Emily Ratajkowski Was a ’90s Dream in a Miniskirt Suit and Over-the-Knee Socks

It’s been unseasonably warm in New York the past week, so why not make the most of the higher temperatures with your fashion choices? That’s exactly what Emily Ratajkowski’s doing, as she opted for a midriff-baring miniskirt ensemble while strolling around the city.

The model showed off her iconic street style in a Coperni look that’s right off the designer’s autumn/winter 2022 runway, and is giving us serious ’90s vibes. Ratajkowski paired the French brand’s black-and-white herringbone wool skirt, which has an unexpected crossover waist and cheeky side slit, with the matching Trompe L’Oeil herringbone wool jacket, which features structured strong shoulders, a ladylike collar and a leather belt at the cropped hem.

Ratajkowski accessorized the look similarly to how it was styled on the runway, including with a pair of over-the-knee black socks, also by Coperni, as well as tortoiseshell cat-eye sunglasses. She went for a more unexpected shoe choice, though, as the My Body author wore red-and-white New Balance sneakers, which are actually by far the best choice when it comes to walking around New York.

Ratajkowski’s not the only one who’s been spotted in this particular ’90s-inspired look, as Bella Hadid wore almost the exact same ensemble in Paris last year, though Hadid paired her matching Coperni set with a pair of bright red Adidas sneakers.

Below, shop the whole look.

