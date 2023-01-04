Hailey Bieber Paired a Matrix-Inspired Leather Trench With Activewear

The athleisure trend isn’t going anywhere, but if you’re getting tired of the same old leggings and tank sets, then look to Hailey Bieber for inspiration. The Rhode founder is known for her model off-duty style (and launching the TikTok-beloved glazed donut nail trend), and her latest look is a masterclass in the laidback workout look—but with a twist. Yesterday, Bieber headed to a hot pilates class in Los Angeles with Kendall Jenner, and opted for a Matrix-inspired take on the usual athleisure aesthetic.

Bieber went for a true ’90s vibe, complete with flared black leggings from celeb-favorite brand Set Active, as well as a matching v-neck sports bra, but the real statement piece was the oversized black leather Saint Laurent trench coat she paired with the workout set. She accessorized with a pair of $55 suede-and-leather Puma mules, as well as a pair of teeny-tiny rectangular black sunglasses by The Attico.

The oversized jacket has become one of Bieber’s signatures, and she’s been especially fond of YSL’s chic coats ever since she became a brand ambassador for the designer; during her recent trip to Aspen, she was spotted in another black cuddly Saint Laurent trench.

Bieber isn’t the only one that’s into the leather jacket with activewear look, as Jenner also wore a cool girl coat after the duo’s pilates workout, though the reality star and 818 Tequila founder opted for a brown leather bomber jacket over her sleek black set.

Below, shop Bieber’s Matrix-inspired activewear look.

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.