Here are the Nominations for the 2023 Oscars

It’s that time of year again, folks. After the Golden Globes’ quasi-return to form, the Oscars are here to punctuate awards season with all the glitz, glam, and prestige that Hollywood has to offer.

The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were announced early Tuesday morning by actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams. The ceremony itself will take place on Sunday, March 12 at 8:00 ET, and it will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the third time.

Here is the full list of nominations:

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front, Malte Grunert

Avatar: The Way of Water, James Cameron and Jon Landau

The Banshees of Inisherin, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, and Martin McDonagh

Elvis, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick, and Schuyler Weiss

Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, and Jonathan Wang

The Fabelmans, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner

Tár, Todd Field, Alexandra Milchin, and Scott Lambert

Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison, and Jerry Bruckheimer

Triangle of Sadness, Erik Hemmendorff and Philippe Bober

Women Talking, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Frances McDormand

Best Director

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, Tár

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh

Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

The Fabelmans, Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner

Tár, Todd Field

Triangle of Sadness, Ruben Östlund

Best Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, and Ian Stokell

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Rian Johnson

Living, Kazuo Ishiguro

Top Gun: Maverick, Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie, Peter Craig, Justin Marks

Women Talking, Sarah Polley

Best Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar, and Alex Bulkley

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan, and Paul Mezey

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Joel Crawford and Mark Swift

The Sea Beast, Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger

Turning Red, Domee Shi and Lindsay Collins

Best International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany

Argentina, 1985, Argentina

Close, Belgium

EO, Poland

The Quiet Girl, Ireland

Best Documentary Feature Film

All That Breathes, Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann, and Teddy Leifer

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin, and Yoni Golijov

Fire of Love, Sara Dosa, Shane Boris, and Ina Fichman

A House Made of Splinters, Simon Lereng Wilmont and Monica Hellström

Navalny, Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller, and Shane Boris

Best Documentary Short Film

The Elephant Whisperers, Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga

Haulout, Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev

How Do You Measure a Year?, Jay Rosenblatt

The Martha Mitchell Effect, Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison

Stranger at the Gate, Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones

Best Live Action Short Film

An Irish Goodbye, Tom Berkeley and Ross White

Ivalu, Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan

Le Pupille, Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuarón

Night Ride, Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen

The Red Suitcase, Cyrus Neshvad

Best Animated Short Film

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud

The Flying Sailor, Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby

Ice Merchants, João Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano

My Year of Dicks, Sara Gunnarsdóttir and Pamela Ribon

An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It, Lachlan Pendragon

Best Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front, Volker Bertelmann

Babylon, Justin Hurwitz

The Banshees of Inisherin, Carter Burwell

Everything Everywhere All at Once, Son Lux

The Fabelmans, John Williams

Best Original Song

“Applause” from Tell it Like a Woman, Diane Warren

“Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick, Lady Gaga and Bloodpop

“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Goransson

“Naatu Naatu” from RRR, M.M. Keeravaani and Chandrabose

“This is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once, Ryan Lott, David Byrne, and Mitski

Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front, Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel, and Stefan Korte

Avatar: The Way of Water, Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers, and Michael Hedges

The Batman, Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray, and Andy Nelson

Elvis, David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson, and Michael Keller

Top Gun: Maverick, Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon, and Mark Taylor

Best Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front, James Friend

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, Darius Khondji

Elvis, Mandy Walker

Empire of Light, Roger Deakins

Tár, Florian Hoffmeister

Best Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front, Christian M. Goldbeck and Ernestine Hipper

Avatar: The Way of Water, Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, and Vanessa Cole

Babylon, Florencia Martin and Anthony Carlino

Elvis, Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, and Bev Dunn

The Fabelmans, Rick Carter and Karen O’Hara

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front, Heke Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová

The Batman, Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, and Mike Fontaine

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Camille Friend and Joel Harlow

Elvis, Mark Coulier, Jason Baird, and Aldo Signoretti

The Whale, Adrien Morot, Judy Chin, Anne Marie Bradley

Best Costume Design

Babylon, Mary Zophres

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ruth Carter

Elvis, Catherine Martin

Everything Everywhere All at Once, Shirley Kurata

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, Jenny Beavan

Best Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin, Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

Elvis, Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond

Everything Everywhere All at Once, Paul Rogers

Tár, Monika Willi

Top Gun: Maverick, Eddie Hamilton

Best Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front, Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank, and Kamil Jafar

Avatar: The Way of Water, Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, and Daniel Barrett

The Batman, Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands, and Dominic Tuohy

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White, and Dan Sudick

Top Gun: Maverick, Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson, and Scott R. Fisher