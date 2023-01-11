Business

Disney Is Easing Policies and Prices at its Parks After Guest Complaints

Changes include complementary photos and greater access to Disneyland's cheapest tickets.

By
Crowd of people gathering for the fireworks show in front of the Cinderella castle at Walt Disney World.
Disney is making it easier for annual pass holders to get into parks. LightRocket via Getty Images

The Walt Disney Company is making changes to its themes parks for the first time since Bob Iger returned as CEO in November, the company announced in a blog post on Jan. 10. The policy changes are an attempt to address park guests’ continued complaints, wrote Josh D’Amaro, chairman of parks, experiences and products.

At Disneyland in Anaheim, California, the company is increasing the number of days it will offer its cheapest one-day, one-park ticket. It is also allowing free digital downloads for all attraction photos throughout 2023 and expanding the sales of its reservation-based admission passes. At Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, it will begin allowing hotel guests to park for free. It will offer free digital downloads for attraction photos for guests who purchase Disney’s line-skipping pass, and annual pass holders will be able to visit the parks without reservations after 2 p.m., except at Magic Kingdom on weekends.

Iger served as Disney’s CEO for 15 years before hand-picking his successor, Bob Chapek, who managed Disney’s parks and resorts operations. Just two years into Chapek’s tenure, the board replaced him with Iger, who had been in retirement. The ouster was reportedly a coup orchestrated within Disney’s C-suite and included Iger himself. Disney Is Easing Policies and Prices at its Parks After Guest Complaints

Filed Under: Business, Media, Walt Disney World, Disneyland, Bob Chapek, The Walt Disney Company, Bob Iger, disney