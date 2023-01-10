Lifestyle

The Best Dressed Celebrities on the 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet

See all the most exciting style moments from the Golden Globes red carpet.

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

After a remote 2021 awards show and a private 2022 ceremony, the Golden Globes are back with an in-person, televised program on Tuesday, January 10. The 2023 Golden Globes honor the best in the film and television industry, and have long been considered one of the most fun and unpredictable awards shows of the season. It’s been a rough two years for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s Golden Globes, however, amid allegations over a lack of diversity in the organization’s membership, including a 2021 report from the Los Angeles Times detailing “ethical lapses” and wrongdoing within the association.

The HFPA subsequently announced plans to reform and added 103 new voters, and this year, NBC is once again airing the show. Jerrod Carmichael is hosting the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, with all your favorite celebrities and film industry bigwigs in attendance. The Golden Globes mark the first major red carpet moment of awards season, so expect guests to bring their sartorial A-game, with plenty of fun and fabulous fashion for the glamorous evening. The Golden Globes have more of a big party feel than some of the stuffier awards shows, and that exciting, joyful attitude is seen in attendees’ wardrobes, with guests taking more fashion risks and having fun with their outfit choices. It’s why this particular red carpet is one of the most entertaining and enjoyable to watch, with plenty of memorable moments and fantastic fashion.

Below, see all the best-dressed celebrities from the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet.

Best-Dressed Celebrities at the Golden Globes 2023

  • 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

    Salma Hayek

  • 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

    Emma D’Arcy

  • 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

    Austin Butler

  • 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

    Quinta Brunson

  • 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

    Michelle Yeoh

  • 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

    Claire Danes

  • 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

    Angela Bassett

    in Pamella Roland.

  • 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

    Letitia Wright

    in Prada.

  • 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

    Andrew Garfield

  • 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

    Sigourney Weaver

    in Saint Laurent.

  • 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

    Hilary Swank

  • 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

    Ana de Armas

    in Louis Vuitton.

  • 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

    Margot Robbie

    in Chanel.

  • 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

    Selena Gomez

    in Valentino.

  • 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

    Natasha Lyonne

    in Givenchy.

  • 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

    Jenna Ortega

    in Gucci.

  • 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

    Jessica Chastain

    in Oscar de la Renta.

  • 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
    BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Lily James attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

    Lily James

    in Atelier Versace.

  • 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

    Julia Garner

    in Gucci.

  • 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

    Anya Taylor-Joy

    in Christian Dior.

  • 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

    Viola Davis

  • 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

    Michelle Williams

    in Gucci.

  • 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

    Elizabeth Debicki

  • 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

    Billy Porter

  • 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

    Jennifer Coolidge

    in Dolce & Gabbana.

  • 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

    Daisy Edgar-Jones

  • 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

    Jeremy Pope

  • 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

    Sebastian Stan

  • 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

    Matt Bomer

  • 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

    Hannah Bagshawe and Eddie Redmayne

  • 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

    Eddie Redmayne

    in Valentino.

  • 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

    Kaley Cuoco

  • 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

    Jenny Slate

    in Rodarte.

  • 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

    Liza Koshy

  • 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
    BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Rhea Seehorn attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

    Rhea Seehorn

  • 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
    BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

    Jamie Lee Curtis

  • 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

    Abby Elliott

    in Pamella Roland.

  • 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

    Sheryl Lee Ralph

    in Aliétte.

  • 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

    Heidi Klum

  • 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

    Bailey Bass

    in Christian Dior.

  • US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-GOLDEN-GLOBES-ARRIVALS
    US media personality Rachel Lindsay arrives for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

    Rachel Lindsay

  • 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
    BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Laverne Cox attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

    Laverne Cox

    in vintage John Galliano and jewelry by Fred Leighton and Kwiat.

The Best Dressed Celebrities on the 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet
