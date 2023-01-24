Home Set: The Elevated Loungewear to Shop Now

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else in life that’s brightening up our days right now. We’re all about cute loungewear right now, because why not indulge in luxe cozy clothes during these cold winter days? From luxe cashmere joggers and an adorable baby tee to flared leggings and the softest zip-ups, here are the best elevated luxury loungewear silhouettes we’re loving and coveting at the moment.
Vuori Daily Legging
You’ll live in Vuori’s classic high-waist black leggings, which are just as suitable for a workout as they are for idling around at home.
Aerie Wide Rib Oversized Cardigan
If you’re looking for a new oversized cardigan, consider Aerie’s comfy button-down sweater version, which comes in a versatile tan shade that can be layered over anything. We also love that it’s such a good transitional piece, for those in-between weather days.
Bleusalt The Kaia Pant
The best loungewear is ridiculously comfortable but also incredibly stylish, like these adorable, oh-so-soft high-waist flared legging-style pants.
White and Warren Cashmere Jogger
Is there anything more luxurious than lazing around in a plush pair of cashmere joggers? These luxe lounge pants from New York-based knitwear brand White and Warren are so comfy and cute, with a high-rise drawstring waist and tapered ankles. You’ll want to wear them every single day, and they’re such an upgrade from boring old sweatpants.
Set Active Lounge Baby Tee
Celeb-adored luxe activewear brand Set Active just debuted a new permanent lounge collection, and this short-sleeve cropped crewneck t-shirt is an instant classic. It’s a relaxed waffle knit composed of a cotton blend with spandex and modal, for an ultra-comfy fit.
Monrow Supersoft Zip Up Hoody
Elevate your athleisure wardrobe with this ultra-soft long-sleeve zip-up hoodie, and if you really want to go all out, scoop up the matching sweatpants for an adorable loungewear set—it’s the cutest sweatsuit out there. It’s no surprise it’s always one of the luxe loungewear brand’s best-sellers.
Mersea Montauk V-neck Sweater
Add a touch of coziness to your at-home outfits with this v-neck sweater, which goes with everything and is such a good transitional piece.
Cozy Earth Women's Modern Modal Wide Leg Pant
If you’re sick of joggers and leggings, consider adding an on-trend wide-leg pant to your loungewear wardrobe. This adorable off-white pair has a subtle yet comfy elastic waistband, and you can scoop up the matching sweatshirt if you want a full lounge set. Pro tip—if you’re looking for sleepwear, you also can’t go wrong with this brand’s matching pajama sets.
Alo Yoga Thermal Weekend Escape Mock Neck Long Sleeve Top
If you love turtleneck vibes but want a more comfortable, looser fit, try this long-sleeve Alo Yoga pullover—it’s that just- right mix of sweater and sweatshirt. Pair it over a tank top, your go-to sports bra or by itself.