Intel’s PC Chip Business Is Falling Off a Cliff and There’s No Sign of Recovery

Intel earnings were only half what analysts had expected for the three months ended Dec. 31 as its personal computer (PC) chip sales fell off a cliff. The chipmaker warned investors the current quarter will be even tougher as PC market retreats from the pandemic boom.

The chipmaker reported Jan. 26 a net loss of $664 million, or an adjusted earnings per share of $0.10, on $14 billion in revenue in the last three three months of 2022. Both numbers fell short of expectations. Shares fell more than 8 percent in the morning trading today (Jan. 27).

Intel makes computer processors, server chips and networking products. In the most recent quarter, its PC chip sales fell 36 percent from a year ago, contributing to a 32 percent decline of total revenue. Demand for PCs fell mainly in consumer and education markets, the company said. Earlier this week, Microsoft also reported a sharp quarterly decline in its PC business.

For the current quarter ending March 31, Intel projects a net loss of $0.15 per share on only $10 billion to $11.5 billion in revenue. The company didn’t provide a full-year forecast because of “the uncertainty in the current environment,” CEO Pat Gelsinger said on a call with analysts.