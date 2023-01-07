Creators Love to Collaborate and Stir Wants to Make it Easier

This story was initially published in The Creators — a newsletter about the people powering the creator economy. Get it sent to your inbox.

Content creators love working together, but earning money together can be tricky. Many creators use a percentage-based payment system rather than a flat fee when they collaborate, but doing the math for every month of advertising revenue takes time away from making content. Stir, a company founded in 2019, makes it easier for creators to split revenue for content they work together on.

The company offers one-time payments between users, similar to Venmo’s service, but it also automates percentage-based payments through its Splits product. If a creator works with an editor, videographer and another creator to produce a YouTube video, they can set up percentage-based payments through Stir—which connects to YouTube—to pay each contributor their share of advertising revenue from the video each month. Once a user connects their YouTube profile to Stir, the company will handle all payouts related to that video for as long as it’s online.

Stir has an agreement with YouTube that allows the accounts to connect. For other social platforms, Stir can read a creator’s bank statements and know what percentage of ad revenue to pay collaborators each month. Stir has raised money from venture capital firms Homebrew and Andreessen Horowitz.

Stir was co-founded by its CEO, Joe Albanese, a former Facebook app designer. Early on, Albanese hired Hari Anbarasu, a former software engineer at Opendoor and Airbnb, to help write Stir’s code. Anbarasu, 27, grew up in Boston and studied computer science at Yale. He now leads the engineering team at Stir.

The Observer: How does Stir make money?

Hari Anbarasu: Right now, we are a free-to-use product. Fairly soon, we are thinking about charging a transaction fee on the users. We are going to start with agencies, like big management companies, in Q1 of 2023. For individual creators, we don’t expect to have that fee anytime soon.

How do these management companies use your platform differently than how creators do?

Honestly, it’s not that much different. It’s just the scale at which they are trying to use it. So if I was a YouTuber and we are working on something together, you never have to worry about getting paid out if you use Stir because we set up the split, and once I get paid from AdSense (Google’s advertising service), you also get that money immediately. With management companies, it’s just slightly different in that they’re not dealing with one-on-one relationships. They’re working with like 50 or 100 creators at a time. So it helps them keep track of their finances better.

This tool could be used in a lot of different industries, but you’ve specifically targeted creators. Why?

The creator economy is fairly new. Even though platforms like YouTube have been around for like 10 to 15 years now, people making money off it is fairly new. And because of that, we haven’t really gotten to the level of collaboration that we see in other creative economies. You look at music, you look at movies, even sports—there’s some level of revenue sharing that exists that doesn’t exist in the creator economy platforms like YouTube, Twitch, Etsy, Substack. We believe this type of collaboration brings the best out of people. And by giving people the tools to enable this type of collaboration, we can help facilitate better content.

Why do we care about creators at all? It’s a good question. We want to enable storytellers to tell the best possible stories. We believe there is a large middle class of creators that can’t afford to make the best stories possible. They don’t have access to editors because they can’t afford to pay them. But with Splits, rather than paying someone upfront money, you can offer them [a percent of the revenue]. It’s like what a company might do with equity.

How did you guys come up with this idea?

We wanted to help creators run their businesses. And we felt that the best creative businesses are run by multiple people. It’s not just the creator by themselves, but they have a team of people working with them.

How are you getting your name out there?

It’s been mostly a word-of-mouth thing. We started with some creators we were close with and they’ve helped spread the word about us. The first ones we worked with were Airrack (Eric Decker, 11.3 million subscribers on YouTube) and Ryan Trahan (11.3M, YouTube).

How many people are currently using your platform?

It’s somewhere in the couple of thousands.

What’s next for Stir?

Some of the next things we are thinking about are how to help hire and find teammates. Twitter seems to be the de facto job board for the creator economy. You’re just posting online, seeing if your fans can find you someone. We had a creator tell us he spends a couple of hours a day trying to filter through resumes to understand who even is good. If you want to try to find someone who can take your content to the next level, it’s almost an impossible problem right now. We want to make that easier.

What does a tool like this look like?

In its simplest form, it could be a better version of a job board. There’s really three parts—creators need to find the right people. That might be a job board where you might post a project description and see replies. You might also post your resume and people can find you through that. And at the other end of the work cycle is how you get paid. And then the middle is how you work together to create the best content. This isn’t necessarily limited to like—what tools are we using? But how can we enable creators to work better with their collaborators, work more efficiently and work more creatively? Holistically, that’s what we are thinking about.

