Shop Now
  • Aerie.

    Aerie Offline PartyFavor High Waisted Flare Legging

    A chic and comfy pair of on-trend flared leggings (that happen to look like *real* pants) are sure to be in constant rotation in her everyday wardrobe.

    $64.95, Shop Now
  • Apple.

    Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

    Upgrade her tech situation with the sleek, noise-canceling Airpods Max headphones—they’re a dream for travel and everyday.

    $499.99, Shop Now
  • Brightland.

    Brightland The Artist Capsule Olive Oils

    Olive oil is such a thoughtful gift—it’s something that pretty much everyone uses regularly, and this particular gift set is a unique take on the usual offerings, as it includes four infused olive oils. Each bottle is different, and also features a special artist-designed label. Oh, and they also happen to be Oprah-approved.

    $160, Shop Now
  • Maison Francis Kurkdjian.

    Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Scented Body Oil

    Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s Baccarat Rouge 540 fragrance has built quite the cult following, and the body oil version of the scent is so unexpected, in the best way.

    $195, Shop Now
  • Venus et Fleur.

    Venus et Fleur Petit Love Locks Box

    Sure, flowers are nice, but what about gifting her 30 gorgeous roses that will stay fresh for over a year, all in the prettiest little chest.

    $499, Shop Now
  • Another Tomorrow.

    Another Tomorrow Cashmere Ribbed Sweater

    A buttery soft cashmere sweater is a key component of any winter capsule wardrobe, and we love that this pretty blush shade also works as we head into the first days of spring.

    $650, Shop Now
  • Amaffi.

    Amaffi Amor and Psychea Perfume

    The luxury-loving, beauty product-adoring lady will truly cherish this ridiculously lavish Amaffi perfume, with a dreamy aroma of tuberose, gardenia and amber in a gorgeous, heart-shaped glass bottle. It’s a total splurge, but she deserves it.

    $5,200 Shop Now
  • Hanky Panky.

    Hanky Panky 3-Pack Supima Cotton Low-Rise Thongs with Contrast Trim

    These Valentine’s-themed, cotton Hanky Pankys are comfy and cute; the heart print is so sweet for the holiday, while the pink and white are good everyday staples in her lingerie drawer.

    $73, Shop Now
  • Cartier.

    Cartier Ballon Bleu de Cartier 18-Karat Rose Gold and Diamond Watch

    The woman who you think already has everything will absolutely adore this stunning rose gold and diamond Cartier timepiece.

    $38,600, Shop Now
  • Vehla.

    Vehla Willow Sunglasses

    She’ll love this chic pair of retro-inspired shades.

    $180, Shop Now
  • Bleusalt.

    Bleusalt The 2 Yard Wrap

    A soft and luxe wrap is the perfect accessory for any outfit, and also happens to be a very convenient travel accessory, for all those trips you two have planned this year.

    $100, Shop Now
  • Away.

    Away The Bigger Carry-On: Aluminum Edition Rose Gold

    Not only is this rose gold aluminum carry-on suitcase both durable and functional, it’s also just really pretty to look at and stands out in a crowd…which is especially helpful when searching for luggage in the airport!

    $665, Shop Now
  • Cosori.

    Cosori Lite 4.0-Quart Smart Air Fryer

    Air fryers aren’t new by any means, but they’re still only growing in popularity thanks to their versatility and convenience. Cosori’s latest ultra-lightweight air fryer has smart technology capabilities and is super sleek and petite, which is optimal for those with smaller kitchens (and far more practical than any waffle maker).

    $99.99, Shop Now
  • Mme.Mink.

    Mme.Mink Bardot Teddy in Winter Rose

    This adorable collared blush-colored faux fur is inspired by Brigitte Bardot’s iconic style, and adds a ladylike, polished touch to all her winter ensembles.

    $925, Shop Now
  • Tom Ford.

    Tom Ford Rose Prick Candle

    Treat her to a sophisticated and unique rose candle from Tom Ford—it’ll last a whole lot longer than a bouquet of flowers.

    $135, Shop Now
  • Olivia von Halle.

    Olivia von Halle The Coco Nutmeg Silk Satin Luxury Pajama Set

    A luxurious silk pajama set is surely the most divine sleepwear imaginable.

    $620, Shop Now
  • Baldacci.

    Baldacci 2019 Carneros Pinot Noir

    Treat her to a special bottle of red for Valentine’s Day, like this lovely pinot noir from Baldacci. It’s rich but not too heavy, and happens to pair quite well with a chocolate-y dessert.

    $65, Shop Now
  • Idyl.

    Idyl Diamond Studs

    A classic pair of sparkling diamond studs is sure to become her new favorite pair of earrings.

    $550, Shop Now
  • Krewe.

    Krewe Brigitte Sunglasses

    These Krewe sunnies are a fun and unique take on the classic cat-eye, with whimsical scalloped detailing.

    $285, Shop Now
  • Rosepops.

    Rosepops Very Valentine Croc Pop of the Line

    We love that you can entirely customize these lush roses, right down to the specific aroma—oh, and they last for a year.

    $295, Shop Now
  • Deux.

    Deux Sugar Cookie Dough

    If she has a sweet tooth, gift her this healthier cookie dough option, which she can eat straight from the jar or use to make a delicious batch of cookies.

    $16, Shop Now
  • Nuzzie.

    Nuzzie Knit Weighted Blanket

    A soothing and comfy weighted blanket is such a great gift, and this neutral grey shade happens to go with any decor scheme.

    $249, Shop Now
  • Ugg.

    Ugg Australia Coquette Scuff Slipper

    A fluffy pair of hot pink Ugg slippers add a funky and fun touch to her cozy loungewear look.

    $89.99, Shop Now
  • Tom Ford.

    Tom Ford Electric Cherry Eau de Parfum

    For a unique but wearable perfume, consider Tom Ford’s latest Electric Cherry fragrance, with notes of morello cherry, ginger, jasmine and peppercorn—you’ll want to share the bottle.

    $240, Shop Now
The Ultimate Valentine’s Day Gift Guide for the Most Stylish Woman
Filed Under: Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, air fryers, amaffi, Vice Wines, rose champagne, stripe and stare, Bleusalt, Donni, Birdies Slippers, Falconeri, Knesko, Hanky Panky, perrier jouet, Valentine's day gifts, Venus et Fleur, Birdies, Brooklinen, Chantecaille, Monrow, Eberjey, maison francis kurkdjian, Tom Ford, Aerie, fragrance, Candles, charlotte tilbury, diptyque, Perfume, holiday gift guide, shoes, wine, Valentine's Day, skincare, Chanel, jewelry, Gift Guide, Gucci, Beauty, shopping, Fashion