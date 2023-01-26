13 Pieces To Pull off the Racing Trend Like an Expert

Back in March 2019, I hadn’t heard much mention of Formula 1 or race car driving in general. But after the debut of Netflix’s documentary series Drive To Survive, which captures the drama and adrenaline both on the track and behind the scenes of the premier racing league, I began to hear the names of Daniel Ricciardo and Lewis Hamilton dropped in everyday conversation. Now, with the fifth season of the show ready to debut on February 24, racing has infiltrated popular culture, including fashion.

Trendsetters like Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber have been photographed wearing vintage racing jackets, and on the runway brands like Prada, Acne and Diesel have incorporated motorcycle boots, skin-tight spandex and paneled leather separates that nod to racetrack uniforms for both drivers and motorcyclists. Hamilton first attended the Met Gala in 2015, so consider him ahead of the trend in bridging the gap between motorsports and the world of fashion. Now, the sport itself isn’t far behind.

Today, with the return of many 2000’s inspired trends, circling back to some of the popular Y2K silhouettes isn’t exactly surprising. But with the return championed both by major international fashion labels and in-the-know indie designers, it’s clear that the need for speed (and the clothes to fit the occasion) will only grow.

Ahead, shop 13 pieces to help you embrace the trend.

