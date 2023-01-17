Jet Set: The Stylish Sweaters to Pack for Your Winter Trips

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is starting to open up again, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. Stylish and comfy sweaters are a travel staple, but figuring out which ones to pack in your suitcase or wear while en route isn’t always easy, especially since they tend to be on the bulkier side. Luckily, we’ve done the hard work for you, and found the best sweaters to pack for your upcoming winter getaways. From a blue mohair pullover and elegant black turtleneck to a chunky crewneck and lightweight cashmere, here are the fashionable and easy-to-pack sweaters we’re loving and coveting right now.
Ciao Lucia Anete Sweater Cashmere Charcoal
A classic crewneck in a dark, neutral color is a must when packing for any trip, and we’re loving this chunky knit style for all those cozy, cooler-weather getaways you might have planned this winter. The charcoal shade is a softer alternative to black, and the slightly cropped hem is ultra-flattering. You can wear it multiple times while on the same trip (a necessity when it comes to selecting what sweaters to bring along), as it’s so versatile.
Brodie Cashmere Lilly Cable Jumper
This buttery soft cashmere cable-knit sweater is comfy enough to wear en route but also an adorable option once you’ve arrived at your destination. And, like any good travel sweater, it goes with everything.
Sézane Lea Sweater
If you want a sweater that’s a chic look for dinner but also easily works for everyday, check out this mohair option, with a delicate open knit and subtle balloon sleeve, in the prettiest shade of blue.
Falconeri Ultrafine Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
Falconeri’s ultra-lightweight cashmere is incredibly easy to pack; these sweaters are super thin and take up minimal space, which is a total game-changer.
Lilysilk Pure Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater For Women
You can’t go wrong with a classic black turtleneck, which instantly elevates any travel outfit in your packing wardrobe.