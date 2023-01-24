Here are the Nominations for the 2023 Oscars

It’s that time of year again, folks. After the Golden Globes’ quasi-return to form, the Oscars are here to punctuate awards season with all the glitz, glam, and prestige that Hollywood has to offer.
The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were announced early Tuesday morning by actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams. The ceremony itself will take place on Sunday, March 12 at 8:00 ET, and it will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the third time.
Here is the full list of nominations:
Best Picture
All Quiet on the Western Front, Malte Grunert
Avatar: The Way of Water, James Cameron and Jon Landau
The Banshees of Inisherin, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, and Martin McDonagh
Elvis, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick, and Schuyler Weiss
Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, and Jonathan Wang
The Fabelmans, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner
Tár, Todd Field, Alexandra Milchin, and Scott Lambert
Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison, and Jerry Bruckheimer
Triangle of Sadness, Erik Hemmendorff and Philippe Bober
Women Talking, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Frances McDormand
Best Director
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Todd Field, Tár
Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness
Best Actress
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Actor
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
Best Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actor
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Original Screenplay
The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh
Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert
The Fabelmans, Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner
Tár, Todd Field
Triangle of Sadness, Ruben Östlund
Best Adapted Screenplay
All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, and Ian Stokell
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Rian Johnson
Living, Kazuo Ishiguro
Top Gun: Maverick, Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie, Peter Craig, Justin Marks
Women Talking, Sarah Polley
Best Animated Feature Film
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar, and Alex Bulkley
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan, and Paul Mezey
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Joel Crawford and Mark Swift
The Sea Beast, Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger
Turning Red, Domee Shi and Lindsay Collins
Best International Feature Film
All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany
Argentina, 1985, Argentina
Close, Belgium
EO, Poland
The Quiet Girl, Ireland
Best Documentary Feature Film
All That Breathes, Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann, and Teddy Leifer
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin, and Yoni Golijov
Fire of Love, Sara Dosa, Shane Boris, and Ina Fichman
A House Made of Splinters, Simon Lereng Wilmont and Monica Hellström
Navalny, Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller, and Shane Boris
Best Documentary Short Film
The Elephant Whisperers, Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga
Haulout, Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev
How Do You Measure a Year?, Jay Rosenblatt
The Martha Mitchell Effect, Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison
Stranger at the Gate, Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones
Best Live Action Short Film
An Irish Goodbye, Tom Berkeley and Ross White
Ivalu, Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan
Le Pupille, Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuarón
Night Ride, Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen
The Red Suitcase, Cyrus Neshvad
Best Animated Short Film
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud
The Flying Sailor, Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby
Ice Merchants, João Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano
My Year of Dicks, Sara Gunnarsdóttir and Pamela Ribon
An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It, Lachlan Pendragon
Best Original Score
All Quiet on the Western Front, Volker Bertelmann
Babylon, Justin Hurwitz
The Banshees of Inisherin, Carter Burwell
Everything Everywhere All at Once, Son Lux
The Fabelmans, John Williams
Best Original Song
“Applause” from Tell it Like a Woman, Diane Warren
“Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick, Lady Gaga and Bloodpop
“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Goransson
“Naatu Naatu” from RRR, M.M. Keeravaani and Chandrabose
“This is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once, Ryan Lott, David Byrne, and Mitski
Best Sound
All Quiet on the Western Front, Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel, and Stefan Korte
Avatar: The Way of Water, Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers, and Michael Hedges
The Batman, Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray, and Andy Nelson
Elvis, David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson, and Michael Keller
Top Gun: Maverick, Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon, and Mark Taylor
Best Cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front, James Friend
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, Darius Khondji
Elvis, Mandy Walker
Empire of Light, Roger Deakins
Tár, Florian Hoffmeister
Best Production Design
All Quiet on the Western Front, Christian M. Goldbeck and Ernestine Hipper
Avatar: The Way of Water, Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, and Vanessa Cole
Babylon, Florencia Martin and Anthony Carlino
Elvis, Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, and Bev Dunn
The Fabelmans, Rick Carter and Karen O’Hara
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
All Quiet on the Western Front, Heke Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová
The Batman, Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, and Mike Fontaine
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Camille Friend and Joel Harlow
Elvis, Mark Coulier, Jason Baird, and Aldo Signoretti
The Whale, Adrien Morot, Judy Chin, Anne Marie Bradley
Best Costume Design
Babylon, Mary Zophres
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ruth Carter
Elvis, Catherine Martin
Everything Everywhere All at Once, Shirley Kurata
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, Jenny Beavan
Best Film Editing
The Banshees of Inisherin, Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
Elvis, Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond
Everything Everywhere All at Once, Paul Rogers
Tár, Monika Willi
Top Gun: Maverick, Eddie Hamilton
Best Visual Effects
All Quiet on the Western Front, Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank, and Kamil Jafar
Avatar: The Way of Water, Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, and Daniel Barrett
The Batman, Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands, and Dominic Tuohy
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White, and Dan Sudick
Top Gun: Maverick, Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson, and Scott R. Fisher