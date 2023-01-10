Home Set: Nourishing Winter Beauty Products to Shop Now

Lifestyle

From an indulgent moisturizing mask and hydrating dry oil to revitalizing hair products and creamy highlighters, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.

Welcome to Home Set. Below, see our favorite style, wellness, beauty and home items and accessories right now. Morgan Halberg | Observer

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else in life that’s brightening up our days right now. From an indulgent moisturizing mask and hydrating dry oil to revitalizing hair products and creamy highlighters, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.

  • Charlotte Tilbury.

    Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter in Pillow Talk

    In my humble opinion, Charlotte Tilbury can do no wrong—with each new product, she never disappoints. Still, when I saw that her latest highlighter launch was actually a powder formula, I wasn’t sure how I’d feel about it. I tend to stick with creams and liquids for that glowy, dewy look when it comes to highlighter, bronzer and blush— powder felt almost old-school. After trying out the seven-shade range, though, any doubts I had were entirely proven wrong. It’s a powder formula, yes, but it has a creamy consistency and glides right onto your skin, with barely any blending necessary. The real trick, though, is to follow Charlotte Tilbury’s sculpting and lifting tricks on where to apply this, including a dab on the upper lip, a touch under the brow and, perhaps most unexpectedly, on the jawline. Just try it, okay!

    $48, Shop Now
  • Tata Harper.

    Tata Harper Bio-Shield Face Oil

    The harsh winter weather tends to stress out almost all skin types, especially those on the more sensitive side. Tata Harper’s new face oil is specifically formulated for reactive, sensitive skin types. It’s not as heavy as many of the formulas out there; instead, it’s more of a middle ground option dry oil, packed with ceramides and vitamin C.

    $165, Shop Now
  • Augustinus Bader.

    Augustinus Bader The Face Cream Mask

    In case you couldn’t tell, we’re all about doing everything to combat dry, irritated and sensitized winter skin, which is where Augustinus Bader’s latest launch comes into play. The celeb-adored brand just debuted a Face Cream Mask, using its exclusive TFC8 technology, which is lightweight yet incredibly nourishing, and also happens to brighten and firm, because who doesn’t want anti-aging benefits along with hydration?

    $215, Shop Now
  • Philip Kingsley.

    Philip Kingsley Bond Builder Lipid Shield Oil

    Dry skin might get the most attention, but don’t forget about your hair, too! Philip Kingsley’s new oil is all about repairing dull, dry and generally lackluster tresses, to bring back that soft shine.

    $35, Shop Now
  • Indie Lee.

    Indie Lee Cleansing Balm

    A gentle cleansing balm is a key first step in removing your makeup. Indie Lee’s latest launch is gentle yet effective, and cleanses while also brightening.

    $42, Shop Now
