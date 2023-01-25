The Most Luxurious Eco-Friendly Hotels to Book Now

Hotels see hundreds of guests daily and run through resources quickly, from
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
Eco-friendly luxury hotels
St. Regis in Bali
Bali is an Indonesian province that draws tourists looking for surf and other
Marriott has been a leader in achieving a carbon-zero footprint, meaning there are no carbon emissions released from hotel operations. Mirroring the industry-leading efforts of its parent company, the St. Regis strives to offer reusable products, establish its own on-site
Gili Lankanfushi in Maldives
The Maldives fall on the bucket lists of most travelers searching for crystal clear
Gili Lankanfushi advocates for its marine environment by having as little negative impact as possible on its white sand beaches and undersea ecosystem. The resort is built with local natural materials and focuses on energy-efficient practices. Food is made with ingredients from the on-site organic garden, and the organic toiletries are held in reusable containers. The hotel even has on-site desalination to produce drinking
Soneva Kiri in Thailand
The sustainable design of Soneva Kiri is appealing for eco-advocates seeking to experience Thai culture, meet elephants and explore the bright blue waters. The lush jungle meets a sublime beach with a gentle and glassy tide on the island that is home to the eco-resort. The accommodations consist of one to three bedroom villas complete with private swimming pools, roofless bathrooms, a treehouse for kids and more. Soneva Kiri is a tranquil escape that immerses guests in nature.
The Soneva chain of resorts has its own organization dedicated to sustainability and reducing carbon emissions. The Soneva Foundation helps to preserve forests and the ocean, lower
The Peninsula Hotel in New York City
Just a short walk from Central Park, high-end Fifth Avenue storefronts and Rockefeller Center is this 5-star hotel with beautifully detailed architecture and lavish guest rooms and suites. Tucked in the middle of Manhattan, The Peninsula Hotel has an on-site spa, salon, fitness center and indoor pool. Guests can take in 360-degree views while dining at the rooftop bar and relish the peaceful atmosphere inside the on-site American restaurant and cocktail bar.
The Peninsula’s “Life Lived Best” initiative includes meals made with natural local ingredients and community outreach. The diverse staff receives benefits including an employee wellness program. The hotel chain continues to accomplish its goal of eradicating single use plastics on its properties and using ingredients that promote animal welfare. The Peninsula Hotel in New York works with EarthCheck for green certification and works to lower its carbon footprint and
Lapa Rios Lodge in Costa Rica
Retreat into the wild expansive rainforest reserve that conceals one of the best hotels in the world amidst its jungle treetops. Costa Rica is known for its ecotourism due to its incredible wildlife-filled rainforest, sandy beaches with turquoise
The palm frond-covered lodge and bungalows are built with as minimal effect on the rainforest as possible and Lapa Rios leads sustainability tours for guests. They source organic foods locally and use renewable and biodegradable materials. Lapa Rios also assists in the development of the local community with employment, education and enhancing infrastructure.
Borgo Pignano in Tuscany
Set against the rolling hills of Italy is a dreamy, 18th-century estate with proximity to a waterfall, vineyards and farms. The magnificent stone villa has an on-site family pool, infinity pool, fitness center, bocce court and church. Guests can unwind in the on-site spa and savor delicious Italian meals at the estate’s restaurants. Borgo Pignano offers horseback riding through the countryside, hikes, fitness classes, kids’ activities, art and cooking classes, wine tastings and more.
Borgo Pignano is part of Beyond Green hotels, which offer some of the most sustainable accommodations in the world. The buildings on the property were renovated with eco-friendly and locally sourced materials. The staff work tirelessly to protect their surroundings with on-site farming and improving processes like collecting rainwater. The villa uses on-site organic gardens and practices bee keeping. Borgo Pignano has two charging stations for Tesla vehicles and received a Green Globe certification.
The Retreat Hotel at Blue Lagoon in Iceland
One of the most sought-after travel destinations in Iceland is the Blue Lagoon, a hot
The Retreat Hotel obtains all of its power and hot
Svart in Norway
Svart is one of the most sustainable hotels in the world and was the first energy-positive accommodation. The building is a ring of light that floats above
As the industry leader in energy-efficient architecture, Svart has worked eco-friendly ethos into its entire operation, from farm-to-table dining to self-sufficient
Pikaia Lodge in the Galapagos Islands
Awarded with numerous Leading Green Hotel in South America awards, Pikaia Lodge mixes environmental consciousness with incredible experiences on an island with a diverse landscape. Perched on top of a grassy hill, the eco-lodge overlooks volcanic rock and a vibrant blue ocean. Guests encounter a variety of wildlife both on-site and during excursions such as scuba diving and snorkeling. Travelers climb through caves and walk along lava rock terrain. The opulent guest rooms have floor to ceiling glass windows for panoramic views and exquisite bathrooms. The elevated infinity pool has a breathtaking view of the landscape.
The carbon-neutral Pikaia Lodge was built with as little disruption to the planet as possible and using sustainable materials. Guest rooms are cooled with natural thermal insulation and equipped with biodegradable toiletries. Pikaia places an emphasis on ecotourism that preserves the environment and maintains an untouched feel on the island.
&beyond Phinda Rock Lodge in South Africa
Resting on a hill surrounded by stunning views of the Phinda Private Game Reserve is this quaint eco-lodge. Guests can not only relax on nearby pristine beaches and explore coral reefs, but can also experience the rush of bush walking and safari trips to get up close to wildlife. Phinda Rock Lodge offers romantically-lit rooftop restaurants, private plunge pools at its villas and open-air showers. The hotel allows children ages 12 and up and provides laundry services free of charge. Its six suites have air conditioning and picturesque views.
Phinda Rock Lodge’s main focus is to protect local species of wildlife and practice conservation. The hotel’s sustainability efforts include abolishing the use of plastic bottles, hiring local employees, educating the nearby community and improving their health, and reducing energy consumption.