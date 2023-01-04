Disney Holds on to its Seat as the Highest Grossing Studio With 2022’s Box Office Totals

The Walt Disney Company again leads the domestic and global box office in highest gross in 2022, according to Deadline. Sixteen Disney films totaled $2 billion at the domestic box office and $4.9 billion globally, making this the seventh consecutive year Disney has led the global category.

Disney produced four of the top eight highest grossing movies this year, including Avatar: The Way of Water , Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder—three of which take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Avatar sequel, which premiered in December, edged Disney forward by contributing $550 million in the U.S. and $1 billion overseas.

Universal took the No. 2 spot with films like Jurassic World: Dominion and Minions: The Rise of Gru, both of which are in the top five. The studio made $1.65 billion domestically and $3.9 billion worldwide, according to Deadline.